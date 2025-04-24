Dude. YIIIKES! What Pete Buttigieg Said About Adopting Black Babies Was Shockingly RACIST...
LOOK on Stephanie Ruhle's FACE When Rainn Wilson Pushes BACK on Her Distrust in Media Claims Is PRICELESS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on April 24, 2025
meme

Stephanie Ruhle wants to blame Trump and Elon Musk for the public's distrust of the lamestream media. Isn't that cute? Forget that they are more than responsible for their own reporting and have only handed Trump and Musk the tools they need to call them out.

The public is more than capable of seeing them for who and what they are. We don't need Musk pointing his finger at CNN, MSNBC, and other leftist rags and telling us THEY lie to us.

We SEE IT, every day.

Especially after four years of Joe Biden.

Rainn Wilson didn't let her get away with this crap, which makes us kinda sorta dig him, for now.

Watch:

Post continues:

Ruhle:  "Trump won and tons of people were shocked or angry or frustrated and they're tuning out. At the same time, you have the Elon Musk media machine because they want you to leave traditional media and they want you to go to X."

Wilson: "This is where I would push back... left-leaning news media organizations were kind of like, 'La, la, la, la, la, Everything's fine... look, the economy's great. La, la, la. Immigration's not that much of a problem,' and really, being Cleopatra, Queen of Denial."

THERE it is.

She's also incredibly arrogant for thinking she could get away with blaming everyone BUT the media for the public's distrust in them.

C'mon, you know it's bad when a friendly like Wilson is calling her out.

Same, bro. Same.

And that's exactly why she tried to complicate it.

