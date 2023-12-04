Reporter Paid to Report On 'Climate Crisis' Tells Everyone to Not Question the 'Climate Crisis'

Monday Morning Meme Madness
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 AM on December 04, 2023
Meme screenshot

Call it hypocrisy. Call it hierarchy. Call it whatever you want, but the continued globetrotting of the elitist 'climate crisis' doomsayers is wearing pretty thin on the public. Every few months, there is a new climate summit in an exotic and expensive location. And every few months, rich politicians fly their private jets to these locations to determine how they will demand that the rest of us live. It's all pretty nauseating. 

The current boondoggle is taking place in Dubai, which is fitting since Dubai's riches come from oil, so what better place to meet to talk about how fossil fuels are evil? Many people have been questioning why these wasteful summits are continuing if the Earth is about to end and all. 

But, not so fast, says Axios 'climate reporter' Andrew Freedman. He's got an explanation for all of it. Freedman's explanation can be summed up in a few words: 'Shut up, you filthy littles.'

Once again, the problem isn't their actions, the problem is you noticing their actions. 

We're always pouncing. It gets very annoying to them when we do that. 

Indeed. Notice that Freedman doesn't ever explain WHY they can't have these meetings remotely. He just declares that they can't, and we are supposed to just shut up and take it. 

They could never do THAT. Because Elon Musk is evil ... or something. 

And then, of course, there is the question of why we would want to 'move the needle' in the first place. 

Freedman's 'explanation' wasn't really going over too well. 

Ouch. There's always a tweet. Always. 

We cannot confirm the fact that Freedman may have been the one who told Marie Antoinette to say, 'Let them eat cake' (if it had been him, he probably would have told her to say 'Let them eat bugs').

Yikes. Is Hunter going to Dubai too? 

When your job is 'climate reporter,' it kind of is compulsory that you have to believe in the 'climate crisis,' isn't it? Otherwise, Freedman might have to learn to code and no one wants that.

LOL. Yep. When the elites have lickspittles in the media like Freedman whose noses are forever brown, they can just continue to spit in the faces of everyone. 

In fact, that may be the point. 

*** 

