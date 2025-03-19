Fiction Addiction: Hakeem Jeffries and the Dems Crank Up the Lies as Egg...
Scott Bessent Answers Recession Query by Telling ‘Journo’ He Can’t Guarantee She’ll Have...
VIP
Gender Studies Prof Says ‘White Empiricism’ Undermines Einstein’s Theory of Relativity
Is Ubisoft Trying to Silence Bad Reviews of ‘Assassin's Creed: Shadows?’ (A Deep...
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Claims Biden Never Screamed About Judges - X User Posts...
The New Yorker Asks If the Left Can Win Back Young Men
VIP
Walz and Newsom: Why Is Our Pro-Illegal Alien Dem Party Losing with Pro-Border...
City Council Members Cry Over Votes to Cooperate With ICE
Fired FTC Commissioner Cries Foul, but 'Independent Agency' Is Just a Fancy Myth
Whoopi Goldberg Believes 'Any One of Us Could Find Ourselves Being Deported'
'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught...
VIP
The Only 'Climate of Fear' at Columbia Is a Leftists Who Fear Finally...
Anti-Trump Leftist Account Celebrates the Day Obamacare Ruined Healthcare for Millions of...
'This Needs to Stop!' Juanita Broaddrick Is the Latest Victim in Rash of...

Attorney General Pam Bondi Responds to Fiery Terrorist Attack on Las Vegas Tesla Dealership

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on March 19, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

The attacks on Elon Musk’s Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and charging stations are increasing in frequency and intensity. The latest was an arson attack where several vehicles were set ablaze at a Tesla service center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement Tuesday night in response.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

AG Pam Bondi just released a new statement on the Tesla attacks: “The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism… We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.”

These are political attacks spurred on by false narratives crafted and spread by the legacy media and the Democrat Party.

Here’s the video of the fire from early Tuesday morning. (WATCH)

Recommended

'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Authorities confirm the vehicles were shot as well.

Bondi also spoke on Fox News regarding all the Tesla terrorist attacks. (WATCH)

It’s important those arrested be charged quickly, tried, and receive sentences that will act as a deterrent to other would-be terrorists. Commenters agree.

Advertisement

Bondi says a person is in custody for one of the other Tesla attacks. Something needs to happen quickly before these Tesla terrorists injure or kill someone in their politically driven hate.

Tags: ARRESTS ARSON ATTACKS ATTORNEY GENERAL ELON MUSK FIRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal
Grateful Calvin
Fiction Addiction: Hakeem Jeffries and the Dems Crank Up the Lies as Egg and Gas Prices Fall
Warren Squire
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Claims Biden Never Screamed About Judges - X User Posts Video of Him Screaming
Warren Squire
Scott Bessent Answers Recession Query by Telling ‘Journo’ He Can’t Guarantee She’ll Have a Job
Warren Squire
Is Ubisoft Trying to Silence Bad Reviews of ‘Assassin's Creed: Shadows?’ (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
The New Yorker Asks If the Left Can Win Back Young Men
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal Grateful Calvin
Advertisement