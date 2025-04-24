TOO LATE: After Men Met in Title Match, Ultimate Pool Finally Has Balls to Ban Them From Women's Group

A couple of weeks ago, we told you that the championship match of Ultimate Pool's Women's Pro Series Event featured two men -- yes, men -- vying for the title. This took place in the U.K., where, just last week, the Supreme Court ruled women are only adult human females.

Now, Ultimate Pool has changed the rules to prohibit men from the women's event.

BREAKING: Just two weeks after a pair of biological males squared off in the championship match of a women's Ultimate Pool event, the organization has changed its policy and will no longer allow males to compete in the women's category. https://t.co/q1zr7yTIy9 — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) April 23, 2025

More from Outkick:

Just more than two weeks ago, two biological males squared off in the championship match of a women's Ultimate Pool event. Both the finalists, Harriet Haynes and Lucy Smith, are males who 'identify' as women and they 'earned' as much prize money as the 14 women they defeated combined. However, that won't happen again in Ultimate Pool because the organization updated its policies on Wednesday. 'With effect from 23rd April 2025 trans women will not be eligible to participate in the women’s series nor will trans women be eligible to be selected for international events in the female category.' The organization says that it commissioned an 'experts report' to determine if billiards is a 'gender affected sport.' Put simply, do biological males have inherent physical advantages over biological females in pool? According to the report, yes, they do: 'The clear conclusion of the biological and cue sports expert who jointly authored the report was that eightball pool was a gender affected sport and that in cue sports female players have unique disadvantages compared to male players and that transgender women retain male advantages.'

It shouldn't have taken a court ruling for women's sports and basic rights to be protected. But we'll take the wins where we can get them.

To be fair and just, the organization should disqualify both males and offer a final between the top two finishing women in that tournament. — David Zailer (@davidzailer) April 23, 2025

Yep.

Erase their 'win' and give it to the women who deserve it.

Yes, because eventually there wouldn’t be any women in the organization. — Aaron Gogley (@AaronGogley) April 23, 2025

Maybe they'll realize women are fed up.

That should be of great comfort to the two women cheated out of their spots in the Finals — Eric Beal (@LawyerBeal) April 24, 2025

'There's always next year.'

The "pop" when the head was removed from the a** echoed across three counties. — Unapologetic Boomer Nostalgia (@bbbaldie) April 24, 2025

This made us chuckle.

Def let's close the barn door after the horses are out. — Laura Starks (@LAStarksAuthor) April 23, 2025

Pretty much.

Good. No men/males in women/female sport. The UK is getting it. Where are you on this issue @AlboMP @PeterDutton_MP? because I just hear crickets. https://t.co/79ojNq5aBI — Phillipa Coleman (@ColemanPhillipa) April 23, 2025

Meanwhile, American Democrats continue pushing for trans 'inclusion' to the detriment of women and girls.

Take their awards, cancel the results and hold a rematch for women of achievement, not men of failure. https://t.co/mfozBo1H4M — antigenderist (@antigenderist) April 24, 2025

Every man who won a medal from a woman should be stripped of his title, his records, and the women should be given the chance to claim what is theirs.

Totally fine when it was a man against a woman, but as soon as two men went head to head...oh gosh, maybe we should finally listen these women. https://t.co/uUf9exWKau — ChezzaCam (@CherylMcClorey) April 24, 2025

It became too absurd, even for the Left.

Ridicule is quite effective and the left can't handle it. https://t.co/j0HT2nfXsB — JWF (@JammieWF) April 23, 2025

They can dish it out, though.

