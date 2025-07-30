Al Sharpton Says He’s Considering Suing President Trump
VIP
Legacy Media: So Focused on Trump’s Health It Didn’t Notice It's on Life...
The Atlantic: Conservative Commentators Pushing Idea That Americans Should Be Free to Love...
Cincinnati Council Member Says Beating Victims ‘Begged for That Beat Down’
Susan Rice Says This NYT Op-Ed Debunks the Docs Tulsi Gabbard's Been Dropping...
Socialist Hypocrite Zohran 'Defund the Police' Mamdani Thankful to Have a Personal NYPD...
Good: Olivia Julianna Says They’re Offering ICE Student Loan Forgiveness
Zohran Mamdani Calls for Immediate Nationwide Ban on ‘Assault Weapons’
Time for America's LEAST Favorite Show: 'Amy Klobuchar's Fictional Tales From the Grocery...
Pelosi's Ladder: Laughably Supporting the Stock Trading Ban After Climbing to Millions
Gov. DeSantis Tosses Miami Herald's Alligator Alcatraz 'Drive-By Attempt' Into a Fake News...
Kamala Harris Abandons California Governor Aspirations: White House Ambitions or Escaping...
WATCH: Woman Says She 'Can't Go Into American Eagle Because She's Black' and...
BREAKING: Virginia Councilman Lee Vogler Set on Fire

WATCH: Fuschia-Follicled Feminist Adds a Whole New Level of Crazy to the Sweeney Derangement Fad (VIDEO)

Laura W. | 8:30 PM on July 30, 2025
Meme

Dear Readers, y'all need to buckle up for this one because this writer has not stopped cackling since she saw this video, and we may or may not have watched it roughly twelve times back-to-back. Enjoy!

Advertisement

We can't lie, this FLOORED us, but in the funniest way possible.

ANNNNND dead!

We don't know how anyone can top that comment, but let's dive right in!

To paraphrase Ron Swanson, 'never half-a** two things, whole-a** one thing.' Well, this...person definitely put her whole a** into this one thing.

Recommended

Cincinnati Council Member Says Beating Victims ‘Begged for That Beat Down’
Brett T.
Advertisement

Trust us, ALL of our flabbers are gasted.

This writer is now back to laughing so hard that no sounds are coming out.

Leftism is known to cause brain rot.

10/10 will NOT watch.

Advertisement

A more serious point, but he absolutely nailed it. The sheer hypocrisy is also as staggering as the rest of the video is.

We live in reality, which is 'alternative' to wherever it is that they live in their minds.

That's telling ... and somewhat concerning considering she chose this color for where she resides.

Well, we have a theory. These are the adults who, as children, were raised to believe that they were special and that every thought or feeling they had was good and special as well. They had parents who were more concerned with being their friend than they were with, ya know, being an actual parent. Distinct lack of any kind of discipline or implementation of boundaries, this is the generation who was never told the word 'no' because anything other than 'gentle parenting' would've been classified as a 'microaggression.'

Advertisement

It's also why none of them should ever be taken for a serious and rational adult ever again.

Democrats are shocked, SHOCKED WE TELL YOU, that their approval rating is in the toilet, and yet they will not learn a thing from this. 

And we, Dear Readers, are content to watch them eat their own.

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie. Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cincinnati Council Member Says Beating Victims ‘Begged for That Beat Down’
Brett T.
The Atlantic: Conservative Commentators Pushing Idea That Americans Should Be Free to Love Boobs
Brett T.
Al Sharpton Says He’s Considering Suing President Trump
Brett T.
Susan Rice Says This NYT Op-Ed Debunks the Docs Tulsi Gabbard's Been Dropping (Guess Who Wrote It)
Doug P.
WATCH: Woman Says She 'Can't Go Into American Eagle Because She's Black' and the Cringe is Too Much
Laura W.
Time for America's LEAST Favorite Show: 'Amy Klobuchar's Fictional Tales From the Grocery Store'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Cincinnati Council Member Says Beating Victims ‘Begged for That Beat Down’ Brett T.
Advertisement