Unreal: Cop Keeps His Cool With Woman Who's Obviously Possessed
MS-13 Brute’s Wife, Kicked to El Salvador, Snags Safe House—First Since His Alleged...

Dude. YIIIKES! What Pete Buttigieg Said About Adopting Black Babies Was Shockingly RACIST (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on April 24, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We knew Democrats were the party of slavery, the Klan, and Jim Crow, but watching a modern-day Democrat say something like this about adopting black babies is shocking, even to those of us who have been covering this racist, discriminatory, backwards party for decades.

If you're anything like this editor, you won't believe what you're hearing and will have to go back and listen again.

Especially at the 1:15 mark.

Watch:

As if saying, 'There's no deposit,' in any way makes what he said any better. 

Add to the fact he's trying to be cool with this group of dudes is super cringe.

The cringiest.

There is no goodness here.

Doesn't seem like the best campaign messaging, you know? Hey, vote for Pete and he'll tell you how to get a deal when you adopt a black baby.

Clunky.

Ahem.

PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Once a Democrat, always a Democrat.

Yup. Heck, they already are.

Bingo.

They always do. 

============================================================

