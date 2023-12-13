We KNEW This Was Coming: Scientists Say Your BREATHING Is Bad for the Environment (They're Serious)

Breathing. It's kind of important for survival. And we're fans.

But, we've also said for a while you are the carbon the environmental Left wants to reduce.

And now breathing -- that basic function of life -- is a threat to the environment.

This is why people have a growing mistrust of science.

Now scientists say BREATHING is bad for the environment: Gases we exhale contribute to 0.1% of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions https://t.co/SfCugnVOXV pic.twitter.com/w1QO59mtd2 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 13, 2023

0.1% of the greenhouse gas emissions.

One tenth of one percent.

Are they going to start taxing our exhalations?

The Daily Mail reports:

Whether it's eating less meat or cycling instead of driving, humans can do many things to help prevent climate change. Unfortunately, breathing less isn't one of them. That might be a problem, as a new study claims the gases in air exhaled from human lungs is fueling global warming. Methane and nitrous oxide in the air we exhale makes up to 0.1 per cent of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions, scientists say. And that's not even accounting for the gas we release from burps and farts, or emissions that come from our skin without us noticing.

They've let the mask slip in the past, but now they're just coming out and saying it: you are the problem.

Remember this.

Great. Maybe those scientists and whoever wrote this bilge can stop doing that thing to help the environment — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 13, 2023

Yes. They can go first and set an example for the rest of us.

0.1% of the 0.04% of the atmosphere that is CO2.



We are now living in the most scientifically ignorant era in history. 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Mark Petereit 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mark_petereit) December 13, 2023

Yes we are.

How dare you BREATHING pic.twitter.com/2xbtEYG9WE — Lilly inLondon (@Lillyin_London) December 13, 2023

The audacity of us. Breathing and all that.

At the heart of the “climate change” movement is the pathological desire that the rest of humanity- other people- stop being alive https://t.co/zRuqLVjTbn — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 13, 2023

The environmental Left's mentality is 'Just enough of us, way too many of you.' And they act on this.

Simple explanation.



The elitists and “scientists” want us all to die. https://t.co/IZZMV48b5A — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) December 13, 2023

Yes.

You knew this was going to happen, right?

I suggest that climate activists and scientists be the first to stop climate change. https://t.co/8KvXBwFGOd — Alize-Lovemyproxy ☂️🌺🎶🇺🇸🇹🇴 (@Lovemyproxy) December 13, 2023

We all knew this was coming.

And next there will be a carbon tax on our breathing, a lifetime allotment of breaths, and breathing passports.

The climate alarmists are in an anti-human death cult. https://t.co/ZMpyGjvndu — Zachary Tisdale 🇨🇦 (@ztisdale) December 13, 2023

Ding! Ding! Ding!

They loathe humanity and want us all to die.

One day soon, they’ll tax you for every breath you take https://t.co/rq3BLmIoZs — 1973 (@DreamJeanie73) December 13, 2023

Don't be surprised if this is next.

They're probably debating this in Dubai before heading home on their private jets.

They’re going to use this to suggest population controls. https://t.co/VE3c62Rmpx — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) December 13, 2023

That too. Bank on it.

'Science.'

Will the exstinking rebellion numpties superglue their airholes shut in protest? https://t.co/tBPDSMWl5x — Jack The Aussie (@hammerofleft) December 13, 2023

No. Just as they won't give up their private jets, fancy trips, or meat.

Only the little guys have to make sacrifices.

This isn't stupidity.

They just want us all dead. https://t.co/WX112CU9NS — Welder Jack (@welder_jac) December 13, 2023

Hard to argue otherwise.

It was obvious this was where it was heading. It’s an easy transition to population control and one-child policies from here: https://t.co/F1B1taYNXp — Republic of Truth (@RepOfTruth) December 13, 2023

They'll try.

They'll lose. But they'll try.

That's exactly what this is.

How dare we live.

"Trust the science" ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/BnAMBP6r4q — Marine biologist (@marinebiologst7) December 13, 2023

No one has done more to damage trust in science than scientists.

***

