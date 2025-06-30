'To Protect Our Law Enforcement...": James Woods Has a Suggestion After CNN Promotes Anti-ICE App

As our fine team @Townhallcom posted on X earlier, there is now an app that's intended to help people in the U.S. illegally avoid ICE by tracking law enforcement's reported activity:

Advertisement

🚨NEW—CNN pushes new app "ICEBlock" meant to "track ICE activity in real time," alerting illegal aliens before they are detained and deported.



The app is completely free and anonymous to use. pic.twitter.com/f142PBR9Bo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 30, 2025

We're hardly surprised that CNN would help promote this app in the name of "journalism."

Unreal. CNN is now promoting an app which tracks the movement of ICE agents to warn illegals.



ICE agents face a 500% increase in assault and threats.



CNN knows exactly what they’re doing. pic.twitter.com/qgFLHq9LSv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 30, 2025

CNN's coverage of the anti-ICE app was brought to the attention of Karoline Leavitt today:

Karoline Leavitt BLASTS CNN for promoting app that tracks ICE agent locations:



"It is unacceptable that a major network would promote such an app that is encouraging violence against law enforcement officers who are trying to keep our country safe."pic.twitter.com/WhIEl0YbV5 https://t.co/X10Sd5bsYq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 30, 2025

In previous years CNN helped shine a light on Democrats preaching "no one is above the law" but as you know times have changed.

James Woods served up an idea that could throw a wrench in the works of this particular app:

To protect our law enforcement personnel, post “sightings” everywhere you can. Overwhelm this website. https://t.co/YjTolVvaeo — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 30, 2025

Hey, it's something to consider!

.@CNN literally is an enemy of the state. https://t.co/phxOmjAsOi — a random dude (@mR_Irrelevant21) June 30, 2025

Imagine CNN promoting an app to help track the location of "journalists." There would be so much "grave threat to the First Amendment" hyperventilating and they'd be demanding it be shut down, but tracking law enforcement doesn't seem to warrant such triggering.