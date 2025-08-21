DHS Adds Context to Newsweek Headline About Detained Dad

Newsweek has now gone from "Maryland man" to "California dad." They're part of the media's effort to create the narrative that ICE isn't detaining criminals but long-term "model citizens." Who are still here illegally.

Newsweek reports:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained California man Chuong Dong at an annual check-in in San Diego last week due to a decades-old deportation order tied to a criminal conviction, NBC 7 San Diego first reported. The detention occurred after Dong, a refugee who arrived from Vietnam over 40 years ago and obtained a lawful permanent resident status, or green card, soon after, complied with a routine immigration reporting requirement. … The detention comes amid President Donald Trump's administration's crackdown on immigrants, with some long-term residents facing renewed scrutiny and detention despite complying with routine immigration processes. Many with past convictions, even from decades ago, have found themselves in ICE custody despite spending years without facing serious immigration problems.

As Twitchy reported earlier, the State Department has announced a review of all 55 million people holding visas. They're looking for "indicators of ineligibility, including visa overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity, or providing support to a terrorist organization." Yes, you can have your visa taken away. You're a guest here.

The Homeland Security X account added some context to Newsweek's headline:

Another embarrassing headline from @Newsweek.



Correction: ICE detains Criminal Illegal Alien with rap sheet that includes burglary, robbery, vehicle theft, grand theft, and petty theft. pic.twitter.com/zjio31kt6r — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 21, 2025

But aside from that, he's been a "model citizen," as President Joe Biden called illegal aliens.

Newsweek eventually gets around to reporting that a green card holder has the right to live permanently in the U.S., provided they do not commit any actions that "would make you removable under immigration law," like committing a crime.

Chuong Dong doesn't sound like a black or brown person, whom we've been assured Trump is targeting because he's a racist.

Every illegal alien became a criminal when they crossed the border or over stayed their visa. Deport every single one of them. — Leonard Soares (@leonard_per) August 21, 2025

Good. Nice work. pic.twitter.com/B2ibbolq0w — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) August 21, 2025

At this point… the lack of fact checking, misleading headlines, and blatant misinformation has rendered the legacy media irrelevant. They’re hanging on to a collapsing business model. — HVY-METAL (@thehvymetal) August 21, 2025

Remember in 2010 when Newsweek was sold for one dollar?

Good. And I want more of this.



He had 44 years to integrate into the United States, and get citizenship.



Instead, he chose a life of crime. Why? He had no intention of becoming a United States citizen. — Salty Patriot™️ 🇺🇸 (@SaltyPatriot47) August 21, 2025

Whoa, the headline’s correction dramatically changes reality. — Keven Kern (@KevenKern) August 21, 2025

He “previously” had green card? — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) August 21, 2025

Previously had...

HAD

HAD

HAD

HAD

Past tense. — Write the Wrong (@Write_the_Vote) August 21, 2025

We actually don't care where they live or how long they have lived there. ILLEGAL = DEPORT. Period. No questions asked. No explanation necessary. We want them GONE. — Down South Patriot (@kneis816) August 21, 2025

Media has contempt for the typical American, therefore they have no shame in lying to them while hiding behind their laptops in a cubicle. — 𝐉𝐂 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚 (@VascoDG2) August 21, 2025

Yeah but WAS HE A DAD. — jessejensen69 (@jessejensen69) August 21, 2025

Dong's wife, with whom he has two U.S. citizen children, told local news that "he became a new, different person" after serving his time.

Now he can live in a different country.

