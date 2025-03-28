Wait, WHAT!? Here's MORE Reported Proof Kamala Harris and WH Staff KNEW Biden...
Remember When Mark Zuckerberg Swore to End Biased Fact-Checking on Facebook? Looks Like He LIED (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:25 PM on March 28, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Earlier this year, even before Trump was sworn in for his second term, Mark Zuckerberg made a big deal about ending the relationship between Facebook and biased fact-checkers because it destroyed trust in his platform.

We guess decades of censoring content from people on the Right was finally catching up with him.

Or was it?

Because, ladies and gents, it sure sounds like there is still some shady fact-checking going on.

Take a look:

Wait, Reuters? 

Dude.

Maybe he was jealous of Elon Musk's work. Maybe he was trying to save his backside, knowing what the Trump administration would do if he was caught continuing to deliberately manipulate the country's political messaging and agenda.

Or maybe he's just a lying liar who lies.

Either way, it ain't good.

Let's be honest, Reuter's has a disreputable history, period the end.

Yeah. Pass.

And tigers don't change their stripes.

True story.

============================================================

