Vegas Car Bomber: Pathetic Trump-Hating Loser Wasted Years Stewing Before Finally Snapping

Earlier, we told you about the man arrested for firebombing a Tesla dealership in Las Vegas. Paul Kim is a real weirdo and now we have some information on his social media past. These long time Leftist activists are losing their marbles.

Here's a picture of the big dummy before we dig into his background.

THREAD🚨



Paul Kim, a far left activist who was arrested for the Tesla firebombing in Vegas, has multiple posts on his Facebook calling for defunding of the police.



Today, LVMPD arrested him on a total of 15 counts. FAFO indeed.



Let’s take a deeper dive into his socials👇



1/ https://t.co/aie1zEAsVP pic.twitter.com/JsQQvTE9vA — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) March 27, 2025

In 2019, Paul Kim celebrated President Trump’s impeachment.



Today, he was thrown in jail.



2/ pic.twitter.com/s3j5wZ5tFo — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) March 27, 2025

That's funny because now Paul is the one who ended up behind bars. Loser!





In 2020, Paul Kim, believed anyone who didn’t wear a mask was a sociopath or psychopath.



3/ pic.twitter.com/u4uGS60WBx — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) March 27, 2025

Honestly, a sociopath is someone who bombs a Tesla dealership because they hate Elon Musk. That was a bit of projection, Paul!

There are multiple posts on Paul Kim’s Facebook supporting BLM, these are just a couple of examples.



4/ pic.twitter.com/8yapjIyKqs — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) March 27, 2025

All the virtue signaling.

On Paul Kim’s Instagram, he has multiple pro-Palestine posts, including in his last story.



He also was raising money for Palestine on his profile.



5/ pic.twitter.com/bfe5AYhqby — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) March 27, 2025

Oh, apparently he is an adult who believes in fairy tales since Palestine isn't a real place. That's not surprising.

On his Instagram & Facebook, Paul Kim claims to be a “former Christian” and appears to “Hail Satan”



6/ pic.twitter.com/xM5WiIA3bj — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) March 27, 2025

Oh, he turned away from Christianity? That explains the dark turn his life has taken.

Arrested for terrorist attack on Tesla in LV. https://t.co/U15o4KewpO — Patriotlady✝️🇺🇸 (@Nanasquish) March 27, 2025

Why is LVMPD handling this and not the FBI?



Why are these state charges of arson and possession of an explosive device, and not federal terrorism charges under 18 U.S.C. Ch. 113B?



Fine if we want the state to handle it, but Paul Kim should get a minimum of 20 years in a max… — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) March 27, 2025

Some patriots have questions why this is not being handled federally. This is a fair question.

Typical Democrat stuff!

Schmuck. Paul Hyon Kim’s bio on his web page says he is “A native from the Pacific Northwest, (maybe Shutdown-Seattle?) now living in the sunny South of Las Vegas, NV. A traveling Cinematographer” who worked for “Reality TV Production… Discovery Channel, National Geographic,… — Problem-solver Steve (@stevehoeft_) March 27, 2025

His new home is about to be a jail cell.