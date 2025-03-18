Ever-Tolerant Left Engages in MORE Tesla Terrorism As Vegas Service Center Burns (WATCH)

The oh-so-tolerant Left is at it again! This time in Las Vegas, where several Tesla vehicles were set on fire.

Because Elon Musk is Hitler or something for trying to stop wasteful spending.

WATCH:

Happening this morning in my town of Las Vegas, several Tesla vehicles engulfed in flames! This is horrific and evil, it must stop immediately!!!! pic.twitter.com/XsRB2ONRgm — Elizabeth Helgelien (@ElizabethForNV) March 18, 2025

And it's reported the FBI is now on the scene:

JUST IN: The FBI is on the scene after several Teslas were lit on fire at a Tesla service center in Las Vegas, according to LV Review-Journal.



The arson incident unfolded at 2:45 am in what appears to be a terror attack.



"Communications received information that an individual… pic.twitter.com/Nng2FXKSZ0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 18, 2025

The entire post reads:

'Communications received information that an individual had set several vehicles on fire in the parking lot and caused damage to the property,' said the Metropolitan Police Department.

Damage is an understatement.

This is terrorism.

Every Tesla dealership in the country needs to put their entire fleet on 'Sentry Mode'. This will catch the culprits on camera, and speed up the investigation process considerably. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 18, 2025

Yes they do.

Hey @ElonMusk, at this point, Tesla’s Full Self Driving technology and Sentry Mode should be given the autonomy that when the car’s Sentry Mode spots a fire on a nearby car, to notify its driver, turn itself on, and using its Full Self Driving to drive away from the fire danger. — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) March 18, 2025

This was at a service center, so these Teslas were owned and paid for by other Americans.

Way to show them, Lefties!

These attacks on Tesla dealerships should be prosecuted as domestic terrorism. This is a violent act tied to advancing a political ideology. I don't see how Democrats think that this is a good look for them, they are unhinged, out of touch and will soon be at a 5% approval… — RK Gold (@RKGold) March 18, 2025

Unlike parents at school board meetings, Catholics, and Veterans this is actual terrorism.

I’ve never seen a video of a Trump supporter harassing a Kamala supporter. It’s always the other way around. These people are psychopaths. They feel like it’s their mission to confront people aggressively or condescendingly whenever and wherever they can. — Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) March 18, 2025

They think they're morally and intellectually superior, and that anything they do -- no matter how violent, illegal, or vile -- is okay because they mean well.

Anyone unstable enough to do this does not need to be walking the streets. https://t.co/tSOPb0XvyL — UFO Celebrity (@UFOCelebrity) March 18, 2025

They should go to prison for a very long time.

Yes, it is.

The scary part is just how many people are not only perfectly ok with literal domestic terrorism, they are actively rooting it on. They truly believe that these acts are completely justified. I fear that things get worse before they get better. These people need to be charged… https://t.co/SbX1KoyfpM pic.twitter.com/H64xeXwT3x — BJIII (@golfislife58) March 18, 2025

This is who the Left is. This is what they do.

Act and vote accordingly.