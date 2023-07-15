Kamala Harris lets the truth slip about population control and damage control ensues -- WATCH

A very odd thing happened Friday afternoon. For a brief moment, either through a Freudian slip or a rare moment of the mask coming down. Vice President Kamala Harris said the quiet part out loud.

It has long been a 'conspiracy theory' that the Left wants to shrink the global population, depending upon whom you choose to believe quite possible by any means necessary,

KAMALA HARRIS: “When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water.” pic.twitter.com/MbMiDx9Xoc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2023

We'll wait right here while you watch a few times. We had to watch on a loop to be sure we heard it correctly.

🚨 CLEAN UP ON AISLE KAMALA https://t.co/vlUHM6vmxC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2023

Of course, The White House wasted no time slipping into damage control mode. We know what you're thinking, too, she was probably supposed to say pollution and it was a slip of the tongue. The truth is it doesn't matter what she meant to say. It only matters what she DID say.

“…and reduce population…”



I was told that was conspiracy talk. pic.twitter.com/NDODovW1S5 — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) July 15, 2023

That's what we were all told, champ! That's what we were all told.

Proof The left is trying to sterilize a generation thru promotion of transgenderism, homosexuality, and abortion — Politicatsayz (@politicatsayz) July 15, 2023

This is the shortlist, much like in the days of infomercials, but wait, there's more! In this humble editor's opinion, almost all of the Left's agenda is a means to this end: rampant homelessness, open borders, raging crime, and a revolving-door justice system. America isn't safe anymore, and it's a feature of our new world, not a bug.

You are the carbon they want to reduce. — Mark Springer 🏭🛢️🪙 (@Capitalistbro) July 15, 2023

It is often said: 'When someone shows you who they are, believe them.' The Left has shown us their interest, and ours don't align. Now that they are saying the quiet part out loud it's time to ask yourself, are you ready to finally believe them?

