Billiard Balls: Two Men Face Each Other in Women’s Pool Championship in the UK

This story from the United Kingdom will most likely have you wondering why we even have women’s sports anymore. A women’s billiard tournament over the weekend ended up with two men pretending to be women competing against each other for the championship trophy.

Two men will face each other for a women's championship title at the Ultimate Pool Women's Pro Series Event 2 tonight in Wigan, UK.



Harriet Haynes and Lucy Smith, both trans-identified males, beat all female competitors to take the spots in the women's final event. pic.twitter.com/CNrfPuWEB7 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) April 6, 2025

I see two males, who wouldn't have been able to compete at the top level as men, cheating women out of their titles. — An Islander (@DemolishedMan69) April 6, 2025

Both guys were thinking, Shoot, I thought I was the only one who thought of this con. — Vance (@garagelogician) April 7, 2025

Imagine fleeing the men’s tournament only to end up competing against another loser male such as yourself in the women’s tournament.

The best of the loser men won!

UPDATE: Chris "Harriet" Haynes ultimately beat his fellow male competitor for the women's championship title, seizing a £1,800 prize. pic.twitter.com/cGP0ofy2hP — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) April 7, 2025

Chris “Harriet” Haynes just took home the women’s championship title and £1,800… after beating another male competitor. This isn’t just a headline—it’s a major wake-up call for women’s sports. Fairness is being rewritten in real-time. #SaveWomensSports #BiologicalReality — Idgius Alpha (@IdgiusAlpha) April 7, 2025

Commenters were quick to call this exactly what it was - a sad victory for a man.

Congratulations sir — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) April 7, 2025

THE PATRIARCHY WINS AGAIN! — Matt Gilbert #RIPDoriMonson 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mattgilblezy) April 7, 2025

And slowly but surely this will happen in every female sport unless we end it. — Jill Foster (@JournalistJill) April 6, 2025

It took less than 5 years to get here. This is the future of women’s sport. No women. — JenPatriot (@bluflowersrrare) April 6, 2025

Women here in the States are starting to stand up to male encroachment into female sports. If all women don’t unite and stand against this they will soon be watching from the stands as men pretending to women dominate and eventually takeover their sports.