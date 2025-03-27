BUSTED: Las Vegas Police Arrest Suspect in Firebombing of Tesla Service Center

A little over a week ago, a Tesla service center in Las Vegas was torched. It was one episode in a string of Left-wing domestic terrorism targeting Tesla charging stations, dealers, and owners.

Now a suspect has been arrested.

BREAKING: Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection with the firebombing of a Tesla service center in Las Vegas last month. 36-year-old Paul Hyon Kim was booked on more than a dozen felony charges.https://t.co/CFNaJM9mbx — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 27, 2025

More from Las Vegas Review-Journal:

A man police said set multiple Tesla vehicles on fire using Molotov cocktails has been arrested, according to court and jail records. Paul Hyon Kim, 36, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday on a total of 15 counts, including suspicion of arson, destroying or injure real or personal property of another, value $5,000 or greater, possessing/disposing of a fire device, all felonies, and misdemeanor discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

Video footage provided by the Metropolitan Police Department showed that around 2:45 a.m. March 18, a person dressed in black damaged at least five Teslas in the parking lot of a Tesla service center at 6260 Badura Ave., near Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. According to police, the person responsible for the attack used multiple incendiary devices to set the Teslas on fire, and one of the devices was found unexploded in a car.

The day after the fiery attack, Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed harsh punishment for those who engaged in such behavior. Looks like Kim is going to learn his lesson the hard way.

Long overdue.



Have Soros cough up their legal fees, damages, and the courts fees. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) March 27, 2025

Some Lefty org is working on bailing him out as we speak.

20+ years



Wonder how many days into his sentence he will realize how played he was.



Day 1 — Terrence (@BioBungy) March 27, 2025

Oh well.

He's an adult who did this on his own.

The whole book.

I think this Tesla thing will go away pretty soon after a few heavy prison sentences



Leftoids aren't brave revolutionaries willing to sacrifice for the cause, they only commit street violence when they believe that libtard governments will give them minimal punishment https://t.co/dfRWYPiHa0 — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) March 27, 2025

Oh, a majority of the Left-wing terrorism goes away the second the foot soldiers start doing hard time behind bars.

They want to pretend they're brave like the Civil Rights activists of the 1960s, but they don't want to face the consequences of their criminal actions.

Throw the book at him

Trace his communications

Catch the bigger fish https://t.co/6JigswMfoq — Rolo1995 (@RVal1995) March 27, 2025

It would be fascinating to see if there are bigger fish, wouldn't it?

🚨 #BREAKING: Las Vegas Police arrest Paul Kim, 36, in the Tesla firebombing - CBS



THAT'S A LOT OF CHARGES!



MAJOR FAFO INCOMING! pic.twitter.com/ubizED2J3W — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 27, 2025

A LOT of charges.

Law enforcement have made an arrest of a suspect in last months fire bombing of a Tesla dealership in Las Vegas Vegas



Paul Hyon Kim, 36, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center yesterday on a total of 15 counts, including suspicion of arson, destroying or injure real… pic.twitter.com/cPD24af0Ll — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 27, 2025

This writer asked Grok what sort of prison time he's facing, and this is what Grok said:

For 15 counts including felony arson, property destruction ($5,000+), possessing a fire device, and a misdemeanor firearm discharge, the total prison time could range from 20 to 81 years, depending on whether sentences are concurrent or consecutive, the jurisdiction, and plea negotiations. In practice, a sentence of 20 to 40 years is plausible for a first-time offender with no fatalities, while consecutive maximums could exceed 80 years in a severe case.

Hoo boy.

Hope it was worth it.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are firebombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.

