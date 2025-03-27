Vegas Car Bomber: Pathetic Trump-Hating Loser Wasted Years Stewing Before Finally Snapping

Shocker: Judge James Boasberg Assigned to the Signal Lawsuit
justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on March 27, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Earlier, we told you about the man arrested for firebombing a Tesla dealership in Las Vegas. Paul Kim is a real weirdo and now we have some information on his social media past. These long time Leftist activists are losing their marbles.

Here's a picture of the big dummy before we dig into his background.

That's funny because now Paul is the one who ended up behind bars. Loser!

Honestly, a sociopath is someone who bombs a Tesla dealership because they hate Elon Musk. That was a bit of projection, Paul!

All the virtue signaling.

Oh, apparently he is an adult who believes in fairy tales since Palestine isn't a real place. That's not surprising.

Oh, he turned away from Christianity? That explains the dark turn his life has taken.

Some patriots have questions why this is not being handled federally. This is a fair question.

Typical Democrat stuff!

His new home is about to be a jail cell.

Tags: LAS VEGAS TESLA TRUMP TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

