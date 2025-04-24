TOO LATE: After Men Met in Title Match, Ultimate Pool Finally Has Balls...
CBS News Gets DRAGGED Over B.S. Study Blaming Fossil Fuel Companies for TRILLIONS in Environmental Damage

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on April 24, 2025
Twitchy

When Leftists say 'the science is settled', what they really mean is, 'We've come to a conclusion we like, and we won't tolerate dissent or debate.'

There's no better demonstration of this principle than when it comes to climate change.

CBS News ran a story about a 'study' (we use that term loosely) blaming fossil fuel companies for trillions in climate damage:

They write:

Extreme heat caused by emissions from 111 fossil fuel companies cost an estimated $28 trillion between 1991 and 2020, according to researchers at Dartmouth College.

Their study, which was published Wednesday in 'Nature,' presents a peer-reviewed method for tying emissions to specific climate harms. Their goal is to help hold companies liable for the cost of extreme weather, similar to holding the tobacco industry liable for lung cancer cases or pharmaceutical companies liable for the opioid crisis.

The research firm Zero Carbon Analytics counts 68 lawsuits filed globally about climate change damage, with more than half of them in the United States.

'We argue that the scientific case for climate liability is closed,' wrote the study's authors, Christopher Callahan, who received his PhD from Dartmouth College, and Justin Mankin, a Dartmouth Department of Geography professor.

It will not surprise you to learn, dear reader, that this study is -- like the CBS logo in the header image -- a steaming pile of bull dung.

And then so-called 'experts' wonder why no one trusts them anymore.

Because they do stuff like this.

So science-y!

Ultimately, we are the carbon they want to reduce. It's just more politically tactful to blame the fossil fuel companies first.

We believe you more than CBS News.

Same vibes.

Total mystery.

Fossil fuels are in everything, powering everything.

CBS News will have to go back to a printing press and parchment if we do away with fossil fuels.

The entire post reads:

I could say cows farting has caused ~$200 trillion in climate damage and it would have just about as much validity as these claims.

They hate the cows, too.

Because the people pushing these studies loathe humanity.

Totally not made up. At all.

Because the goal is to ruin our quality of life by going after the industry that makes modern life possible. Then they'll get around to saying we breathe too much and contribute to climate change.

Oh, wait. They already did that.

Tags: CBS CBS NEWS CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE ENVIRONMENT ENVIRONMENTALISM

