Uber-Ignorant: Jasmine Crockett Tells Gavin Newsom ICE Is Supposed to Be a Glorified Taxi Service

Democrat Jasmine Crockett doesn’t like ICE, that’s a given. However, she's also confused about what the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency was created to do. Crockett thinks ICE is just a glorified tax service.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett tells Gavin Newsom that ICE is just supposed to be a "fancy Uber driver” for illegal aliens.



“That’s all ICE is supposed to do….We are a joke!"



Gavin nods right along. pic.twitter.com/sAJLA2DCyy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 21, 2025

So embarrassing.

This woman is a nonstop cringe Machine. — Tonyum Pentathol (@ToniumPentathol) August 21, 2025

Yes, nothing but perpetual cringe.

Posters want to make sure Crockett knows what ICE is and does.

ICE stands for Immigrations, and Customs Enforcement. The enforcement part of that is what they are doing now and weren't permitted to do under Biden. This is what it looks like. You'd best get used to it as there will be 200% more doing it pretty quickly. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) August 21, 2025

ICE is a joke? A legal immigration enforcement arm of the federal government? Really? Gavin and his friends, like Jasmine, cosplay as serious politicians fighting for us. — Stan ❤️🇺🇸 (@yesyoucan2025) August 21, 2025

We have laws, Jasmine. You're a lawyer and a congressperson. Look up our immigration laws - ICE is doing exactly what they're supposed to: prevent illegal immigration and deport those illegals they find. — Dianna Deeley (@DiannaDeeley) August 21, 2025

That doesn’t sound like a taxi company at all.

Commenters say Crockett and California Governor Gavin Newsom should join 'SWAT.' They always look like they’re swatting flies with their exaggerated hand motions.

These two fools with the hand gestures. 🙄 — KrisM (@KristinMug77051) August 21, 2025

Why does Newsom have such a hard time sitting/standing still and acting normal? — Song of the Sun (@Song_of_the_Sun) August 21, 2025

I've seen fish out of water flop around less than her. — Tim (@timgreen37) August 21, 2025

We wish whoever fished Crockett out of the political pond had thrown her back.

Some posters say they saw the future looking at Crockett and Newsom together.

In the next episode of Between Two Morons… — LadyLilaena (@LadyLilaena) August 21, 2025

The joker and the joke....all in one picture . — 🇺🇸NinjaSquirrel 🇺🇸 (@amberlee1776) August 21, 2025

Democrat ticket 2028!

😆 🤣 😂 — Celty (@Celty1795085) August 21, 2025

Please.

Posters wonder how Newsom has so much free time on his hands. Others want Crockett to keep talking.

The amount of political theater by these two is astounding.



They don't actually govern - they just want their social media TV fame to extend for as long as possible.



How does CA's Gavin Newsom even have time for media given the state CA is in? — Barbie True Blue (@Pop_Collapse) August 21, 2025

Just FYI, 6 months later and not one home destroyed in the LA fires has been fully rebuilt. Keep that in mind as you watch this buffoon Gavin Newsom do political stunts, podcasts, social media trolling, and general tomfoolery. — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) August 21, 2025

Jasmine -



Please keep talking. I don't think the republican party could pay for this much material. Your rhetoric is helping the conservative cause immeasurably, and you seem happy to oblige.



You go girl!



Sincerely,

Common Sense — Common Sense (@WhiskeyBiscut) August 21, 2025

She's the future of the Democrat party. — Denise (@Denise454724) August 21, 2025

That’s true, and the Democrat Party will suffer for it. Maybe they’ll wise up and call a taxi to drive Crockett as far from the party as possible.

