DHS Adds Context to Newsweek Headline About Detained Dad

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on August 21, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Newsweek has now gone from "Maryland man" to "California dad." They're part of the media's effort to create the narrative that ICE isn't detaining criminals but long-term "model citizens." Who are still here illegally.

Newsweek reports:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained California man Chuong Dong at an annual check-in in San Diego last week due to a decades-old deportation order tied to a criminal conviction, NBC 7 San Diego first reported.

The detention occurred after Dong, a refugee who arrived from Vietnam over 40 years ago and obtained a lawful permanent resident status, or green card, soon after, complied with a routine immigration reporting requirement.

The detention comes amid President Donald Trump's administration's crackdown on immigrants, with some long-term residents facing renewed scrutiny and detention despite complying with routine immigration processes. Many with past convictions, even from decades ago, have found themselves in ICE custody despite spending years without facing serious immigration problems.

As Twitchy reported earlier, the State Department has announced a review of all 55 million people holding visas. They're looking for "indicators of ineligibility, including visa overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity, or providing support to a terrorist organization." Yes, you can have your visa taken away. You're a guest here.

The Homeland Security X account added some context to Newsweek's headline:

But aside from that, he's been a "model citizen," as President Joe Biden called illegal aliens.

Newsweek eventually gets around to reporting that a green card holder has the right to live permanently in the U.S., provided they do not commit any actions that "would make you removable under immigration law," like committing a crime.

Chuong Dong doesn't sound like a black or brown person, whom we've been assured Trump is targeting because he's a racist.

Remember in 2010 when Newsweek was sold for one dollar?

Dong's wife, with whom he has two U.S. citizen children, told local news that "he became a new, different person" after serving his time.

Now he can live in a different country.

