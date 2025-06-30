Monday Morning Meme Madness

Hey, folks! It's Monday once again, but at least it's the Monday before we celebrate the birth of the greatest nation on Earth.
All we have to do is drag ourselves through this Monday, and then it's smooth sailing until the 4th. We're here to make that just a little bit easier by sharing some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Musk Media this past week.
Let's go, America!
June 29, 2025
Now THAT is exactly what Mondays will do to you! 😂
You know what else will get you on Monday?
June 24, 2025
Yep … us too. 😂😂😂
This is the America I chose to live in!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FApSv1UOMK— Papageorgio (@gecffmn) June 28, 2025
That right there is how to properly deal with Monday. Well done, good sir!
June 29, 2025
This guy likes to show up on Monday when you're just trying to get through the day. LOL.
I made Trump's epic takedown of AOC into the opening credits of Star Wars... because it fit perfectly.— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 24, 2025
This is pretty incredible. 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/kz4LhDhMv6
LOLOLOL! Perfection.
[Skydiving]— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) June 24, 2025
INSTRUCTOR: Pull your chute!
ME: My shoe?
INSTRUCTOR: Your parachute!
ME: My pair of shoes?
[later]
CORONER: Where are her shoes?
HAHA!
June 23, 2025
The show must go on, as they say. 😂
June 24, 2025
'Hospitalized due to a peekaboo accident'. It's glorious! LOL.
(Language Warning)
Women: Ugh--men are so complicated— ₩₳Ɽ ₱₳₮Ⱨ (@WarPath2pt0) June 25, 2025
Men: pic.twitter.com/GnecbjXhIT
Recommended
Dudes collecting W's. That was basically Christmas morning for that man, and we don't blame him.
︎ ︎ pic.twitter.com/Kz9RWLbVQR— i like food (@messedupfoods) June 23, 2025
Bwahaha! This is way too true.
June 29, 2025
LOL. You people ain't right.
Good morning 😊 pic.twitter.com/lKFR9cVSMV— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 25, 2025
Yep. That's not gonna work. 😂
My Friends Dog 😃 Then there’s my Dog 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/y1KLQAeq7R— G-PA (@IndianaGPA) June 26, 2025
We're dying here, folks! 'My name's Jeff'. 💀💀💀
June 25, 2025
You can never be too sure. 😂
Target Karen learns a valuable lesson, the hard way. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/N2pYm5lXxK— KeriA (@KeriA1776again) June 28, 2025
Absolutely savage.
June 26, 2025
Seriously … Does anyone like LinkedIn?
June 28, 2025
Great Scott! That dude's flux capacitor burned out a long time ago.
June 26, 2025
LOLOLOL! We were way too amused by that one. 😂
Another one for the Trekkies, you say?
June 29, 2025
GROAN! Why do you folks do this to us? 😂
The Jeff Bezos / Lauren Sanchez prenup pic.twitter.com/L41aICFu7l— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 28, 2025
HAHA! No, that's Chuck Schumer preparing some light reading for the Senate floor.
So … this is a thing that happened last week …
🚨 LMAO! Marco Rubio absolutely LOST his composure in the background as Trump is asked about NATO Secretary General calling him "daddy." 🤣— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 25, 2025
REPORTER: "Mark Rutte, the NATO Chief, he called you 'daddy' earlier...Do you regard your NATO allies as children?"
RUBIO: 🤣🤣🤣
TRUMP:… pic.twitter.com/eJEtjQqjeL
Rubio is LOSING it! 😂
As usual, Trump is always making news …
😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kOKgjwhjj2— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 25, 2025
Don't make us get the bar of soap, Mr. President!
"UNHAND ME WOMAN I'M LATE FOR WORK" pic.twitter.com/EZOvaNuP5x— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) June 29, 2025
HAHA!
Good morning all— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) June 27, 2025
Happy Friday! 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/XSUWk3ZDAi
Is this accurate, Texans?
Me when the worship leader asks us to stand and greet those around us pic.twitter.com/sR3rqYYLiL— Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) June 29, 2025
Bingo! We can't all be extroverts. 😂
😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hLzWEzRhEx— Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) June 25, 2025
Thanks for having our backs! LOL.
Sad but true 😂 pic.twitter.com/jxVtKchkU4— SusieK (@Suekusowski1) June 28, 2025
HA! Each comes with a completely different set of potential diseases.
Imagine being president and seeing Murray Hill Guy on your favorite show…— Murray Hill Guy (@MurrayHillGuy1) June 29, 2025
This is hilarious 😂.. thanks @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/EMf0y6aFER
Now that's a close call!
June 28, 2025
LOL! You know you laughed when you visualized that one!
Good morning all!— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) June 24, 2025
😬😂 pic.twitter.com/WODcLm3whv
Two slices barely even make up the pre-bacon appetizer. 😂
June 29, 2025
We feel attacked.
Life advice. Stops small talk right in its tracks. 😉🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/jaakakzrzv— Kelli_with_an_i (@KelliDPowers) June 28, 2025
This. Is. Brilliant. 😂
June 28, 2025
Okay, that was a bit racy, but still … 😂😂😂
Amen been there bruh pic.twitter.com/X5HZuejJhC— cutigers ✝️ (@cutigs1) June 29, 2025
One does not simply walk into Disney.
Every dad knows every one of these maneuvers.
June 28, 2025
WOW! So harsh … and funny!
Doggos getting bursted 😂 pic.twitter.com/60tdtIycNv— Puppies 🐶 (@PuppiesIover) June 28, 2025
What are you gonna do? They're just too darn hilarious. 😂
June 27, 2025
LOL! Never accept J-E-L-L-O from this man.
Gonna force this thing to have babies. pic.twitter.com/Ywfr2w2M8l— 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) June 28, 2025
LOLOLOLOLOL!!!! We are officially deceased. 💀💀💀
Okay, time for some classic comedy.
Our regular readers probably know by now that Tim Conway is one of our favorites. We've shared The Dentist and The Elephant Story. How can we not share his famous dog skit?
He's such a good boy! These classics will never get old.
June 27, 2025
Mondays are hard enough. Whatever you do, don't pet the buffalo! 😂
That's a wrap, folks! Enjoy your celebrations of the good old USA this week, and be sure to meet us back here next Monday for more laughs.
Until we meme again …
Join the conversation as a VIP Member