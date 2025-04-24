Matt Yglesias Spins a Whopper: The Left Was Totally Clamoring to Reopen Schools,...
TOO LATE: After Men Met in Title Match, Ultimate Pool Finally Has Balls to Ban Them From Women's Group

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 24, 2025
imgflip

A couple of weeks ago, we told you that the championship match of Ultimate Pool's Women's Pro Series Event featured two men -- yes, men -- vying for the title. This took place in the U.K., where, just last week, the Supreme Court ruled women are only adult human females.

Now, Ultimate Pool has changed the rules to prohibit men from the women's event.

More from Outkick:

Just more than two weeks ago, two biological males squared off in the championship match of a women's Ultimate Pool event. Both the finalists, Harriet Haynes and Lucy Smith, are males who 'identify' as women and they 'earned' as much prize money as the 14 women they defeated combined. 

However, that won't happen again in Ultimate Pool because the organization updated its policies on Wednesday. 'With effect from 23rd April 2025 trans women will not be eligible to participate in the women’s series nor will trans women be eligible to be selected for international events in the female category.'

The organization says that it commissioned an 'experts report' to determine if billiards is a 'gender affected sport.' Put simply, do biological males have inherent physical advantages over biological females in pool? 

According to the report, yes, they do: 'The clear conclusion of the biological and cue sports expert who jointly authored the report was that eightball pool was a gender affected sport and that in cue sports female players have unique disadvantages compared to male players and that transgender women retain male advantages.'

Are You HIGH?! Alexander Vindman Makes His Dumbest Claim YET About Trump and HOO BOY That Was ... Dumb
Sam J.
It shouldn't have taken a court ruling for women's sports and basic rights to be protected. But we'll take the wins where we can get them.

Yep.

Erase their 'win' and give it to the women who deserve it.

Maybe they'll realize women are fed up.

'There's always next year.'

This made us chuckle.

Pretty much.

Meanwhile, American Democrats continue pushing for trans 'inclusion' to the detriment of women and girls.

Every man who won a medal from a woman should be stripped of his title, his records, and the women should be given the chance to claim what is theirs.

It became too absurd, even for the Left.

They can dish it out, though.

