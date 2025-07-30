WATCH: Fuschia-Follicled Feminist Adds a Whole New Level of Crazy to the Sweeney Derangement Fad (VIDEO)

Dear Readers, y'all need to buckle up for this one because this writer has not stopped cackling since she saw this video, and we may or may not have watched it roughly twelve times back-to-back. Enjoy!

shitlibs are policing other shitlibs for criticizing the Sydney Sweeney ad while not wearing COVID masks (this is real) pic.twitter.com/AQ4YFnONyd — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) July 30, 2025

We can't lie, this FLOORED us, but in the funniest way possible.

side note but there is something comforting to me about this "kind" of person still existing. they feel like an artifact from a very specific window in time.



like an ornithologist finally filming a rare bird previously thought to be extinct - “YES there's still one out there!” — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) July 30, 2025

ANNNNND dead!

We don't know how anyone can top that comment, but let's dive right in!

Pee Wee's Playhouse was a kid's entertainment show, not a life plan... 😳 — Safing Sector (@Gplavallee72) July 30, 2025

I kind of admire the commitment to insanity.



Rather than go crazy by half measures, she went all the way and then some.



It's always great to see somebody give it 110%! — Ari H. Mendelson "Premier Psychic of Our Day" (@kingmakerseries) July 30, 2025

To paraphrase Ron Swanson, 'never half-a** two things, whole-a** one thing.' Well, this...person definitely put her whole a** into this one thing.

I live in a constant state of bafflement. — Chriss (@StoliVonDoodle) July 30, 2025

Trust us, ALL of our flabbers are gasted.

Ongoing pandemic?



She's the woke version of the Japanese holdouts that didn't know Japan surrendered. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 30, 2025

What in the explosive Pepto Bismol happened here? — Jefferson's Rage (@JeffersonsRage) July 30, 2025

What a horrid day to have eyes.



It's like someone used a box of crayons as a flashbang. — TheDarkRenegade(Meat Bat) (@RenegadeMarine7) July 30, 2025

This writer is now back to laughing so hard that no sounds are coming out.

I think I just lost brain cells — Ray-Ray Green (@Prolife_Texan__) July 30, 2025

Leftism is known to cause brain rot.

I think she mixed a bit too much Pepto Bismal with her blue Kool-Aid 🤮 — Mary The Grateful (@MaryTracy1101) July 30, 2025

This is why comedy is dead. You can't make up satire as reality is like, hold my beer — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 30, 2025

Disney's Raggedy Ann reboot looks absolutely horrible. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 30, 2025

10/10 will NOT watch.

Let's talk more about normalized eugenics- abortion, on demand, any reason. Don't want a daughter? Abortion. Likelihood of autism or downs? Abortion. Happy to have sex with someone of a certain melanin content but don't want their kid? Abortion. — Asha'Man Jedi (@mhaelkatarn) July 30, 2025

A more serious point, but he absolutely nailed it. The sheer hypocrisy is also as staggering as the rest of the video is.

I truly feel like I live in an alternate reality from these people. Gladly so too. https://t.co/3LFECOFdJV — ♟️ (@FerZeit) July 30, 2025

We live in reality, which is 'alternative' to wherever it is that they live in their minds.

That's telling ... and somewhat concerning considering she chose this color for where she resides.

Nightmarish, alternate reality after a Woketard gets impregnated by a Teletubby. https://t.co/Fc0AQ8j7cz — Tim Drug Hell (@DrugTim) July 30, 2025

How do you become this pathetic, annoying and cringe inducing? https://t.co/4REcIAhgSf — Johnny (@HesAMAGAMan) July 30, 2025

Well, we have a theory. These are the adults who, as children, were raised to believe that they were special and that every thought or feeling they had was good and special as well. They had parents who were more concerned with being their friend than they were with, ya know, being an actual parent. Distinct lack of any kind of discipline or implementation of boundaries, this is the generation who was never told the word 'no' because anything other than 'gentle parenting' would've been classified as a 'microaggression.'

This is who calls you a nazi online https://t.co/SG2h4BYoTw — Ace Gordon (@AceGordon) July 30, 2025

It's also why none of them should ever be taken for a serious and rational adult ever again.

I can’t even with leftists anymore. https://t.co/lAytR7QcQI — Ethical Ghost 👻🌐 (@EthicalGhosts) July 30, 2025

Gatekeeping within the asylum https://t.co/blLXe1P2Br — Eva Selsing (@EvaSelsing) July 30, 2025

Extremism breeds extremism. But keep on keepin on, and watch your party self destruct 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fNc6f1BiOS — Becky Weiss (@Becky_Weiss_) July 30, 2025

Democrats are shocked, SHOCKED WE TELL YOU, that their approval rating is in the toilet, and yet they will not learn a thing from this.

And we, Dear Readers, are content to watch them eat their own.

