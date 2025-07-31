Elissa Slotkin Regrets Missing Important Senate Vote But for SOME Reason Didn't Provide the Reason

VIP
Doug P. | 9:40 PM on July 31, 2025
Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin appeared on the soon-to-be unplugged "Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on CBS yesterday, and in a way she helped make President Trump's case about what the Deep State has been up to these past few years. 

You see, the Deep State doesn't exist, except when it does (but only to "protect us"), and then doesn't exist again: 

After that, Slotkin had some spinning to do.

For SOME reason Slotkin missed a Senate vote and tried to explain the reason this way:

What followed in that post is 12 paragraphs and because we respect all our readers' time we will spare you posting the entirety of that lengthy and forced explanation. Suffice to say that the fact Slotkin was in NYC doing the Colbert show was not mentioned in her X post as at least a contributing factor. 

Hey, maybe THAT had something to do with it. 

Does she really hope nobody noticed? 

Failing Democrats lining up to appear on a canceled late night TV show and whine about Trump pretty much sums up the state of affairs for the Left these days.

