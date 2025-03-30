Scott Walker LEVELS Susan Crawford's ENTIRE Campaign and Liberals In One SAVAGE Post...
AWFUL: Julie Kelly EXPOSES Bully and Coward Judge Beryl Howell Who Worked VERY Hard to Keep J6rs In Jail

Sam J. | 11:35 AM on March 30, 2025
ImgFlip

It's crazy when we sit and think about what Americans went through with Joe Biden as president.

What a disaster.

There were so many bad actors and players in the Biden administration, especially when it came to justice in this country. Julie Kelly has been after the judges involved in the prosecution of J6rs for years, and here she is once again dragging 'bully and coward' Judge Beryl Howell, who it appears worked very hard to keep them behind bars.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... head. Even nonviolent J6ers charged with conspiracy or obstruction with no criminal record could be held in a federal prison—often hauled cross country to the DC gulag—because as part of the “mob that attacked the Capitol,” they represented a danger to their community.

A J6er’s release was not considered on a case by case basis—which is normally required—but rather how big of a role in the “insurrection” (how Jeb Boasberg describes it) the defendant played.

Howell now claims she is the victim of a smear campaign by Trump’s DOJ

She's the victim. RIIIIIGHT.

Poor Beryl.

Scott Walker LEVELS Susan Crawford's ENTIRE Campaign and Liberals In One SAVAGE Post and It's GLORIOUS
Why do these boards always look like this?

Yikes.

Post continues:

Except she clearly referenced the president, who was the main subject of the book she cited. (Cox Richardson throughout her book argues Trump and his supporters are authoritarians.)

She also described doubt about the 2020 election a “big lie” then bragged about throwing J6ers in federal prison to serve hard time for believing “conspiracy theories.”

In her lengthy order last week denying DOJ motion for her to recuse, Howell laughably claimed these clearly partisan remarks were merely “observations.”

A bully and a coward…

Most bullies are cowards.

And Beryl is no exception.

