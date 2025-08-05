Gavin Newsom's Gerrymandering Gaffe: Hypocrisy and Ignorance on Full Display

Gavin Newsom is always pandering. He never stops. He does take his tweeting seriously.

Oh cool I can do that too.



Red states with ZERO Dem house seats:



Oklahoma

Arkansas

Iowa

Utah

Nebraska

Idaho

Montana

West Virginia

Alaska

North Dakota

South Dakota

Wyoming



Red states with just ONE Dem house seat:



Mississippi

South Carolina

Tennessee

Kentucky… https://t.co/OHjtq3w3bQ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 5, 2025

Gav fails to mention one pesky little fact, though.

Bro thinks North Dakota, South Dakota, Alaska, and Wyoming are gerrymandered even though they all only have one congressional seat lmfao https://t.co/XbNIpNBaVf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 5, 2025

Please describe how Republicans have gerrymandered North and South Dakota that only have one seat? https://t.co/LXW4wFzZKL — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 5, 2025

Apparently, states that have only ONE Congressional seat are 'gerrymandered' even if they are red states. It only makes sense a red state would have a Republican Congress Member, but being sensible isn't a strong suit of the Democrats.

Also: Massachusetts has had 4 Republican governors since 1996, and even elected a GOP U.S. Senator to finish Ted Kennedy's term in 2010.



But zero House Republicans (out of 9) since 1996. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) August 5, 2025

Democrats don't care about that pesky little fact. Such hypocrites!

I can describe at great length how Democrats gerrymandered Nevada to get 75% of the seats with only 37% of the vote. pic.twitter.com/5laZPShvAz — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 5, 2025

Shocked face! Democrats would never do something like that.

newscum isn't very smart, and neither are his followers — Doom Cracker (@nssnmp5ffk) August 5, 2025

Well, that's true.

His intern wrote this lame tweet. — Bad Salty Dog 🏴‍☠️ (@Badsaltydog) August 5, 2025

Probably.

Except, you're lying, Gavin.



For example, there are six Democrats in the Wyoming House and two in the Senate.



There are 20 Democrats in the Oklahoma House and one in the Senate.



Zero means ZERO.



As in you did zero research on this one, Sparky. https://t.co/rhtP5k0usK — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 5, 2025

Gavin really isn't a smart person.

Color me shocked that Newsom doesn't realize there are single-district states... https://t.co/R5PwXptj8e — Will Upton (@wupton) August 5, 2025

You are an extremely dishonest man.



Heck, WV, which you lied was one of the most gerrymandered states, has two seats total AND voted almost 70% Republican!



Many of the states you list here, Alaska, SD, ND, Wyoming ONLY HAVE ONE REPRESENTATIVE! https://t.co/10JcyJSpdk pic.twitter.com/9EmsP0jZQf — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 5, 2025

Extremely dishonest is an apt descriptor for Gavin.

I refuse to accept that this is a real tweet https://t.co/LzDPkp6YfI — Real Political Data (@RealPData) August 5, 2025

Oh, he's this dumb. It's real.

He did the meme.

“Oh cool I can do that too.” - Gavin Newsom, not talking about wildfire recovery in Californiapic.twitter.com/fOaIr4an4M https://t.co/sGKVqnjxKI — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 5, 2025

Gavin wants to do anything other than focus on the issues going on in California. He presides over the problem and has no good ideas for fixing it.

