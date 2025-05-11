VIP
Jonathan Chait: King of Calvinball
Really? REALLY?! Reddit Lies Shares Poll Showing Reddit Is Full of Left-Wing Loons...
There It Is! This Is the STUPIDEST Pro-Trans Argument J.K. Rowling Has Ever...
ABC News Is SAD the NOAA Will No Longer Tie Natural Disaster Damage...
Scumbags at Mediaite Try Dragging Pope's Brother for Sharing Vid About Nancy Pelosi,...
NYC's Commie Mayoral Candidate Vows to Expand Sanctuary Policies to Make City Safer...
Oh, So NOW Democrats Are Worried About Arbitrarily Arresting People? That's ADORABLE, Sena...
The Lady Doth Have a Point: J.K. Rowling ENDS Stupid Argument About Shakespeare...
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer: 'The U.S. Has a Massive $1.2 Trillion Trade...
MOTHER'S DAY: Watch Actor Walton Goggins Honor His Mom In Touching SNL Monologue
Pro-Palestine Protesters (Fans of Hamas) Harass Israeli Eurovision Star, Hamas Attack Surv...
The Left Found Immigrants It DOESN'T Want! Al Sharpton Opposes Refugee Status for...
Jake Tapper Tweets What 'Anna Jarvis, Who Founded Mothers Day' Grew to Hate...
The Story About Trump Accepting a Plane from Qatar ... That's a Big...

Trump Announces an Executive Order That Aims to Slash Prescription Drug Costs as Much as 80%

Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:30 PM on May 11, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It's been a big weekend for the Trump Administration. There was the successful mediation of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. There's movement on Ukraine and Russia meeting later this week to, at least, talk about a ceasefire. There are still I's to dot and T's to cross on new trade deals with the United Kingdom and China. There was a leftist-driven kerfuffle about an airplane from Qatar, but that turned out to be BS.

Advertisement

All in all, it was a good weekend for Trump and company.

The President topped off the weekend with an announcement that could have huge consumer implications. He will sign an executive order that he believes will lower prescription drug costs 30% to  80%.

The EO will institute a 'Most Preferred Nation Status' for the United States. The US will buy medications at a price equal to the lowest price charged to Nations worldwide.

The President made the announcement on Truth Social.

"For many years the World has wondered why Prescription Drugs and Pharmaceuticals in the United States States of America were SO MUCH HIGHER IN PRICE THAN THEY WERE IN ANY OTHER NATION, SOMETIMES BEING FIVE TO TEN TIMES MORE EXPENSIVE THAN THE SAME DRUG, MANUFACTURED IN THE EXACT SAME LABORATORY OR PLANT, BY THE SAME COMPANY???" Trump wrote. "It was always difficult to explain and very embarrassing because, in fact, there was no correct or rightful answer. 

"The Pharmaceutical/Drug Companies would say, for years, that it was Research and Development Costs, and that all of these costs were, and would be, for no reason whatsoever, borne by the ‘suckers’ of America, ALONE. Campaign Contributions can do wonders, but not with me, and not with the Republican Party," the president continued.

"We are going to do the right thing, something that the Democrats have fought for many years," Trump added. "Therefore, I am pleased to announce that Tomorrow morning, in the White House, at 9:00 A.M., I will be signing one of the most consequential Executive Orders in our Country’s history. Prescription Drug and Pharmaceutical prices will be REDUCED, almost immediately, by 30% to 80%. 

Trump noted that the cost of drugs will rise throughout the World, but for the first time in many years, he added, it will "bring FAIRNESS TO AMERICA!"

"I will be instituting a MOST FAVORED NATION’S POLICY whereby the United States will pay the same price as the Nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the World," Trump said. "Our Country will finally be treated fairly, and our citizens Healthcare Costs will be reduced by numbers never even thought of before. Additionally, on top of everything else, the United States will save TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS."

Recommended

There It Is! This Is the STUPIDEST Pro-Trans Argument J.K. Rowling Has Ever Heard (and We Agree With Her)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

If the EO were even to achieve the more modest estimate of a 30% reduction in overall prescription prices, it could be life-changing for millions of Americans. Especially the elderly and those on fixed incomes, for whom prescription drug costs can be financially crippling.

The harpies will be screeching before the ink of the President's signature dries. The pharmaceutical industry lobbyists spend millions in DC every year, and they're going to expect their money's worth fighting this EO.

President Trump referred to this EO as one of the most consequential in the nation's history, and he may be right.

If he pulls this off, it would be 'Yuge!' 

Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP DRUGS EXECUTIVE ORDER FDA FOX NEWS FOX NEWS CHANNEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There It Is! This Is the STUPIDEST Pro-Trans Argument J.K. Rowling Has Ever Heard (and We Agree With Her)
Amy Curtis
Really? REALLY?! Reddit Lies Shares Poll Showing Reddit Is Full of Left-Wing Loons Unhinged by January 6
Amy Curtis
The Story About Trump Accepting a Plane from Qatar ... That's a Big Fat STINKING Jon Karl Lie
justmindy
Scumbags at Mediaite Try Dragging Pope's Brother for Sharing Vid About Nancy Pelosi, Get DRAGGED Instead
Amy Curtis
The Lady Doth Have a Point: J.K. Rowling ENDS Stupid Argument About Shakespeare and 17th C Trans Folks
Amy Curtis
ABC News Is SAD the NOAA Will No Longer Tie Natural Disaster Damage Costs to Climate Change
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
There It Is! This Is the STUPIDEST Pro-Trans Argument J.K. Rowling Has Ever Heard (and We Agree With Her) Amy Curtis
Advertisement