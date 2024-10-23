Adam Carolla Absolutely BODIES Pete Buttigieg Over High-Speed Rail

The Left is obsessed with high-speed rail. We're not quite sure why: is it because Europe (which is smaller than the US) has rail? Is it because of their cult-like belief in environmentalism? Or perhaps because rail, like all public transport, restricts freedom of movement?

The answer is probably a combo of all three. Regardless, the Left has been on the high-speed rail bandwagon for a while.

Here's Mayor Pete saying kids born in America will grow up knowing a nation replete with high-speed rail.

Children born today in America will not know an America without high-speed passenger rail—thanks to the investments we're making here in the 2020s. pic.twitter.com/j0D0prRuO0 — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) October 21, 2024

But there's a problem, as Adam Carolla pointed out:

My kids were two when California started the high speed rail project they are now 18 and we still got nothing. So I am not as optimistic as Pete https://t.co/jQX4Jc4rXF — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) October 22, 2024

Ouch.

The Democrats approved California's project in 2008, for a cost of $33 billion. That's ballooned to $128 billion (as of 2023), and the project might -- might -- be completed in 2033.

In other words, don't hold your breath.

I recently did the math. Given how much the California high-speed rail project will end up costing, it would actually be cheaper and more effective to simply have the state pay for any person‘s round-trip plane flights on commercial passenger jets anywhere within the state for… — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) October 22, 2024

The post continues:

it would actually be cheaper and more effective to simply have the state pay for any person‘s round-trip plane flights on commercial passenger jets anywhere within the state for the next 150 years. That’s how expensive and ridiculous this scam is.

Oh my God.

I am not against improving the high speed rail improvements and government wasn't involved, if there was actual improvements. Remember AMTRAK is heavily subsidized and it is still insanely expensive to use and isn't ever a "good" experience. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) October 22, 2024

The last time this writer rode Amtrak was in July. Yeah. It was not fun.

They can't even do SoCal to Vegas. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) October 22, 2024

Nope.

And that drive can be done in as little as 4 hours.

They got this for $33 billion, so there is progress. pic.twitter.com/B6XGzS6TKY — Richard (@Richard_WEF) October 22, 2024

If a private business spent $33 billion and only produced that, they'd 1) be out of business and 2) people would be in prison.

You're doing a fantastic job, Pete!

Adam, you should ask Pete where all the billions we spend on that high speed rail went. It was to be completed 4 yrs ago, not a single segment of the system has been completed to date. The total estimated cost has ballooned to $128 billion (and counting), and there is no… https://t.co/F0v9FUqOk5 — Jon Najarian (@jonnajarian) October 22, 2024

Pete will probably babble on about racist roads and bridges or something.

I'm sure it will be ready soon... https://t.co/E5498D2W7O pic.twitter.com/6grXhhO2hZ — Gordon Runkle Photo (@Gordon_R_Photo) October 23, 2024

As we said, just don't hold your breath.

My entire life the bay bridge was being “renovated” and did not complete until I was 32 https://t.co/BQnTqvJTyJ — Désirée Cachette (@DesireeCachette) October 23, 2024

Ah, government efficiency!

Buttieg is a complete incompetent, complete useless, extremely stupid, coward with no common sense and little if any connection to reality. https://t.co/ywRaBRN9Ro — Rick Shaffer (@RShaffer1) October 23, 2024

And he might just run for POTUS in 2028.

The mind reels.

How many rural families were hooked up to the Internet?



How many charging stations were built?



How many billions were spent to achieve these “results”?



How much of this money ended up in individual pockets? https://t.co/DO2vCunHkb — eye95 ن 🇮🇱 (@eye95) October 23, 2024

A lot ended up in pockets. And we all know it.