Adam Carolla Absolutely BODIES Pete Buttigieg Over High-Speed Rail

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 23, 2024
AP Photo/Richard Drew

The Left is obsessed with high-speed rail. We're not quite sure why: is it because Europe (which is smaller than the US) has rail? Is it because of their cult-like belief in environmentalism? Or perhaps because rail, like all public transport, restricts freedom of movement?

The answer is probably a combo of all three. Regardless, the Left has been on the high-speed rail bandwagon for a while.

Here's Mayor Pete saying kids born in America will grow up knowing a nation replete with high-speed rail.

But there's a problem, as Adam Carolla pointed out:

Ouch. 

The Democrats approved California's project in 2008, for a cost of $33 billion. That's ballooned to $128 billion (as of 2023), and the project might -- might -- be completed in 2033.

In other words, don't hold your breath.

The post continues:

it would actually be cheaper and more effective to simply have the state pay for any person‘s round-trip plane flights on commercial passenger jets anywhere within the state for the next 150 years. That’s how expensive and ridiculous this scam is.

Oh my God.

The last time this writer rode Amtrak was in July. Yeah. It was not fun.

Nope.

And that drive can be done in as little as 4 hours.

If a private business spent $33 billion and only produced that, they'd 1) be out of business and 2) people would be in prison.

You're doing a fantastic job, Pete!

Pete will probably babble on about racist roads and bridges or something.

As we said, just don't hold your breath.

Ah, government efficiency!

And he might just run for POTUS in 2028.

The mind reels.

A lot ended up in pockets. And we all know it.

