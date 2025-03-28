'Throw It BACK In Their Face!' Scott Jennings' Master Class on Making CNN Lefties CRY Is Just PERFECTION

HA! Even Jen Psaki Can't Keep From Making Faces as Adam Schiff RAMBLES...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on March 28, 2025
Gif

As our dearest, most wonderful, brilliant, and breathtakingly good-looking readers know, Scott Jennings has become a Twitchy favorite in the last year or so. Hardly a day goes by that we're not writing about his latest excursion making leftist mouthbreathers cry on a CNN panel. It's what he does best.

And like our readers, we can't get enough of watching him nuke 'em, especially when they want to lecture the Right on military accountability and national security.

Leftists know they're Leftists, yes?

Seriously. Maybe they should try to invest in self-awareness because they lack it. BIG TIME.

Or shall we say, 'BIGLY'?

Ahem.

Jennings explained his view on CNN last night and how he decimated them all.

Again.

Take a look:

Done with it.

Throw it back in their face and don't stop.

LET'S DO THIS.

Convenient, ain't it?

Democrats only care about situations or groups of people when they can be used for their narrative and/or agenda. Otherwise, meh.

OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch)
Sam J.
Because orange man BAD.

Duh.

Tags: CNN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY SCOTT JENNINGS

