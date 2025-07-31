Greg Gutfeld Has the Perfect Analogy for Sen. Cory Booker's Raging Senate Theatrics
Green Dreams Crash: When Gluing Yourself to the Road Isn’t Winning Any Climate...
Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad
The Kids Are Alright: Pew Research Shows GIGANTIC Gen Z Party Shift Away...
Is It a Recipe for Word Salad? Kamala Harris Announces She's Written Book...
When Harry Met Petey: Sisson Meets Buttigieg in Matching Suits to Discuss the...
Scott Jennings Gleefully Gloats as Great Economic News Destroys Dems’ Cultish Doom and...
Demented Denim: AI Fashion Show Has Both Sides of the Political Aisle Celebrating...
LeBron James Tells AI Company No More Using His Pregnant Likeness in Videos...
Well, that’s Rich! Actor Harrison Ford Decries the ‘Economics’ that Made Him a...
VIP
Justine Bateman Critiques Video of Woman Claiming American Eagle Ad Revived Past Trauma
Golden Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Joins the ‘Gene’ Ad Game and Triggers Woke Wave...
It Looks Like Axios Used the Same Starving Child That Prompted NYT Editor’s...
Report: King Charles ‘Appalled’ by Trump’s Comments on Immigration to the UK

Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Spins the Deep State to Stephen Colbert and 'She Made Trump's Case'

Doug P. | 9:50 AM on July 31, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

As you now know, "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" will end next May, and the franchise will apparently go out the same way it's been for the last several years: As an echo chamber for anti-Trump Democrats and nightly TDS therapy session. Last night was no different: 

Advertisement

Gee, why aren't enough people tuning in to help keep CBS from losing $40 million a year on that show? It's a mystery.

Colbert asked Slotkin about the Deep State, and the Michigan Democrat both confirmed and denied its existence, but notice how she reframed this so as to not get into what Tulsi Gabbard has been revealing over the last couple of weeks: 

You'll also notice that Colbert gave an assist in how the question was framed and of course offered no challenge whatsoever: 

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad
justmindy
Advertisement

The full exchange:

Stephen Colbert: “A lot of people, conspiratorially minded people out there, like to think that some of the trouble the United States has is because of what they call the ‘Deep State.’ As a former spy, is there a Deep State?”  

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI): “This idea that there's some network of people that are running the world it just — doesn’t really match reality. And these people, in the dead of night, are doing things to protect this country and make sure things don’t blow up here. And for me, you know, the way that Trump is going after them is just particularly — first of all, it’s nasty. Second of all, it's completely counter to our interests to be demoralizing the people that are protecting us.”

The fact that they were really dancing around the actual issue speaks volumes. And by "these people in the dead of night are doing things to protect this country" she means "protect Democrats and rig the game against Trump." 

Advertisement

Trump might appreciate it if they just keep talking like that. 

That sure does sound familiar!

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax no matter how hard Dems like Elissa Slotkin try to avoid the issue and change the subject.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad
justmindy
Greg Gutfeld Has the Perfect Analogy for Sen. Cory Booker's Raging Senate Theatrics
Doug P.
The Kids Are Alright: Pew Research Shows GIGANTIC Gen Z Party Shift Away From the Left
Grateful Calvin
Green Dreams Crash: When Gluing Yourself to the Road Isn’t Winning Any Climate Converts
justmindy
Golden Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Joins the ‘Gene’ Ad Game and Triggers Woke Wave of Whining Wusses
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Gleefully Gloats as Great Economic News Destroys Dems’ Cultish Doom and Gloom Predictions
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad justmindy
Advertisement