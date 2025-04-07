A Minecraft Movie’s Built-In Audience Makes It a Massive Hit Despite Many Negative...
Billiard Balls: Two Men Face Each Other in Women’s Pool Championship in the UK

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:36 AM on April 07, 2025
Twitchy

This story from the United Kingdom will most likely have you wondering why we even have women’s sports anymore. A women’s billiard tournament over the weekend ended up with two men pretending to be women competing against each other for the championship trophy.

Here’s more. (READ)

Imagine fleeing the men’s tournament only to end up competing against another loser male such as yourself in the women’s tournament.

The best of the loser men won!

Commenters were quick to call this exactly what it was - a sad victory for a man.

Women here in the States are starting to stand up to male encroachment into female sports. If all women don’t unite and stand against this they will soon be watching from the stands as men pretending to women dominate and eventually takeover their sports.

Tags: ENGLAND MEN SPORTS TRANS TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S RIGHTS

