'To Protect Our Law Enforcement...": James Woods Has a Suggestion After CNN Promotes Anti-ICE App

Doug P. | 4:40 PM on June 30, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

As our fine team @Townhallcom posted on X earlier, there is now an app that's intended to help people in the U.S. illegally avoid ICE by tracking law enforcement's reported activity: 

We're hardly surprised that CNN would help promote this app in the name of "journalism." 

CNN's coverage of the anti-ICE app was brought to the attention of Karoline Leavitt today:

In previous years CNN helped shine a light on Democrats preaching "no one is above the law" but as you know times have changed. 

James Woods served up an idea that could throw a wrench in the works of this particular app:

Hey, it's something to consider!

Imagine CNN promoting an app to help track the location of "journalists." There would be so much "grave threat to the First Amendment" hyperventilating and they'd be demanding it be shut down, but tracking law enforcement doesn't seem to warrant such triggering. 

