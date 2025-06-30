Axios Returns to Trump Tariff Alarmism to Warn Next Fourth of July's Fireworks...
Colorado Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Boulder Terror Attack
Ron DeSantis Reminds The Hill That Public Universities Are Accountable to the Taxpayers,...
Sen. Mark Warner Tired of GOP Colleagues Telling Him How Terrible the BBB...
Fetterman’s Beach Bummer: Senate’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Ruins His Tan Time
Rosie O’Donnell’s Bitter Rant Proves She’s Just Green with Envy Over Bezos’ $50M...
The Hill Clutches Pearls As It Warns Red States Have Begun 'Hostile Takeover'...
'To Protect Our Law Enforcement...": James Woods Has a Suggestion After CNN Promotes...
Hero Dad's Daring Dive: Saving His Daughter From a Disney Dream Nightmare
Congressman Mike Lawler Knows Zorhan Mamdani
New Yorker Mag Tries Eulogizing the 'Me Too' Movement by Name Dropping Two...
VIP
She Learned NOTHING: Kathy Griffin Posts Grotesque 'Headless' TikTok Including Donald Trum...
VIP
Michelle Obama's Jaw-Dropping Motherhood Claims Unleash a Firestorm of Controversy
BBC's Crocodile Tears: Gleefully Airs Bob Vylan's Antisemitic Tirade, Then Plays Innocent

Charlize Theron’s Salty Rant: Bezos’ $50M Wedding Snub Stings Hollywood’s Bitter Elite

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on June 30, 2025
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Charlize Theron is not a fan of Jeff Bezos, his wedding, or her rich peers, apparently. 

Advertisement

Actress Charlize Theron has slammed Jeff Bezos and his new bride, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, for throwing a star-studded $50 million wedding in Venice, Italy.

The Oscar winner, 49, didn’t mince words as she blasted the billionaire Amazon founder and his new wife for hosting the who’s who of Hollywood at their Venetian nuptials last week.

While hosting the fifth annual Block Party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on Saturday, Theron couldn’t help but take aim at the pair’s lavish three-day wedding extravaganza. “I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,” Theron deadpanned onstage at the Los Angeles event. “But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool,” she added, per the Hollywood Reporter.

It sounds like she is bitter she didn't get an invite, honestly. 

Recommended

'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

Bless her heart.

To be fair, knowing rich and famous people fight like normal poor people is pretty hilarious. 

She's rich, but not Bezos rich.

Advertisement

That's a significant concern. 

Hopefully, it stimulated the economy of Venice. Good for them!

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD ITALY JEFF BEZOS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Rosie O’Donnell’s Bitter Rant Proves She’s Just Green with Envy Over Bezos’ $50M Bash
justmindy
Ron DeSantis Reminds The Hill That Public Universities Are Accountable to the Taxpayers, Not Leftists
Amy Curtis
'To Protect Our Law Enforcement...": James Woods Has a Suggestion After CNN Promotes Anti-ICE App
Doug P.
Colorado Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Boulder Terror Attack
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW Sam J.
Advertisement