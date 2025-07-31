Illegal Aliens Among the Forty-Eight Child Predators Nabbed in Florida Sting Operation

A multi-angency task force in Florida, led by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, ran a sting operation that led to the arrests of 48 suspected child predators.

The suspects met what they thought were underage children online and made arrangements to meet for sex. When they arrived for the sexual encounter, they discovered they had actually been communicating with undercover police officers, and were arrested on the spot.

They came after children, but Florida and federal law enforcement were waiting for them.



Thanks to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for putting this operation together so these men were stopped before they could harm a single child. pic.twitter.com/1P6cPh7tp4 — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) July 30, 2025

All 48 suspects were charged with using a computer to solicit a child for sexual conduct. Other charges include traveling to meet a minor for illegal sexual conduct, transmitting material harmful to children, human trafficking, and drug charges, among others.

Today we announced the arrest of 48 child predators. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office did a tremendous job leading multiple agencies in the coordinated sting.



Our prosecutors will make sure they can never endanger kids again.



Floridians can expect more of this. https://t.co/HyjvBD7xCh — James Uthmeier (@JamesUthmeierFL) July 30, 2025

It's a shame wood chipper therapy is frowned upon.

Six suspects also had ICE detainers placed in addition to their list of charges. Five are in the country illegally, and the other is here on a student visa.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods addressed the media after the operation.

NEW FLORIDA CHILD-SEX STING: student on a visa, illegal aliens from Mexico, Jamaica, India & El Salvador—ARRESTED and turned over to ICE.



It’s catastrophic what Democrats have done. pic.twitter.com/qjBvCHZrGr — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) July 30, 2025

This will not be tolerated is a pretty simple message. This is how it's supposed to work: federal, state, and local officials working together to get trash like this off the streets.

At a similar press conference last year, the Sheriff was frustrated with the lack of federal cooperation when illegal alien predators were apprehended.

🚨Marion County, FL: The Sheriff's Office announced the results of a recent sting operation targeting child predators.



During the press conference, the Sheriff specifically identified two as illegal aliens, Francisco Alvarez Tello and Kirtan Patel.



Some great quotes in there... pic.twitter.com/FmevP3CxNk — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) July 30, 2024

What a difference a year makes. The change in administration helped as well.

Over 40 people busted in Marion County, FL in child sex sting. That sh*t doesn't fly in Florida. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) July 31, 2025

Sherriff Billy Woods is awesome! Marion County doesn't put up with trash. Gold Star Hotel visits for them all. 💛🖤💚 Florida Sherriffs are the BEST. — Heather Grow (@ladyheathergrow) July 30, 2025

Oh my heart, THANK YOU! Protecting innocent children should be a top priority, always! — Nat Krash (@KrashCow) July 30, 2025

Forty-eight child predators are off the streets, and Florida is a little safer for kids. Forty-two are headed to jail, and six may be waiting for flights at Aligator Alcatraz.

Are we sure the wood chippers are out of the question?

