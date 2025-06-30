Rosie O’Donnell’s Bitter Rant Proves She’s Just Green with Envy Over Bezos’ $50M Bash

Apparently, not getting an invite to the Bezos wedding is making many in Hollywood see green with envy. First, it was Charlize Theron and now Rosie O'Donnell is big mad. That's an improvement over what she usually is which is just big.
Rosie O’Donnell trashes Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s ‘gross’ $50M wedding: ‘Turned my stomach’ https://t.co/OY5UcEq9Z2 pic.twitter.com/5b7dABqGJV— New York Post (@nypost) June 30, 2025
Rosie O’Donnell isn’t holding back.
Just days after Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos tied the knot with Lauren Sánchez in an extravagant $50 million wedding in Venice, Italy, the former talk show host took to Instagram to trash the newly married couple over the “gross” event.
“The BEZOS wedding,” O’Donnell, 63, began on Monday, June 30. “It turned my stomach. Seeing all these billionaires. Gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it.” She also criticized the star-studded guest list, which included celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, the Kardashian-Jenner family, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney, and many others.
“Is Oprah friends with Jeff Besos,” O’Donnell questioned. “Really – how is that possible. He treats his employees with disdain. By any metric he is not a nice man.”
The comedian went on to call Sánchez, 55, a “fake fem bot wife” before praising Bezos’ first wife, MacKenzie Scott.
“And his fake fem bot wife,” O’Donnell continued alongside “then and now” images of Sánchez. “Who looks like that. Why would he choose her. After the salt of the earth Mackenzie.”
“Sold his soul. Is what it looks like from here. The devil is smiling. At all his conquests,” the “Flintstones” actress concluded before directing her nearly 700K followers to her Substack blog.
Recommended
I thought Leftists were all about women supporting women.
If they spent $50M on a wedding, it sounds to me like job creation—work—for planners, florists, venue staff, caterers, photographers, designers, travel, security, media, etc.— Mark Trammell (@mark_trammell) June 30, 2025
But who really cares how other people spend their money?! https://t.co/PLOZBKjUV9
It's their money to spend any way they would like.
Hard pill to swallow: 💊— Sh₳wn (@ShawnMc01127434) June 30, 2025
50mill to someone worth over 200 billion is an insignificant amount of money https://t.co/nGi0gYCTUD
Who tf cares. She doesn’t even live in America anymore. https://t.co/qmAOWZ2cfp— AshleyMarie (@TexasAshley3) June 30, 2025
If only that meant we didn't have to hear from her anymore.
Can someone explain to me how rich folks spending 50 million on their wedding impacts your life? Who cares? https://t.co/oMi3ReCcan— Cubby 🇺🇸 (@kbaxterwilliams) June 30, 2025
It's just jealousy.
Didn't she used to be on TV or something? https://t.co/GsGoxs1rBH— Pax Hart (@PaxHart) June 30, 2025
$50 million. Hiring people for hotels, wedding planners, catering, photography, security, flights… all Bezos does is make people money. https://t.co/of8JdZ1G7N— Anton Rubaclini (@AntonRubaclini) June 30, 2025
If you are trashing others, maybe look at your self and how you live your miserable life first. @DLoesch @thekytikat @sergiotalk https://t.co/2X2f1ukvf7— Larry M Lawrence - Vegas Larry (@lmlawrence891) June 30, 2025
Always good advice.
There are far worse and less productive ways to blow $50M. He could have donated to Kamala Harris' campaign, for example.— Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) June 30, 2025
That's an excellent point.
