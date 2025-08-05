Gavin Newsom's Gerrymandering Gaffe: Hypocrisy and Ignorance on Full Display

Queen of Wild Dumb-Tier: Trump Calls Into CNBC to Troll 'Low-IQ' Democrat 'Leader'...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on August 05, 2025
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Gavin Newsom is always pandering. He never stops. He does take his tweeting seriously. 

Gav fails to mention one pesky little fact, though. 

Apparently, states that have only ONE Congressional seat are 'gerrymandered' even if they are red states. It only makes sense a red state would have a Republican Congress Member, but being sensible isn't a strong suit of the Democrats. 

Democrats don't care about that pesky little fact. Such hypocrites!

Shocked face! Democrats would never do something like that.

Well, that's true.

Probably.

Gavin really isn't a smart person. 

Extremely dishonest is an apt descriptor for Gavin. 

Oh, he's this dumb. It's real. 

He did the meme.

Gavin wants to do anything other than focus on the issues going on in California. He presides over the problem and has no good ideas for fixing it.

