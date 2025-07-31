Illegal Aliens Among the Forty-Eight Child Predators Nabbed in Florida Sting Operation

WaPo’s Glenn Kessler Squeezes Out Last Laughable ‘Fact-Check’ and X Rapidly Responds with...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 10:45 PM on July 31, 2025
Meme

A multi-angency task force in Florida, led by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, ran a sting operation that led to the arrests of 48 suspected child predators.

The suspects met what they thought were underage children online and made arrangements to meet for sex. When they arrived for the sexual encounter, they discovered they had actually been communicating with undercover police officers, and were arrested on the spot.

All 48 suspects were charged with using a computer to solicit a child for sexual conduct. Other charges include traveling to meet a minor for illegal sexual conduct, transmitting material harmful to children, human trafficking, and drug charges, among others.

It's a shame wood chipper therapy is frowned upon.

Six suspects also had ICE detainers placed in addition to their list of charges. Five are in the country illegally, and the other is here on a student visa.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods addressed the media after the operation.

This will not be tolerated is a pretty simple message. This is how it's supposed to work: federal, state, and local officials working together to get trash like this off the streets.

At a similar press conference last year, the Sheriff was frustrated with the lack of federal cooperation when illegal alien predators were apprehended.

What a difference a year makes. The change in administration helped as well.

Forty-eight child predators are off the streets, and Florida is a little safer for kids. Forty-two are headed to jail, and six may be waiting for flights at Aligator Alcatraz.

Are we sure the wood chippers are out of the question?

Scott Jennings Wrecks Richard Quest’s Post-CNN Meltdown Over Trump’s Economy Using Quest’s Own Quotes
Amy Curtis
Liberal Asks What MAGA Men Find Attractive So She Can (Continue) to Do the Opposite
Brett T.
Here's an EPIC Thread About How Trump Broke the Dems and Turned Them Into a Traveling Freak Show
Doug P.
Elissa Slotkin Regrets Missing Important Senate Vote But for SOME Reason Didn't Provide the Reason
Doug P.
WaPo’s Glenn Kessler Squeezes Out Last Laughable ‘Fact-Check’ and X Rapidly Responds with the Truth
Warren Squire
American Eagle Lauded for Not Apologizing or Pulling Ad
Brett T.

