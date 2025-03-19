Attorney General Pam Bondi Responds to Fiery Terrorist Attack on Las Vegas Tesla Dealership

The attacks on Elon Musk’s Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and charging stations are increasing in frequency and intensity. The latest was an arson attack where several vehicles were set ablaze at a Tesla service center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement Tuesday night in response.

AG Pam Bondi just released a new statement on the Tesla attacks: “The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism… We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.”

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism… We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those… pic.twitter.com/TgTWwuozjZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 19, 2025

That’s exactly what it is and I hope this means we will finally see some action! — M_G (@MG555MG555) March 19, 2025

These are political attacks spurred on by false narratives crafted and spread by the legacy media and the Democrat Party.

Here’s the video of the fire from early Tuesday morning. (WATCH)

BREAKING: The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after an individual is believed to have set several vehicles on fire at a Tesla service center in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Review Journal



pic.twitter.com/Wg4tNMJ0aK — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) March 18, 2025

Domestic terrorism. Hope they catch them and punish to the fullest extent of the law. — Dontthinkaboutit (@BevAdam52829362) March 18, 2025

Authorities confirm the vehicles were shot as well.

Bondi also spoke on Fox News regarding all the Tesla terrorist attacks. (WATCH)

AG Bondi nails it—Tesla attacks must be called domestic terrorism!



Violent vandals need harsh punishment, and to protect innovation, we must lock them up while hunting their funders!



🚗🔒 #Tesla #Justice@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/8yVHK2jJXt — CK (@_ck_X_) March 19, 2025

It’s important those arrested be charged quickly, tried, and receive sentences that will act as a deterrent to other would-be terrorists. Commenters agree.

YES! The first goober that gets locked up for 10 years or more will send a shockwave through the radical agitators that this administration is not apt to let you slide like Biden did. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 19, 2025

The Tesla attacks mimic the kind of attacks in third-world countries where there is no rule of law. To stop this lawlessness, the people involved must be brought to justice immediately.



No waste of time. — Juliana@InspiredCafe2023🦩 (@ICafe2023) March 19, 2025

Can we get some mugshots, perp walks? That might get the loons to step back. Hopefully she isn't just putting out another stern letter... — Janger (@madmug68) March 19, 2025

We need a video of each person with picture and name and "Sentenced to 5 years" plastered on it. — let's connect some dots (@connectdotslove) March 19, 2025

Bondi says a person is in custody for one of the other Tesla attacks. Something needs to happen quickly before these Tesla terrorists injure or kill someone in their politically driven hate.