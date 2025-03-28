Remember When Mark Zuckerberg Swore to End Biased Fact-Checking on Facebook? Looks Like He LIED (Thread)

Earlier this year, even before Trump was sworn in for his second term, Mark Zuckerberg made a big deal about ending the relationship between Facebook and biased fact-checkers because it destroyed trust in his platform.

We guess decades of censoring content from people on the Right was finally catching up with him.

Or was it?

Because, ladies and gents, it sure sounds like there is still some shady fact-checking going on.

Take a look:

On January 7, @Meta's Mark Zuckerberg said he was cutting ties w/ fact checkers because they "destroyed more trust than they created, especially in the US.”



Fake news. Meta added a notice yesterday to something I posted, b/c Reuters fact checked a "similar photo." pic.twitter.com/4kpPmU0Kfa — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) March 28, 2025

Wait, Reuters?

Dude.

Why did Mark Zuckerberg announce on January 7 that he was shutting down biased fact checkers when that is not the case?



Was this announcement just to appease Congress while the fake fact checks continue? pic.twitter.com/xZOZ9AfcN8 — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) March 28, 2025

Maybe he was jealous of Elon Musk's work. Maybe he was trying to save his backside, knowing what the Trump administration would do if he was caught continuing to deliberately manipulate the country's political messaging and agenda.

Or maybe he's just a lying liar who lies.

Either way, it ain't good.

Reuters Fact Check has a disreputable history of promoting propaganda for Big Pharma. https://t.co/pWuXgUJFFl pic.twitter.com/zi63j4lEzx — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) March 28, 2025

Let's be honest, Reuter's has a disreputable history, period the end.

“…is certified by the international fact-checkers association.”



So there is a club for these people. Can you imagine the conventions they must have. 🤣😆🤣 — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) March 28, 2025

Yeah. Pass.

Leopards don't change their spots. I'm sure it must feel good to Bernie and Chuck that at least one Oligarch is still in their camp after all the bluster and fear mongering. — Brian Lawrence (@BLawrence70) March 28, 2025

And tigers don't change their stripes.

True story.

