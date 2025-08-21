Blowing into Town: Kamala Harris Takes Her '107 Days' Book on the Road with Pricey 15-City Theatre Tour

Uber-Ignorant: Jasmine Crockett Tells Gavin Newsom ICE Is Supposed to Be a Glorified...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:40 PM on August 21, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Presidential election failure Kamala Harris, with her new book in hand, could be blowing into a big city near you, even if you don’t live in the U.S. She is disembarking on a pricey (more on that later)15-city book tour with stops in America, Canada, and England. It’s all to promote her ‘107 Days’ memoir that chronicles her disastrous 2024 run for the White House.

Here’s more. (READ)

You know they will.

This is not a simple bookstore tour; these are theatre dates called 'A Conversation with Kamala Harris.' Tickets for one venue we checked had prices ranging from $110 to $643.

That's a generous estimate!

Harris has already made her money on the book, no matter how many are sold. Unpurchased copies will be sold as doorstops at dollar stores soon.

Toilet paper? Your butt deserves better!

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations, including some alternate titles for the book.

More like ‘America’s Biggest Suckers’ tour. This book and tour are a grifter’s dream.

