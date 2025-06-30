Bernie Sanders Says the GOP is Like a 'Stalinist Party' Which Can’t Be...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on June 30, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok)

Hey, folks! It's Monday once again, but at least it's the Monday before we celebrate the birth of the greatest nation on Earth.

All we have to do is drag ourselves through this Monday, and then it's smooth sailing until the 4th. We're here to make that just a little bit easier by sharing some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Musk Media this past week.

Let's go, America!

Now THAT is exactly what Mondays will do to you! 😂

You know what else will get you on Monday?

Yep … us too. 😂😂😂

That right there is how to properly deal with Monday. Well done, good sir!

This guy likes to show up on Monday when you're just trying to get through the day. LOL.

LOLOLOL! Perfection.

HAHA!

The show must go on, as they say. 😂

'Hospitalized due to a peekaboo accident'. It's glorious! LOL.

(Language Warning)

Scott Jennings Laughs as CNN Host Morphs into Mamdani's PR Rep Over Taxing 'Whiter Neighborhoods' Vow
Warren Squire
Dudes collecting W's. That was basically Christmas morning for that man, and we don't blame him.

Bwahaha! This is way too true.

LOL. You people ain't right.

Yep. That's not gonna work. 😂

We're dying here, folks! 'My name's Jeff'. 💀💀💀

You can never be too sure. 😂

Absolutely savage.

Seriously … Does anyone like LinkedIn?

Great Scott! That dude's flux capacitor burned out a long time ago.

LOLOLOL! We were way too amused by that one. 😂

Another one for the Trekkies, you say?

GROAN! Why do you folks do this to us? 😂

HAHA! No, that's Chuck Schumer preparing some light reading for the Senate floor.

So … this is a thing that happened last week …

Rubio is LOSING it! 😂

As usual, Trump is always making news …

Don't make us get the bar of soap, Mr. President!

HAHA!

Is this accurate, Texans?

Bingo! We can't all be extroverts. 😂

Thanks for having our backs! LOL.

HA! Each comes with a completely different set of potential diseases.

Now that's a close call!

LOL! You know you laughed when you visualized that one!

Two slices barely even make up the pre-bacon appetizer. 😂

We feel attacked.

This. Is. Brilliant. 😂

Okay, that was a bit racy, but still … 😂😂😂

One does not simply walk into Disney.

Every dad knows every one of these maneuvers.

WOW! So harsh … and funny!

What are you gonna do? They're just too darn hilarious. 😂

LOL! Never accept J-E-L-L-O from this man.

LOLOLOLOLOL!!!! We are officially deceased. 💀💀💀

Okay, time for some classic comedy.

Our regular readers probably know by now that Tim Conway is one of our favorites. We've shared The Dentist and The Elephant Story. How can we not share his famous dog skit?

He's such a good boy! These classics will never get old.

Mondays are hard enough. Whatever you do, don't pet the buffalo! 😂

That's a wrap, folks! Enjoy your celebrations of the good old USA this week, and be sure to meet us back here next Monday for more laughs.

Until we meme again …

