There Are MANY Events: Nate Silver Laments Growing Distrust In Science, Can't Figure Out Why It's Growing

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 07, 2023
Meme

Guys, we don't know how to break this to you, but trust in science is declining (along with 'adjacent' fields like media and higher ed.

Shocking, we know.

From Pew Research:

When it comes to the standing of scientists, 73% of U.S. adults have a great deal or fair amount of confidence in scientists to act in the public’s best interests. But trust in scientists is 14 points lower than it was at the early stages of the pandemic.

The share expressing the strongest level of trust in scientists – saying they have a great deal of confidence in them – has fallen from 39% in 2020 to 23% today.

As trust in scientists has fallen, distrust has grown: Roughly a quarter of Americans (27%) now say they have not too much or no confidence in scientists to act in the public’s best interests, up from 12% in April 2020.

Gee...what happened in April 2020 that could have undermined the public trust?

'Right-wing' and 'general anti-intellectualism' isn't it.

Exactly this.

Institutions lost trust. The 'right-wing- and 'anti-intellectualism' are not to blame.

Since the 70s, they have told us the world was cooling, then warming. Cities were supposed to be underwater by now. The ice caps all but melted.

And that hasn't happened.

Never mind that the world's elite jet off the Dubai while telling us to eat bugs.

This would be a good start.

That's the most telling part: that media is 'science adjacent'. 

If so, it's only in the sense that both are untrustworthy.

This is a brilliant observation. Both clearly have an agenda now, and people see it. Which is why both are losing public trust.

Exactly.

Yeah. How many genders are there, according to The Party Of Science that is the Left?

Nailed it.

It's really that simple.

Science 'experts' have lied to us for ages. Usually for political gain.

Why is anyone surprised we don't trust them?

A religion of the Left.

And you can't unring that bell.

This is getting more to the heart of it: it's the people, the scientists, who have damaged science.

COVID, climate change, transgender issues. Very easy to link to events.

It's a shame, really, because science is important. And it's been corrupted by the Left.

