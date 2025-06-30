Hero Dad's Daring Dive: Saving His Daughter From a Disney Dream Nightmare

This scene sounds straight out of a parenting nightmare. You take your kids on a dream vacation aboard the Disney Dream and your child falls off the ship.

Advertisement

Hero dad dives into sea to save daughter who fell from Disney Dream cruise —treading water for 20 mins before pulled to safety https://t.co/GnPjUA1HS8 pic.twitter.com/Nul6FD5Tzi — New York Post (@nypost) June 30, 2025

A fearless father jumped off a Disney cruise ship when his daughter fell overboard — miraculously getting hold of her and then treading water for around 20 minutes before they were both rescued. The Disney Dream was heading from Florida to the Bahamas on Sunday when an alert suddenly announced loudly, “Mr MOB … port side,” referring to “man overboard,” video of the drama show. “A girl fell overboard from the 4th deck & her dad went in after her,” fellow passenger Kevin Furuta posted on Facebook. Other vacationers watched in horror as a bright yellow rescue boat was lowered into the water and made its way to where the dad and daughter were bobbing in the Atlantic, drifting ever farther from the cruise ship.

How does something like this happen?

This is what musculinity looks like. But feminist and wokism are trying to destroy it. They want a bunch of weak , soy , beta men. It's time to embrace musculinity before it's too late. The world needs more musculine dads in families not more single families. https://t.co/fZXpeEbpHe — Nik Roy (@nikroy05) June 30, 2025

This was the epitome of protecting your family.

Dads: Be a wolf, not a sheep



Or, in this case a dolphin? Treading water in the open ocean for 20 mins with a 5 year old is WILD https://t.co/SaaEbn7mOH — Zack Roday (@zackroday) June 30, 2025

He better get the best Father's Day gifts forever now.

Wondering how a child could fall from a Disney cruise. Aren’t they designed with children in mind?



Disney needs to childproof the parameters of their ships. 🛳️ https://t.co/5pderQFaN6 — ┋𝔇𝔞𝔫𝔞’𝔰 𝔐𝔲𝔰𝔢┋ (@DanasMuse1) June 30, 2025

Something went wildly wrong.

dudes rock https://t.co/ghIs2wURAb — 2 Ystwyth 2 Hudson (@Ystwyth1558) June 30, 2025

Amazing. As always, I have questions. How did she fall from a cruise ship? Thank goodness they both survived. https://t.co/QW0bhjZI8o — Dr. Mari Nara⚕ (@marinarapatriot) June 30, 2025

It's a true miracle!

Having a young daughter, this gave me chills. This dad is a hero. ANY dad should do this if needed. Props to him for the happy ending. https://t.co/2SutTOZbLa — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) June 30, 2025

Advertisement

Anyone know how this could happen yet? — Otter841 (@Otter841Collins) June 30, 2025

Hopefully, they share details with the public in order to avoid something like this happening again.

Hmm- some witnesses stated dad put her atop the plexiglass railing to take a photo — Sandy C Z 🇺🇸🪬🐈‍⬛ (@Sandraziel88450) June 30, 2025

There is no evidence this is true, but it is a rumor circulating on Twitter. Please never do this with your children ever.

Now that's what it means to be a great father. — Eddy 💹🧲 (@EddyMetaX) June 30, 2025

Unbelievable, what a miracle! 💕💙💕💙 — LindaSG (@LindaLSG) June 30, 2025

Thank goodness for happy endings.