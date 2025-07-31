VIP
Colorado Attorney General Goes After Deputy Sheriff Who Alerted ICE to Woman Who...
Scott Jennings Wrecks Richard Quest’s Post-CNN Meltdown Over Trump’s Economy Using Quest’s...
Elissa Slotkin Regrets Missing Important Senate Vote But for SOME Reason Didn't Provide...
Randi Weingarten Says Without NPR We’ll Descend Into a Police State
Gov. Gavin Newsom: Trump's Political Theatrics in LA Have Blown Up in His...
We Thought It Was OUR MONEY, Timmy! Weirdo Walz Acts Like Privatizing Social...
Trump Endorsed RNC Chair Michael Whatley Launches Campaign for North Carolina Senate Seat
Cincinnati Councilor Stands by Statement That White People Were ‘Begging for That Beatdown...
Mount FUSSMore: Lefty Lawyer Accidentally Proves Why Democrats Are Losing Voters Across Al...
Axios: Trump's DOJ Rewrites Rules for Grant Programs to Benefit White Americans
BLAME TRUMP: Boston Globe Reports Cuts to Harvard Means It's Too Poor to...
LA Mayor Karen Bass Applauds Herself for Reducing Homelessness by 30 People
Here's an EPIC Thread About How Trump Broke the Dems and Turned Them...
Lefty Atheist Org Says Loosened Workplace Religion Rules Is Christian Nationalism

Marc Lamont Hill: Ya Know, Those Sydney Sweeney Ads Push the Idea Non-Whites Are 'Less Human' (WUT?)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on July 31, 2025
ArtistAngie

We are now in the second week of the media ginning up faux outrage over Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans ads. Not only is it racist and 'Nazi propaganda,' it's actually dehumanizing non-Whites.

Advertisement

If you believe Marc Lamont Hill, that is.

Make no mistake: a handful of cranks and loons took to social media to whine about Sweeney, and the media ran with it. Lamont Hill is just throwing fuel on the fire.

Nothing.

Trump broke his brain too, it seems.

Well said.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Wrecks Richard Quest’s Post-CNN Meltdown Over Trump’s Economy Using Quest’s Own Quotes
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's (D)ifferent.

To be fair.

Nope.

Never did.

All of this.

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CRITICAL RACE THEORY MEDIA BIAS PIERS MORGAN DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Wrecks Richard Quest’s Post-CNN Meltdown Over Trump’s Economy Using Quest’s Own Quotes
Amy Curtis
Elissa Slotkin Regrets Missing Important Senate Vote But for SOME Reason Didn't Provide the Reason
Doug P.
Here's an EPIC Thread About How Trump Broke the Dems and Turned Them Into a Traveling Freak Show
Doug P.
Cincinnati Councilor Stands by Statement That White People Were ‘Begging for That Beatdown’
Brett T.
We Thought It Was OUR MONEY, Timmy! Weirdo Walz Acts Like Privatizing Social Security Is a Bad Thing
Amy Curtis
Mount FUSSMore: Lefty Lawyer Accidentally Proves Why Democrats Are Losing Voters Across All Demographics
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Wrecks Richard Quest’s Post-CNN Meltdown Over Trump’s Economy Using Quest’s Own Quotes Amy Curtis
Advertisement