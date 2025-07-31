Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Spins the Deep State to Stephen Colbert and 'She Made Trump's Case'

As you now know, "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" will end next May, and the franchise will apparently go out the same way it's been for the last several years: As an echo chamber for anti-Trump Democrats and nightly TDS therapy session. Last night was no different:

Gee, why aren't enough people tuning in to help keep CBS from losing $40 million a year on that show? It's a mystery.

Colbert asked Slotkin about the Deep State, and the Michigan Democrat both confirmed and denied its existence, but notice how she reframed this so as to not get into what Tulsi Gabbard has been revealing over the last couple of weeks:

Former CIA analyst @ElissaSlotkin tells Colbert: “This idea that there’s some network of people that are running the world, it doesn’t really match reality … The way that Trump is going after them is particularly — first of all, it’s nasty. Second of all, it’s completely counter… pic.twitter.com/zTqB824NUW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 31, 2025

You'll also notice that Colbert gave an assist in how the question was framed and of course offered no challenge whatsoever:

The full exchange:

Stephen Colbert: “A lot of people, conspiratorially minded people out there, like to think that some of the trouble the United States has is because of what they call the ‘Deep State.’ As a former spy, is there a Deep State?” Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI): “This idea that there's some network of people that are running the world it just — doesn’t really match reality. And these people, in the dead of night, are doing things to protect this country and make sure things don’t blow up here. And for me, you know, the way that Trump is going after them is just particularly — first of all, it’s nasty. Second of all, it's completely counter to our interests to be demoralizing the people that are protecting us.”

The fact that they were really dancing around the actual issue speaks volumes. And by "these people in the dead of night are doing things to protect this country" she means "protect Democrats and rig the game against Trump."

She uses “running the world” as way to make it seem fantasy. That’s not what is being exposed. Treason is being exposed. — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) July 31, 2025

Trump might appreciate it if they just keep talking like that.

I don’t think she made the impression she thought she made. I think she made Trump’s case. — R R Holiman (@RRholiman) July 31, 2025

Your cult chant of the day - repeat after me:



"It's not happening, and it's good that it is."

"It's not happening, and it's good that it is."

"It's not happening, and it's good that it is."

"It's not happening, and it's good that it is." https://t.co/REKo2jKLE7 — ThoughtCriminal (@Juan_Cool_Arrow) July 31, 2025

That sure does sound familiar!

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax no matter how hard Dems like Elissa Slotkin try to avoid the issue and change the subject.

