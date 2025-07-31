Elissa Slotkin Regrets Missing Important Senate Vote But for SOME Reason Didn't Provide the Reason

Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin appeared on the soon-to-be unplugged "Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on CBS yesterday, and in a way she helped make President Trump's case about what the Deep State has been up to these past few years.

You see, the Deep State doesn't exist, except when it does (but only to "protect us"), and then doesn't exist again:

Former CIA analyst @ElissaSlotkin tells Colbert: “This idea that there’s some network of people that are running the world, it doesn’t really match reality … The way that Trump is going after them is particularly — first of all, it’s nasty. Second of all, it’s completely counter… pic.twitter.com/zTqB824NUW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 31, 2025

After that, Slotkin had some spinning to do.

For SOME reason Slotkin missed a Senate vote and tried to explain the reason this way:

Last night I unfortunately missed a vote series on two Joint Resolutions of Disapproval regarding the sale of weapons to Israel.



I have struggled with this Joint Resolution of Disapproval more than any previous votes in the nearly two years since Hamas initiated the attacks of… — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) July 31, 2025

What followed in that post is 12 paragraphs and because we respect all our readers' time we will spare you posting the entirety of that lengthy and forced explanation. Suffice to say that the fact Slotkin was in NYC doing the Colbert show was not mentioned in her X post as at least a contributing factor.

Hey, maybe THAT had something to do with it.

What's important, Elissa, is that you made an appearance on a show no one watches. That's what matters. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) July 31, 2025

You appeared on Colbert's show.

We called you out yesterday. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 1, 2025

Does she really hope nobody noticed?

She “unfortunately” missed the vote because she went on the Stephen Colbert show that’s getting cancelled for poor ratings https://t.co/lcbdQbU5Wh — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 1, 2025

Not sure how constituents feel about their senators skipping important votes to appear on literally failed comedy shows. https://t.co/8CxvzjaHu4 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 1, 2025

Failing Democrats lining up to appear on a canceled late night TV show and whine about Trump pretty much sums up the state of affairs for the Left these days.

