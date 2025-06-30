Monday Morning Meme Madness

Hey, folks! It's Monday once again, but at least it's the Monday before we celebrate the birth of the greatest nation on Earth.

All we have to do is drag ourselves through this Monday, and then it's smooth sailing until the 4th. We're here to make that just a little bit easier by sharing some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Musk Media this past week.

Advertisement

Let's go, America!

Now THAT is exactly what Mondays will do to you! 😂

You know what else will get you on Monday?

Yep … us too. 😂😂😂

This is the America I chose to live in!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FApSv1UOMK — Papageorgio (@gecffmn) June 28, 2025

That right there is how to properly deal with Monday. Well done, good sir!

This guy likes to show up on Monday when you're just trying to get through the day. LOL.

I made Trump's epic takedown of AOC into the opening credits of Star Wars... because it fit perfectly.



This is pretty incredible. 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/kz4LhDhMv6 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 24, 2025

LOLOLOL! Perfection.

[Skydiving]

INSTRUCTOR: Pull your chute!

ME: My shoe?

INSTRUCTOR: Your parachute!

ME: My pair of shoes?

[later]

CORONER: Where are her shoes? — KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) June 24, 2025

HAHA!

The show must go on, as they say. 😂

'Hospitalized due to a peekaboo accident'. It's glorious! LOL.

(Language Warning)

Dudes collecting W's. That was basically Christmas morning for that man, and we don't blame him.

Bwahaha! This is way too true.

LOL. You people ain't right.

Yep. That's not gonna work. 😂

My Friends Dog 😃 Then there’s my Dog 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/y1KLQAeq7R — G-PA (@IndianaGPA) June 26, 2025

We're dying here, folks! 'My name's Jeff'. 💀💀💀

You can never be too sure. 😂

Target Karen learns a valuable lesson, the hard way. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/N2pYm5lXxK — KeriA (@KeriA1776again) June 28, 2025

Absolutely savage.

Seriously … Does anyone like LinkedIn?

Great Scott! That dude's flux capacitor burned out a long time ago.

LOLOLOL! We were way too amused by that one. 😂

Another one for the Trekkies, you say?

pic.twitter.com/nsIM9gTYu5 — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) June 29, 2025

GROAN! Why do you folks do this to us? 😂

The Jeff Bezos / Lauren Sanchez prenup pic.twitter.com/L41aICFu7l — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 28, 2025

Advertisement

HAHA! No, that's Chuck Schumer preparing some light reading for the Senate floor.

So … this is a thing that happened last week …

🚨 LMAO! Marco Rubio absolutely LOST his composure in the background as Trump is asked about NATO Secretary General calling him "daddy." 🤣



REPORTER: "Mark Rutte, the NATO Chief, he called you 'daddy' earlier...Do you regard your NATO allies as children?"



RUBIO: 🤣🤣🤣



TRUMP:… pic.twitter.com/eJEtjQqjeL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 25, 2025

Rubio is LOSING it! 😂

As usual, Trump is always making news …

Don't make us get the bar of soap, Mr. President!

"UNHAND ME WOMAN I'M LATE FOR WORK" pic.twitter.com/EZOvaNuP5x — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) June 29, 2025

HAHA!

Good morning all

Happy Friday! 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/XSUWk3ZDAi — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) June 27, 2025

Is this accurate, Texans?

Me when the worship leader asks us to stand and greet those around us pic.twitter.com/sR3rqYYLiL — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) June 29, 2025

Bingo! We can't all be extroverts. 😂

Thanks for having our backs! LOL.

HA! Each comes with a completely different set of potential diseases.

Advertisement

Imagine being president and seeing Murray Hill Guy on your favorite show…

This is hilarious 😂.. thanks @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/EMf0y6aFER — Murray Hill Guy (@MurrayHillGuy1) June 29, 2025

Now that's a close call!

LOL! You know you laughed when you visualized that one!

Two slices barely even make up the pre-bacon appetizer. 😂

We feel attacked.

Life advice. Stops small talk right in its tracks. 😉🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/jaakakzrzv — Kelli_with_an_i (@KelliDPowers) June 28, 2025

This. Is. Brilliant. 😂

Okay, that was a bit racy, but still … 😂😂😂

Amen been there bruh pic.twitter.com/X5HZuejJhC — cutigers ✝️ (@cutigs1) June 29, 2025

One does not simply walk into Disney.

Every dad knows every one of these maneuvers.

pic.twitter.com/sIi1HHeJ5K — Crazy Cat Lady That Loves to Meme (@ThonkMemes) June 28, 2025

WOW! So harsh … and funny!

What are you gonna do? They're just too darn hilarious. 😂

Advertisement

LOL! Never accept J-E-L-L-O from this man.

Gonna force this thing to have babies. pic.twitter.com/Ywfr2w2M8l — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) June 28, 2025

LOLOLOLOLOL!!!! We are officially deceased. 💀💀💀

Okay, time for some classic comedy.

Our regular readers probably know by now that Tim Conway is one of our favorites. We've shared The Dentist and The Elephant Story. How can we not share his famous dog skit?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

He's such a good boy! These classics will never get old.

Mondays are hard enough. Whatever you do, don't pet the buffalo! 😂

That's a wrap, folks! Enjoy your celebrations of the good old USA this week, and be sure to meet us back here next Monday for more laughs.

Until we meme again …