Blowing into Town: Kamala Harris Takes Her '107 Days' Book on the Road with Pricey 15-City Theatre Tour

Presidential election failure Kamala Harris, with her new book in hand, could be blowing into a big city near you, even if you don’t live in the U.S. She is disembarking on a pricey (more on that later)15-city book tour with stops in America, Canada, and England. It’s all to promote her ‘107 Days’ memoir that chronicles her disastrous 2024 run for the White House.

Former VP Kamala Harris announces a 15-city book tour that will take her from New York and San Francisco to Toronto and London. https://t.co/aZaSg735Kw — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 21, 2025

“Book tour” aka money laundering. — Stand With Apu (@Investor4201) August 21, 2025

I’m sure The View will have her on to promote it lol — Ray Retiz (@RayRetiz) August 21, 2025

You know they will.

This is not a simple bookstore tour; these are theatre dates called 'A Conversation with Kamala Harris.' Tickets for one venue we checked had prices ranging from $110 to $643.

Quite the global itinerary for a book titled '107 Days'. From New York to London, that's a lot of ground to cover for what many might consider a rather succinct period. Hope the Q&A sessions are equally concise. — Jason Frakk (@FrakkJason47117) August 21, 2025

Could you imagine being in a room with her for more than 15 minutes and listen to her speak without a Teleprompter. I can’t think of anything worse. — Tom C 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TomC51667288492) August 21, 2025

Bet they send out “very tight” shots of the crowds and call them “sold out” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — PEACE_MAKER_TRUMP (@Maga25_Trump) August 21, 2025

Just the word giggles and ven diagrams on every wine stained page! — TryAndTakeIt (@TryandTakeIt) August 22, 2025

She sells three books. LOL — Johnny Nitro (@Johnny_Nitrogen) August 21, 2025

That's a generous estimate!

Harris has already made her money on the book, no matter how many are sold. Unpurchased copies will be sold as doorstops at dollar stores soon.

Coming SOON!

To a Dollar Tree clearance rack near you!! — Mike Dunger (@ModernEzra) August 21, 2025

The book will appear at dollar tree about as fast as Hillary‘s book got there — James Moriarty (@enlightenedJim) August 21, 2025

I'm guessing it ends up on the bargain table with Hillary Clinton's book in no time. pic.twitter.com/9hXQGBgQfS — 🇺🇸InDefenseOfFreedom🇺🇸 (@IDofFreedom) August 21, 2025

Toilet paper? Your butt deserves better!

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations, including some alternate titles for the book.

"How I Blew It" - Kamala Harris — 🇺🇸 Bhawk812 🇺🇸 (@Bhawk9926812) August 21, 2025

How to blow 1.5 billion $$$$$$$ dollars of other people’s money in 107 days. — Mark Xylophone (@MarkXylophone) August 22, 2025

It’s titled “Like A Fart in Church”. — BilboSwaggens (@Swaggens3Bilbo) August 21, 2025

This should really boost the local alcohol economy. — Rub Some Dirt On It (@MehofferSat) August 21, 2025

Strange: people will buy this book.



Stranger: people will READ this book. — SARCASSUS THE IMPALER (@buddyperdue) August 21, 2025

More like ‘America’s Biggest Suckers’ tour. This book and tour are a grifter’s dream.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

