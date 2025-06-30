Charlize Theron’s Salty Rant: Bezos’ $50M Wedding Snub Stings Hollywood’s Bitter Elite

Charlize Theron is not a fan of Jeff Bezos, his wedding, or her rich peers, apparently.

Charlize Theron slams Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $50M wedding: ‘They suck’ https://t.co/Fy1JuK1uW6 pic.twitter.com/SnsEFwT9Hg — New York Post (@nypost) June 30, 2025

Actress Charlize Theron has slammed Jeff Bezos and his new bride, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, for throwing a star-studded $50 million wedding in Venice, Italy. The Oscar winner, 49, didn’t mince words as she blasted the billionaire Amazon founder and his new wife for hosting the who’s who of Hollywood at their Venetian nuptials last week. While hosting the fifth annual Block Party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on Saturday, Theron couldn’t help but take aim at the pair’s lavish three-day wedding extravaganza. “I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,” Theron deadpanned onstage at the Los Angeles event. “But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool,” she added, per the Hollywood Reporter.

It sounds like she is bitter she didn't get an invite, honestly.

Someone didn’t get an invitation https://t.co/H5KipZnIWl — The Joseph Nemo (@JosephNemo171) June 30, 2025

Bless her heart.

Says the mother who has obviously groomed all of her children. https://t.co/gjrvdoNn5g — Derek Wilson (@CaptTailwind) June 30, 2025

He’s dumping money into the economy. Who cares https://t.co/gE7hntWUnB — Dr. E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) June 30, 2025

High school gossip is presented as “news” nowadays.



“Famous Person A says something snarky about Famous Person B!”



Breads and circuses crap, distracting the small-minded. https://t.co/UNWEsiqShu — Anne Who (@EarlyAnnieSC) June 30, 2025

To be fair, knowing rich and famous people fight like normal poor people is pretty hilarious.

Check her net worth. https://t.co/DXOgv7233I — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 30, 2025

She's rich, but not Bezos rich.

There’s a good joke about they/them pronouns somewhere in here https://t.co/Rnd0Tv9jEw — Policy Wars (@PolicyWars) June 30, 2025

Says the crazy broad who adopted kids than mutilated them for a failed science project. https://t.co/5wm1SB4kmQ — AvoidableMadness (@SLusinskis) June 30, 2025

Hater, she needs to worry about those adopted kids she's trans'ing 😑 pic.twitter.com/7POlhPF2JX — John Smith 🇺🇲 (@JohnSmithNew2) June 30, 2025

That's a significant concern.

Bitter, aging mom, who transitioned her 2 adopted sons into ‘daughters’. There may be someone whose opinion I value less on how Jeff Bezos lives his life, but at the moment, I can’t think of who it would be.

Sorry you miss the A-List, Charlize. — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) June 30, 2025

Why all the hate for that wedding? I thought it was tacky, but it’s their cash, their call, their life. Those Hollywood elitists bashing it weren’t even invited. Venice gave the green light, so deal with it. Their money, their party. — Mariana (@1836_1845) June 30, 2025

Hopefully, it stimulated the economy of Venice. Good for them!