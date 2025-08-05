Arizona State Senator Analise Ortiz Sparks Outrage: Accused of Aiding Illegals and Obstructing ICE

Members of the Arizona State Senate take an oath to voters of Arizona when they are sworn in. They also pass legislation, the laws the people of Arizona are expected to follow. One member of the Arizona Senate is doing quite the opposite. She is helping illegals evade law enforcement.

Arizona State Senator Analise Ortiz (D) is actively impeding and doxxing ICE by posting their live locations on instagram



Charge her.



cc @RealTomHoman @DHSgov @ICEgov pic.twitter.com/Rduhs59p4O — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 5, 2025

That should be illegal.

Yep. When ICE is around, I will alert my community to stay out of the area, and I’m not f$cking scared of you nor Trump’s masked goons. https://t.co/rvlXctKhNV — Sen. Analise Ortiz (@senanaliseortiz.bsky.social) (@SenAnaliseOrtiz) August 5, 2025

So classy to drop an eff bomb.

This is a family friendly platform and your language is disgusting. Take the foul mouth to BlueSky. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 5, 2025

Clutching your pearls over language when you’re perfectly okay with babies being ripped from their mothers arms by ICE. Cute. — Sen. Analise Ortiz (@senanaliseortiz.bsky.social) (@SenAnaliseOrtiz) August 5, 2025

Of course she had to double down and then make a ridiculous claim about babies being stolen from the mothers. Yes, people who are here illegally are arrested because 'illegal', but if mothers want to remain with their babies, they are free to return to their homeland. There is even an app to help with that.

I don’t wear pearls and I’ve never heard an ICE agent use foul language. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 5, 2025

Hopefully, Analise doesn't kiss her mother with that foul mouth! Someone get her a bar of soap. She needs a swear jar in her office to help her break that nasty habit.

Shame on you. By the way, they wear masks because far left psychos are posting information about them and their families which is a dangerous threat. The masks protect the people they care about. I’m sure you’ve seen any Superhero movie. It’s basic logic. — Patrick Coleman (@54patcoleman) August 5, 2025

Exactly! People like Analise are trying to get them injured so they have to protect their identification. Imagine knowing a Congress woman is working against you like that?

Local cops, judges, and elections officials don’t wear masks and are still able to protect themselves despite threats. Only reason ICE wears masks is to intimidate people and to avoid the next Nuremberg trials. But keep trying to convince yourself otherwise. — Sen. Analise Ortiz (@senanaliseortiz.bsky.social) (@SenAnaliseOrtiz) August 5, 2025

Those people are not vilified in the media daily like ICE officials inspiring weirdos to engage in violence. There actually have been times when that did happen (like in the summer of 2020) and police officers actually were harmed.

Very professional language and mannerisms for a state senator..forwarded your post to Ice by the way — Patrick (@PatrickMoulton6) August 5, 2025

Analise should be removed from her office.

Omg I’m so scared. — Sen. Analise Ortiz (@senanaliseortiz.bsky.social) (@SenAnaliseOrtiz) August 5, 2025

She is so disrespectful.

You are shameful! You bring shame to the people of Arizona that just want to be safe from illegal criminals!! I DO NOT appreciate being attacked in my local grocery store parking lot by illegal thugs!! You should want the citizens of AZ to be safe and free from crime! FU! — KathleenB (@kathleenb8901) August 5, 2025

Wow, you sound like you need a quick tete-a-tete with ICE, yourself. 😘 — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) August 6, 2025

She absolutely does.

Time to flood the zone with ICE agents — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 5, 2025

Thank you for announcing your intent to obstruction the operations of federal law enforcement, this is definitely NOT a federal crime and you shouldn't worry AT ALL about being arrested, convicted, and imprisoned for the course of conduct you propose here https://t.co/8ZNgHJsG2u — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 6, 2025

Fingers crossed she will be prosecuted or removed from office.

We have brought people here who hate us and want us dead. They care about non-citizens only. https://t.co/6Z3jyYOECo — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 5, 2025

Analise has made that crystal clear.

Last week, @Adrian_Fontes referred to law enforcement officers as “hooded thugs”… now @SenAnaliseOrtiz is calling them “masked goons.”



Every Arizona Democrat should be made to answer if they condemn these Defund-the-Police attacks on AZ law enforcement. https://t.co/6WB2Q2Zbum — Dan Coulson (@DanCoulsonAZ) August 6, 2025

They absolutely owe the public some answers.

