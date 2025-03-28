'Throw It BACK In Their Face!' Scott Jennings' Master Class on Making CNN Lefties CRY Is Just PERFECTION

As our dearest, most wonderful, brilliant, and breathtakingly good-looking readers know, Scott Jennings has become a Twitchy favorite in the last year or so. Hardly a day goes by that we're not writing about his latest excursion making leftist mouthbreathers cry on a CNN panel. It's what he does best.

And like our readers, we can't get enough of watching him nuke 'em, especially when they want to lecture the Right on military accountability and national security.

Leftists know they're Leftists, yes?

Seriously. Maybe they should try to invest in self-awareness because they lack it. BIG TIME.

Or shall we say, 'BIGLY'?

Ahem.

Jennings explained his view on CNN last night and how he decimated them all.

Again.

Take a look:

My view on @cnn last night: No more lectures from the condescending Biden regime on military accountability and national security. Done with it. Throw it back in their face and don’t stop. pic.twitter.com/Xo0UBIdhno — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 28, 2025

Done with it.

Throw it back in their face and don't stop.

LET'S DO THIS.

I guess they forgot about Afghanistan. — Shermichael Singleton (@MrShermichael) March 28, 2025

Convenient, ain't it?

They want us to believe they care about these topics and take them seriously, but don't ask them about Biden or Clinton. Selective accountability is just lawfare of a different stripe. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) March 28, 2025

Democrats only care about situations or groups of people when they can be used for their narrative and/or agenda. Otherwise, meh.

The people who never demanded accountability for the deaths of our 13 servicemembers at Abbey Gate, or even the drone strike afterward that killed 7 Afghan children, have nothing to preach to me about anything regarding a Signal chat that caused zero harm to anyone. pic.twitter.com/mlYZZiMz1z — Someone Important (@justimportant2) March 28, 2025

Because orange man BAD.

Duh.

