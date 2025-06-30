Rosie O’Donnell’s Bitter Rant Proves She’s Just Green with Envy Over Bezos’ $50M Bash

Charlize Theron’s Salty Rant: Bezos’ $50M Wedding Snub Stings Hollywood’s Bitter Elite
justmindy
justmindy | 5:10 PM on June 30, 2025
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

Apparently, not getting an invite to the Bezos wedding is making many in Hollywood see green with envy. First, it was Charlize Theron and now Rosie O'Donnell is big mad. That's an improvement over what she usually is which is just big.

Rosie O’Donnell isn’t holding back.

Just days after Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos tied the knot with Lauren Sánchez in an extravagant $50 million wedding in Venice, Italy, the former talk show host took to Instagram to trash the newly married couple over the “gross” event.

“The BEZOS wedding,” O’Donnell, 63, began on Monday, June 30. “It turned my stomach. Seeing all these billionaires. Gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it.” She also criticized the star-studded guest list, which included celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, the Kardashian-Jenner family, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney, and many others. 

“Is Oprah friends with Jeff Besos,” O’Donnell questioned. “Really – how is that possible. He treats his employees with disdain. By any metric he is not a nice man.”

The comedian went on to call Sánchez, 55, a “fake fem bot wife” before praising Bezos’ first wife, MacKenzie Scott. 

“And his fake fem bot wife,” O’Donnell continued alongside “then and now” images of Sánchez. “Who looks like that. Why would he choose her. After the salt of the earth Mackenzie.”

“Sold his soul. Is what it looks like from here. The devil is smiling. At all his conquests,” the “Flintstones” actress concluded before directing her nearly 700K followers to her Substack blog.

I thought Leftists were all about women supporting women.

It's their money to spend any way they would like. 

If only that meant we didn't have to hear from her anymore.

It's just jealousy. 

Always good advice.

That's an excellent point. 

