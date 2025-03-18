Ever-Tolerant Left Engages in MORE Tesla Terrorism As Vegas Service Center Burns (WATCH)

Resistance Is Futile: Democratic Party’s 'Fresh Faces' Plunges DNC Credibility Into Laugha...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on March 18, 2025
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File

The oh-so-tolerant Left is at it again! This time in Las Vegas, where several Tesla vehicles were set on fire.

Because Elon Musk is Hitler or something for trying to stop wasteful spending.

WATCH:

And it's reported the FBI is now on the scene:

The entire post reads:

'Communications received information that an individual had set several vehicles on fire in the parking lot and caused damage to the property,' said the Metropolitan Police Department.

Damage is an understatement.

This is terrorism.

Yes they do.

This was at a service center, so these Teslas were owned and paid for by other Americans.

Way to show them, Lefties!

Unlike parents at school board meetings, Catholics, and Veterans this is actual terrorism.

They think they're morally and intellectually superior, and that anything they do -- no matter how violent, illegal, or vile -- is okay because they mean well.

They should go to prison for a very long time.

Yes, it is.

This is who the Left is. This is what they do.

Act and vote accordingly.

