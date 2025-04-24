CBS News Gets DRAGGED Over B.S. Study Blaming Fossil Fuel Companies for TRILLIONS in Environmental Damage

When Leftists say 'the science is settled', what they really mean is, 'We've come to a conclusion we like, and we won't tolerate dissent or debate.'

There's no better demonstration of this principle than when it comes to climate change.

CBS News ran a story about a 'study' (we use that term loosely) blaming fossil fuel companies for trillions in climate damage:

Fossil fuel companies caused $28 trillion in climate damage, study finds. These 5 are tied to the most damage.

They write:

Extreme heat caused by emissions from 111 fossil fuel companies cost an estimated $28 trillion between 1991 and 2020, according to researchers at Dartmouth College. Their study, which was published Wednesday in 'Nature,' presents a peer-reviewed method for tying emissions to specific climate harms. Their goal is to help hold companies liable for the cost of extreme weather, similar to holding the tobacco industry liable for lung cancer cases or pharmaceutical companies liable for the opioid crisis. The research firm Zero Carbon Analytics counts 68 lawsuits filed globally about climate change damage, with more than half of them in the United States. 'We argue that the scientific case for climate liability is closed,' wrote the study's authors, Christopher Callahan, who received his PhD from Dartmouth College, and Justin Mankin, a Dartmouth Department of Geography professor.

It will not surprise you to learn, dear reader, that this study is -- like the CBS logo in the header image -- a steaming pile of bull dung.

Here it is. The methodology.



It’s so stupid I actually cackled.



“We gathered a bunch of emissions data just for companies we hate, and ran it through a series of preposterous computer models that we tinkered with until they gave us the exact results we wanted” https://t.co/ai5NrdK51x pic.twitter.com/vALXHgJOjV — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 24, 2025

And then so-called 'experts' wonder why no one trusts them anymore.

Because they do stuff like this.

Funny way of framing it. Just piling BS on top of BS. They admit they're making it up as they go along. pic.twitter.com/G0QXperqso — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 24, 2025

So science-y!

This is at best misleading, at worst dishonest. Fossil fuel companies don't produce carbon emissions, we all do, because life and society require energy, and fossil fuels are a great way to produce it. This sort of blame shifting is a transparent pretext for rent seeking. — David Gaw (@davidgaw) April 24, 2025

Ultimately, we are the carbon they want to reduce. It's just more politically tactful to blame the fossil fuel companies first.

Data guy here - the methodology is insane bull s**t. — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) April 24, 2025

We believe you more than CBS News.

Same vibes.

And you still wonder why people don’t trust the media.. when you pimp this nonsense. — Navyjava5 (@navyjava5) April 24, 2025

Total mystery.

Yes, let’s cherry-pick data and tweak the computer models to get the exact result we want so we can demonize the industry that makes modern life possible. Now give us more government grants or you’re a Nazi. 🤡🤡🤡 — Nic Z (@z649278) April 24, 2025

Fossil fuels are in everything, powering everything.

CBS News will have to go back to a printing press and parchment if we do away with fossil fuels.

This is publishing absolute nonsense from dishonest activists to justify bogus lawsuits.



There is no way to tie emissions to surface temperatures given the countless variables, much less to blame it on specific oil/gas companies and their customers.



I could say cows farting… https://t.co/v6AKsWodfX pic.twitter.com/KMMFDxT4Uw — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 24, 2025

The entire post reads:

I could say cows farting has caused ~$200 trillion in climate damage and it would have just about as much validity as these claims.

They hate the cows, too.

Let’s assume, for the sake of argument, that these studies are not obviously nonsense.



It’s quite telling that none of these studies ever calculate the benefit conferred to humanity—in terms of lives saved from food production to medicines to everything else—from the industry. https://t.co/7hiay5HpwE — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) April 24, 2025

Because the people pushing these studies loathe humanity.

"they determined that pollution from Chevron, for example, has raised the Earth's temperature by .045 degrees Fahrenheit."



wow so precise https://t.co/BxWnTZoJai — Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) April 24, 2025

Totally not made up. At all.

Why should the blame for climate change be placed on producers of fossil fuels instead of the consumers of them? https://t.co/9J55exnXKE — Matt Patterson (@mjpesquire) April 24, 2025

Because the goal is to ruin our quality of life by going after the industry that makes modern life possible. Then they'll get around to saying we breathe too much and contribute to climate change.

Oh, wait. They already did that.