Reporter tries to imply Luke Combs success with Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car' is...
Slate is now pushing petty pot shots at Casey DeSantis as 'journalism'
'Heller', no! Oregon federal judge upholds 'Measure 114' STOMPING on 2A rights
Congresswoman offended by people of color being called 'colored people'
Is Zuckerberg losing the thread? Interest in Threads seems to be unravelling
'The View' detectives might have solved the WH coke caper!
Becky Pringle's DERANGED 'Hitlerian performance' reminder of how vile teacher's unions REA...
John Kirby makes it clear that even if US loses next war our...
WATCH: Tucker Carlson just ended Mike Pence's campaign (whether he knows it or...
Townhall: News You Can Trust
Chris Hayes delves into 'mismatch' between how we're feeling about the economy and...
Deets on Disney's woke-ified live-action Snow White remake have us reaching for a...
TaraBull shares this week's Top 10 headlines mainstream media DIDN'T tell you about...
Jordan Schachtel poses RIVETING question about draft dodging ... and the answers are...

Kamala Harris lets the truth slip about population control and damage control ensues -- WATCH

RickRobinson  |  6:00 AM on July 15, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A very odd thing happened Friday afternoon. For a brief moment, either through a Freudian slip or a rare moment of the mask coming down. Vice President Kamala Harris said the quiet part out loud. 

It has long been a 'conspiracy theory' that the Left wants to shrink the global population, depending upon whom you choose to believe quite possible by any means necessary,

We'll wait right here while you watch a few times. We had to watch on a loop to be sure we heard it correctly.

Of course, The White House wasted no time slipping into damage control mode. We know what you're thinking, too, she was probably supposed to say pollution and it was a slip of the tongue. The truth is it doesn't matter what she meant to say. It only matters what she DID say. 

That's what we were all told, champ! That's what we were all told.

Recommended

Reporter tries to imply Luke Combs success with Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car' is racist AND homophobic
ArtistAngie

This is the shortlist, much like in the days of infomercials, but wait, there's more! In this humble editor's opinion, almost all of the Left's agenda is a means to this end: rampant homelessness, open borders, raging crime, and a revolving-door justice system. America isn't safe anymore, and it's a feature of our new world, not a bug.

It is often said: 'When someone shows you who they are, believe them.' The Left has shown us their interest, and ours don't align. Now that they are saying the quiet part out loud it's time to ask yourself, are you ready to finally believe them?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: AGENDA CONSPIRACY THEORY KAMALA HARRIS WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Reporter tries to imply Luke Combs success with Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car' is racist AND homophobic
ArtistAngie
Congresswoman offended by people of color being called 'colored people'
FuzzyChimp
'Heller', no! Oregon federal judge upholds 'Measure 114' STOMPING on 2A rights
justmindy
Is Zuckerberg losing the thread? Interest in Threads seems to be unravelling
Gordon Kushner
He/Him comedian trashing women BUSTED encouraging HIMSELF after he forgets to switch accounts
Sam J.
WATCH: Tucker Carlson just ended Mike Pence's campaign (whether he knows it or not)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Reporter tries to imply Luke Combs success with Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car' is racist AND homophobic ArtistAngie