Report: Trump Admin Reviewing All 55 Million People With US Visas for Violations

The United States has a population of 340 million people, so he was surprised to learn that around 55 million people are here on a visa. We don't know how they're going to do it — maybe one of the DOGE whiz kids whipped up a program — but the Trump administration is going to review all 55 million people in search of those who can be deported.

BREAKING: The Trump administration says it's reviewing all 55 million people with U.S. visas for potential deportable violations. https://t.co/cH5VAzwer4 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 21, 2025

The Associated Press reports:

The State Department said Thursday that it’s reviewing the records of more than 55 million foreigners who hold valid U.S. visas for potential revocation or deportable violations of immigration rules. In a written answer to a question posed by The Associated Press, the department said that all U.S. visa holders are subject to “continuous vetting” with an eye toward any indication that they could be ineligible for the document. Should such information be found, the visa will be revoked and, if the visa holder is in the United States, he or she would be subject to deportation. The department said it was looking for indicators of ineligibility, including visa overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity, or providing support to a terrorist organization.

🚨 BREAKING: The Trump administration is now reviewing all 55 million people in the country with US visas for potential deportations.



Oh, Secretary Marco Rubio is about to have a fun time. This is glorious. pic.twitter.com/jCiWnTQqTQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 21, 2025

The population of Italy, give or take.



Seems like a lot. — Stephen Carter (@jstephencarter) August 21, 2025

How are there that many?! — Hernan Cortes (@CyberPunkCortes) August 21, 2025

Got what I voted for so hard. — Contra Tyrannos ☩ 🦡 (@Contra_Tyrannos) August 21, 2025

Oh, DID I VOTE FOR THIS!! — ANTI-RINO (@Anna1555269) August 21, 2025

This has the potential of a HUGE pool of those about to be booted out... — Jason Szemborski (@JasonSzemborski) August 21, 2025

I wonder how many of them were counted in the census. — SenChasSumner (@SenCharlesSumn1) August 21, 2025

All of them, probably.

Build the wall. Deport them all.

That was the promise. No one should be surprised about this. — David D. Chapman (@DavidD_Chapman) August 21, 2025

You can't just read past the 55m number and not be shocked. Are you serious right now? That can't be real. — BowTied Christmas (@BowTiedXmas) August 21, 2025

We need a freeze on visas too. — AJ (@AJDAYTRADES) August 21, 2025

👍👏👏👏 Removing all those protesting against the US would be a good start. — Bonspy (@bonspy2) August 21, 2025

Start with Mahmoud Khalil.

This is the best argument against issuing resident and work visas that I can imagine. 55 million non-citizens residing in the United States, ostensibly as permanent residents, laborers, and students as well as a certain number of refugees. Yes, this is incredible — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) August 21, 2025

"Visa overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity, or providing support to a terrorist organization" … and Democrats will still protest.

