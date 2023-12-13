NBC News: Elon Musk's Cybertruck Would Be Lethal to Pedestrians, Experts Say
Editor of British Muslim News Site Says There's 'Zero Proof' of Hamas Atrocities...
Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This...
Trailer for 'CIVIL WAR' Seems to Have California and Texas Fighting on the...
Nina Turner's Hot Take on War and Peace
Report: Harvard Had Defamation Lawyers Threaten Journalists Looking Into Claudine Gay's Pl...
L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks...
Suuuure: Eugene Vindman Campaign Mocked Mercilessly for 'MAGA Fears Me' Campaign Post
Hot Take: We've Diagnosed the Real Problem When We Admit the US Wasn't...
We're Okay With This: 'Geopolitical Analyst' Says the UN Should Expel the US
KJP is Shown What Biden Once Said Should Happen to Anybody Who Defies...
President Joe Biden Asks the Press to 'Step Out' Before Walking Away
Yikes: Bill Clinton's Take on Hillary's 2016 Campaign Is Funny and BRUTAL
For SOME Reason the NY Times Didn't Think This 1 Word From Hunter...

We KNEW This Was Coming: Scientists Say Your BREATHING Is Bad for the Environment (They're Serious)

Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on December 13, 2023
South Park

Breathing. It's kind of important for survival. And we're fans.

But, we've also said for a while you are the carbon the environmental Left wants to reduce.

And now breathing -- that basic function of life -- is a threat to the environment.

Advertisement

This is why people have a growing mistrust of science.

0.1% of the greenhouse gas emissions.

One tenth of one percent.

Are they going to start taxing our exhalations?

The Daily Mail reports:

Whether it's eating less meat or cycling instead of driving, humans can do many things to help prevent climate change.

Unfortunately, breathing less isn't one of them. 

That might be a problem, as a new study claims the gases in air exhaled from human lungs is fueling global warming.

Methane and nitrous oxide in the air we exhale makes up to 0.1 per cent of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions, scientists say. 

And that's not even accounting for the gas we release from burps and farts, or emissions that come from our skin without us noticing. 

They've let the mask slip in the past, but now they're just coming out and saying it: you are the problem.

Remember this.

Recommended

Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This ‘Pastor’ Assumes You Don't
Coucy
Advertisement

Yes. They can go first and set an example for the rest of us.

Yes we are.

The audacity of us. Breathing and all that.

The environmental Left's mentality is 'Just enough of us, way too many of you.' And they act on this.

Yes.

We all knew this was coming.

And next there will be a carbon tax on our breathing, a lifetime allotment of breaths, and breathing passports.

Advertisement

Ding! Ding! Ding!

They loathe humanity and want us all to die.

Don't be surprised if this is next.

They're probably debating this in Dubai before heading home on their private jets.

That too. Bank on it.

'Science.'

No. Just as they won't give up their private jets, fancy trips, or meat.

Only the little guys have to make sacrifices.

Hard to argue otherwise.

Advertisement

They'll try.

They'll lose. But they'll try.

That's exactly what this is. 

How dare we live.

No one has done more to damage trust in science than scientists.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE ENVIRONMENT ENVIRONMENTALISM GLOBAL WARMING JOHN KERRY GRETA THUNBERG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This ‘Pastor’ Assumes You Don't
Coucy
Trailer for 'CIVIL WAR' Seems to Have California and Texas Fighting on the Same Side
Brett T.
L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks Highway
Doug P.
Editor of British Muslim News Site Says There's 'Zero Proof' of Hamas Atrocities on October 7
Brett T.
KJP is Shown What Biden Once Said Should Happen to Anybody Who Defies a Congressional Subpoena
Doug P.
Nina Turner's Hot Take on War and Peace
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This ‘Pastor’ Assumes You Don't Coucy
Advertisement