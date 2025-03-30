AWFUL: Julie Kelly EXPOSES Bully and Coward Judge Beryl Howell Who Worked VERY Hard to Keep J6rs In Jail

It's crazy when we sit and think about what Americans went through with Joe Biden as president.

What a disaster.

There were so many bad actors and players in the Biden administration, especially when it came to justice in this country. Julie Kelly has been after the judges involved in the prosecution of J6rs for years, and here she is once again dragging 'bully and coward' Judge Beryl Howell, who it appears worked very hard to keep them behind bars.

Advertisement

Take a look:

In Feb 2021, then DC chief judge Beryl Howell created a special framework for judges to use in determining pre trial detention for J6ers—meaning keep them behind bars awaiting trial.



What became known as the “Chrestman factors” turned due process and standard bail rules on their… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 30, 2025

Post continues:

... head. Even nonviolent J6ers charged with conspiracy or obstruction with no criminal record could be held in a federal prison—often hauled cross country to the DC gulag—because as part of the “mob that attacked the Capitol,” they represented a danger to their community. A J6er’s release was not considered on a case by case basis—which is normally required—but rather how big of a role in the “insurrection” (how Jeb Boasberg describes it) the defendant played. Howell now claims she is the victim of a smear campaign by Trump’s DOJ

She's the victim. RIIIIIGHT.

Poor Beryl.

Howell—despite a long record of leading the lawfare against the president, his lawyers, his campaign associates, his WH staff, and his voters—is doing it again by gutting his Perkins Coie exec order and refusing to relinquish the case.https://t.co/AKkdGWTxPb — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 30, 2025

Why do these boards always look like this?

Yikes.

Like a typical bully—Howell is now backtracking on her past (and recent) statements and decisions related to the president.



She insists her speech at a 2023 DC dinner hosted and populated with Trump saboteurs incl Loretta Lynch and Lisa Monaco was “apolitical” and “nonpartisan.”… pic.twitter.com/VTCJNDvQ0X — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 30, 2025

Post continues:

Except she clearly referenced the president, who was the main subject of the book she cited. (Cox Richardson throughout her book argues Trump and his supporters are authoritarians.) She also described doubt about the 2020 election a “big lie” then bragged about throwing J6ers in federal prison to serve hard time for believing “conspiracy theories.” In her lengthy order last week denying DOJ motion for her to recuse, Howell laughably claimed these clearly partisan remarks were merely “observations.” A bully and a coward…

Most bullies are cowards.

And Beryl is no exception.

============================================================

Related:

Same PLAYBOOK: Sen. Chris Murphy Called Out In DAMNING Thread for Working with Shady and SUS Lefty Orgs

Advertisement

Elon Musk Has Succeeded In Getting Democrats to Admit Gov. Services (Especially Social Security) SUCK

Gov Tony Evers' Attempted DUNK on Brad Schimel Claiming Democrats Can't Be Bought BACKFIRES Spectacularly

WOW! Just GUESS What This Sleazy OH Dem Did to Make Republicans Passing Anti-DEI Bill Look Racist (Pic)

BOOMITY: David Limbaugh ENDS Never Trump DBag Using His Brother Rush to SHAME Him for Defending Elon Musk

============================================================