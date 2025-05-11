Trump Announces an Executive Order That Aims to Slash Prescription Drug Costs as Much as 80%

It's been a big weekend for the Trump Administration. There was the successful mediation of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. There's movement on Ukraine and Russia meeting later this week to, at least, talk about a ceasefire. There are still I's to dot and T's to cross on new trade deals with the United Kingdom and China. There was a leftist-driven kerfuffle about an airplane from Qatar, but that turned out to be BS.

Advertisement

All in all, it was a good weekend for Trump and company.

The President topped off the weekend with an announcement that could have huge consumer implications. He will sign an executive order that he believes will lower prescription drug costs 30% to 80%.

The EO will institute a 'Most Preferred Nation Status' for the United States. The US will buy medications at a price equal to the lowest price charged to Nations worldwide.

The President made the announcement on Truth Social.

"For many years the World has wondered why Prescription Drugs and Pharmaceuticals in the United States States of America were SO MUCH HIGHER IN PRICE THAN THEY WERE IN ANY OTHER NATION, SOMETIMES BEING FIVE TO TEN TIMES MORE EXPENSIVE THAN THE SAME DRUG, MANUFACTURED IN THE EXACT SAME LABORATORY OR PLANT, BY THE SAME COMPANY???" Trump wrote. "It was always difficult to explain and very embarrassing because, in fact, there was no correct or rightful answer. "The Pharmaceutical/Drug Companies would say, for years, that it was Research and Development Costs, and that all of these costs were, and would be, for no reason whatsoever, borne by the ‘suckers’ of America, ALONE. Campaign Contributions can do wonders, but not with me, and not with the Republican Party," the president continued. "We are going to do the right thing, something that the Democrats have fought for many years," Trump added. "Therefore, I am pleased to announce that Tomorrow morning, in the White House, at 9:00 A.M., I will be signing one of the most consequential Executive Orders in our Country’s history. Prescription Drug and Pharmaceutical prices will be REDUCED, almost immediately, by 30% to 80%. Trump noted that the cost of drugs will rise throughout the World, but for the first time in many years, he added, it will "bring FAIRNESS TO AMERICA!" "I will be instituting a MOST FAVORED NATION’S POLICY whereby the United States will pay the same price as the Nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the World," Trump said. "Our Country will finally be treated fairly, and our citizens Healthcare Costs will be reduced by numbers never even thought of before. Additionally, on top of everything else, the United States will save TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS."

If the EO were even to achieve the more modest estimate of a 30% reduction in overall prescription prices, it could be life-changing for millions of Americans. Especially the elderly and those on fixed incomes, for whom prescription drug costs can be financially crippling.

🚨President Trump’s big announcement is that he’ll be signing an Executive Order on Monday to immediately lower prescription drug prices 30-80%



Another huge win for the middle class and a massive gut punch to Big Pharma pic.twitter.com/9RyLvT1x4Z — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 11, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Just a few hours after teasing his most important Truth Social Post ever, President Trump announced that he’ll be signing an EO Monday morning to lower the cost of prescription drugs 30-80%. Big Pharma’s lobbying of Washington DC has long allowed them to price gouge… pic.twitter.com/LNIdILwoim — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 11, 2025

Go ahead Democrats, try to stop President Trump from lowering drug prices.



I. DARE. YOU. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 11, 2025

The harpies will be screeching before the ink of the President's signature dries. The pharmaceutical industry lobbyists spend millions in DC every year, and they're going to expect their money's worth fighting this EO.

President Trump referred to this EO as one of the most consequential in the nation's history, and he may be right.

If he pulls this off, it would be 'Yuge!'