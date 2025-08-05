Queen of Wild Dumb-Tier: Trump Calls Into CNBC to Troll 'Low-IQ' Democrat 'Leader'...
Arizona State Senator Analise Ortiz Sparks Outrage: Accused of Aiding Illegals and Obstructing ICE

justmindy
justmindy | 9:20 PM on August 05, 2025
imgflip

Members of the Arizona State Senate take an oath to voters of Arizona when they are sworn in. They also pass legislation, the laws the people of Arizona are expected to follow. One member of the Arizona Senate is doing quite the opposite. She is helping illegals evade law enforcement. 

That should be illegal. 

So classy to drop an eff bomb. 

Of course she had to double down and then make a ridiculous claim about babies being stolen from the mothers. Yes, people who are here illegally are arrested because 'illegal', but if mothers want to remain with their babies, they are free to return to their homeland. There is even an app to help with that. 

Hopefully, Analise doesn't kiss her mother with that foul mouth! Someone get her a bar of soap. She needs a swear jar in her office to help her break that nasty habit. 

Exactly! People like Analise are trying to get them injured so they have to protect their identification. Imagine knowing a Congress woman is working against you like that?

Those people are not vilified in the media daily like ICE officials inspiring weirdos to engage in violence. There actually have been times when that did happen (like in the summer of 2020) and police officers actually were harmed. 

Analise should be removed from her office. 

She is so disrespectful. 

She absolutely does.

Fingers crossed she will be prosecuted or removed from office. 

Analise has made that crystal clear. 

They absolutely owe the public some answers.

