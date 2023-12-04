Reporter Paid to Report On 'Climate Crisis' Tells Everyone to Not Question the 'Climate Crisis'

Call it hypocrisy. Call it hierarchy. Call it whatever you want, but the continued globetrotting of the elitist 'climate crisis' doomsayers is wearing pretty thin on the public. Every few months, there is a new climate summit in an exotic and expensive location. And every few months, rich politicians fly their private jets to these locations to determine how they will demand that the rest of us live. It's all pretty nauseating.

The current boondoggle is taking place in Dubai, which is fitting since Dubai's riches come from oil, so what better place to meet to talk about how fossil fuels are evil? Many people have been questioning why these wasteful summits are continuing if the Earth is about to end and all.

But, not so fast, says Axios 'climate reporter' Andrew Freedman. He's got an explanation for all of it. Freedman's explanation can be summed up in a few words: 'Shut up, you filthy littles.'

To all those complaining about world leaders flying to attend a mtg on climate change, you’re not saying anything original. Fact is, ya can’t do a zoom call with 190 countries, and face to face talks move the needle the most. — Andrew Freedman (@afreedma) December 3, 2023

Once again, the problem isn't their actions, the problem is you noticing their actions.

You surveyed the entire landscape of this argumentand decided people noticing the hypocrisy on this are the problem. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 3, 2023

We're always pouncing. It gets very annoying to them when we do that.

CZ 190 people in person won't work any better. If one doesn't work, neither does the other. https://t.co/rNnQpxHdmX — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 4, 2023

“Fact is, ya can’t do a zoom call with 190 countries”



That’s crazy because a country of 330 million people did work, school, court, health care, and holidays on Zoom and y’all never never wanted that to end https://t.co/DN2xk6vclf — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 3, 2023

You actually could totally do these meetings remote. Occam’s razor is that these people are actually hypocrites who love the taxpayer funded trips to exotic destinations while wagging their fingers at the rest of us. — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) December 3, 2023

Indeed. Notice that Freedman doesn't ever explain WHY they can't have these meetings remotely. He just declares that they can't, and we are supposed to just shut up and take it.

Allow us to introduce you to @XSpaces where you can have a meeting with 190 participants. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 3, 2023

They could never do THAT. Because Elon Musk is evil ... or something.

And then, of course, there is the question of why we would want to 'move the needle' in the first place.

I don't want the needle to move closer to serfdom. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) December 4, 2023

They actually move the grift the most, Andrew. — Pam D (@soirchick) December 3, 2023

“Moving the needle” means unelected bureaucrats working with international elites to concoct absurd new regulations and ways to raise costs on everything in our lives for virtually no impact on climate change. https://t.co/zBAGOLSzN5 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 3, 2023

Freedman's 'explanation' wasn't really going over too well.

Lmaooooo



The ratio is incredible and deserved https://t.co/faM1RJ7MQo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 4, 2023

Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol Lolololololol — Giovanni (@miabenetti) December 4, 2023

Ouch. There's always a tweet. Always.

Of course the nobility need large estates, how else will they protect us?



-Andrew Freedman, circa 1591 https://t.co/NOjakrWqg2 — Dave Gordon (@D_Gordzo) December 3, 2023

We cannot confirm the fact that Freedman may have been the one who told Marie Antoinette to say, 'Let them eat cake' (if it had been him, he probably would have told her to say 'Let them eat bugs').

They’re just gathering so they can get swag, hookers, and blow. https://t.co/QYisIALAzp — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) December 3, 2023

Yikes. Is Hunter going to Dubai too?

Why would the Senior Climate Reporter for @Axios pick sides on the debate around flying to exotic locations like Dubai for a week or so, or staying home on a Zoom Call?



I feel like there might be some sort of ulterior motive, but I just can’t place it. https://t.co/AhHYLA2C9N — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) December 4, 2023

When your job is 'climate reporter,' it kind of is compulsory that you have to believe in the 'climate crisis,' isn't it? Otherwise, Freedman might have to learn to code and no one wants that.

This guy pretends to be a journalist, when it's obvious he's nothing but an activist.



And they wonder why nobody trusts the media. https://t.co/rH5jvjWL0D — Louis Burwell (@lwburwell) December 4, 2023

LOL. Yep. When the elites have lickspittles in the media like Freedman whose noses are forever brown, they can just continue to spit in the faces of everyone.

In fact, that may be the point.

***

