Marc Lamont Hill: Ya Know, Those Sydney Sweeney Ads Push the Idea Non-Whites Are 'Less Human' (WUT?)

We are now in the second week of the media ginning up faux outrage over Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans ads. Not only is it racist and 'Nazi propaganda,' it's actually dehumanizing non-Whites.

Advertisement

If you believe Marc Lamont Hill, that is.

Marc Lamont Hill says that Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad pushes the idea that non-white people are “less human.”



This is truly insane. pic.twitter.com/U9rHomYFQt — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 30, 2025

Make no mistake: a handful of cranks and loons took to social media to whine about Sweeney, and the media ran with it. Lamont Hill is just throwing fuel on the fire.

What is motivating him besides his racism? — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) July 31, 2025

Nothing.

MLH used to be a reasonable fellow. I have no idea why he jumped off the deep end about a decade ago.



He was a fantastic & hilarious guest on Red Eye w/@greggutfeld. — Randy Clemens™ MJM Strategies Radio 🎼 (@bostonrandy) July 31, 2025

Trump broke his brain too, it seems.

As in Court, when you have the facts, pound the facts; when you have the law, pound the law; when you have neither, pound the table



Mark Lamont Hill is a chronic table pounder. It's all he knows. — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) July 31, 2025

Well said.

What does Marc have to say about this ad where she with her genes dyed her hair blonde and her skin is so fair in her blue Jeans ad 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zSaIh3QDaI — Kimberly Gazzaniga-✝️🇮🇱🙏✡️🇺🇸 (@KGazzaniga) July 31, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

To be fair, Marc Lamont Hill is a bigoted moron. — Mr. Faversham 💥 (@MrFaversham) July 30, 2025

To be fair.

They just can't be normal. https://t.co/7ge0jYm1gI — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 31, 2025

Nope.

Never take Marc Lamont Hill seriously again (if you ever did) https://t.co/vaKOeZjcyW — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) July 31, 2025

Never did.

Sydney Sweeney is this year's "It Girl."



American Eagle picked the person on Earth who currently draws the most media attention and eyeballs to front their ad campaign.



If that happens to be someone who's white, blonde, and blue eyed, that's on Earth, not on American Eagle. https://t.co/73w3BmILfF — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 31, 2025

All of this.