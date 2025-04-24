Dude. YIIIKES! What Pete Buttigieg Said About Adopting Black Babies Was Shockingly RACIST (Watch)

We knew Democrats were the party of slavery, the Klan, and Jim Crow, but watching a modern-day Democrat say something like this about adopting black babies is shocking, even to those of us who have been covering this racist, discriminatory, backwards party for decades.

Advertisement

If you're anything like this editor, you won't believe what you're hearing and will have to go back and listen again.

Especially at the 1:15 mark.

Watch:

Pete Buttigieg says there’s a “discount” for adopting Black kids (Around 1:15)



He catches himself and then says he means there’s no deposit, but…YIKESpic.twitter.com/OBGEMaiGvN — John Hasson (@SonofHas) April 23, 2025

As if saying, 'There's no deposit,' in any way makes what he said any better.

Add to the fact he's trying to be cool with this group of dudes is super cringe.

Gross



Also, Buttigieg trying to be cool with these dudes is very cringe. https://t.co/n2UhABj3Vc — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 23, 2025

The cringiest.

Nothing to see here. Just a totally normal way to talk about starting a family



Goodness — John Hasson (@SonofHas) April 23, 2025

There is no goodness here.

Does he think adopting black babies on a discount is going to help him win votes with the black community, which completely ignored him last time? — JWF (@JammieWF) April 24, 2025

Doesn't seem like the best campaign messaging, you know? Hey, vote for Pete and he'll tell you how to get a deal when you adopt a black baby.

Clunky.

Ahem.

Once a Democrat, always a Democrat.

They’re going to try and make him a thing in the primary again aren’t they? — Matt Wright (@mattwr) April 24, 2025

Yup. Heck, they already are.

Political props. — Born free Taxed to ☠️ (@AckTeacher) April 24, 2025

Bingo.

They reveal who they are.... — TrueWest (@Trestresjolie) April 23, 2025

They always do.

============================================================

Related:

PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open In DAMNING Thread

Reason Rep. Maxwell Frost and Other Dems in El Salvador Denied Albrego-Garcia Meeting Is TOO Good (Watch)

BOOM: Pete Hegseth Spits Straight-FIRE Shutting Down Fake News Media for Latest Leaker Hit Piece (Watch)

THIS Fact-Check's Gonna Leave a MARK! Jessica Tarlov Gets It REALLY Wrong Babbling About Abrego-Garcia

OH NO He Did NOT! HAAA! What Bill Maher Said About AOC's 2028 Ambitions Was SAVAGELY Honest (Watch)

============================================================