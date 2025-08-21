Politico Reporter Is Very Upset That Our 'New Normal' Involves Arresting Illegal Immigrant...
Tuck and Run: NFL's First Trans Cheerleader Quits on the Carolina Panthers
Michael Shellenberger: Mark Zuckerberg Owns Those He Censored Over Climate Change Stories...
Understanding The Yearslong Witch Hunt Against President Trump
Runaway Texas Dem Compares Ordeal to Blacks Fleeing Slavery or Jews Fleeing Nazis
WATCH: Wait Until You See What Trump’s Takeover of D.C. Has Done to...
HOO BOY: MN DFL Seeks to Rescind Endorsement of Socialist Omar Fateh Citing...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Attacks Kroger for Closing WA Stores, Proves She Has NO...
'You Didn't Earn That:' British Journo Insists on 100% Inheritance Tax Because It'll...
Donald Trump Jr. Updates Letitia James' 18-Month-Old Attempted Brag (She WON'T Find It...
After Years of Girl-Boss Garbage, Disney Wonders How It Can Win Back Young...
Scott Jennings Asks Dems What They Thought Would Happen After Picking Losing Side...
Seriously, Dude?! CNN Senior Reporter Insists There Are No Negative Polls About Gavin...
Duoling-NO: Language App Reverses Course After User Discovers Mean Dig Directed at J.K....

Report: Trump Admin Reviewing All 55 Million People With US Visas for Violations

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on August 21, 2025
Gif

The United States has a population of 340 million people, so he was surprised to learn that around 55 million people are here on a visa. We don't know how they're going to do it — maybe one of the DOGE whiz kids whipped up a program — but the Trump administration is going to review all 55 million people in search of those who can be deported. 

Advertisement

The Associated Press reports:

The State Department said Thursday that it’s reviewing the records of more than 55 million foreigners who hold valid U.S. visas for potential revocation or deportable violations of immigration rules.

In a written answer to a question posed by The Associated Press, the department said that all U.S. visa holders are subject to “continuous vetting” with an eye toward any indication that they could be ineligible for the document.

Should such information be found, the visa will be revoked and, if the visa holder is in the United States, he or she would be subject to deportation.

The department said it was looking for indicators of ineligibility, including visa overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity, or providing support to a terrorist organization.

Recommended

Rep. Pramila Jayapal Attacks Kroger for Closing WA Stores, Proves She Has NO CLUE What Fiduciary Duty Is
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

All of them, probably.

Start with Mahmoud Khalil.

Advertisement

"Visa overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity, or providing support to a terrorist organization" … and Democrats will still protest.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Pramila Jayapal Attacks Kroger for Closing WA Stores, Proves She Has NO CLUE What Fiduciary Duty Is
Amy Curtis
Tuck and Run: NFL's First Trans Cheerleader Quits on the Carolina Panthers
Eric V.
Politico Reporter Is Very Upset That Our 'New Normal' Involves Arresting Illegal Immigrant Criminals
Amy Curtis
Michael Shellenberger: Mark Zuckerberg Owns Those He Censored Over Climate Change Stories an Apology
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Wait Until You See What Trump’s Takeover of D.C. Has Done to the Homicide Rate
Aaron Walker
Scott Jennings Asks Dems What They Thought Would Happen After Picking Losing Side of Every Issue (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Pramila Jayapal Attacks Kroger for Closing WA Stores, Proves She Has NO CLUE What Fiduciary Duty Is Amy Curtis
Advertisement