Hero Dad's Daring Dive: Saving His Daughter From a Disney Dream Nightmare

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on June 30, 2025
Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File

This scene sounds straight out of a parenting nightmare. You take your kids on a dream vacation aboard the Disney Dream and your child falls off the ship. 

A fearless father jumped off a Disney cruise ship when his daughter fell overboard — miraculously getting hold of her and then treading water for around 20 minutes before they were both rescued.

The Disney Dream was heading from Florida to the Bahamas on Sunday when an alert suddenly announced loudly, “Mr MOB … port side,” referring to “man overboard,” video of the drama show.

“A girl fell overboard from the 4th deck & her dad went in after her,” fellow passenger Kevin Furuta posted on Facebook. Other vacationers watched in horror as a bright yellow rescue boat was lowered into the water and made its way to where the dad and daughter were bobbing in the Atlantic, drifting ever farther from the cruise ship.

How does something like this happen?

This was the epitome of protecting your family.

He better get the best Father's Day gifts forever now.

Something went wildly wrong.

It's a true miracle!

Hopefully, they share details with the public in order to avoid something like this happening again.

There is no evidence this is true, but it is a rumor circulating on Twitter. Please never do this with your children ever. 

Thank goodness for happy endings. 

