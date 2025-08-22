Uber-Ignorant: Jasmine Crockett Tells Gavin Newsom ICE Is Supposed to Be a Glorified Taxi Service

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:55 AM on August 22, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrat Jasmine Crockett doesn’t like ICE, that’s a given. However, she's also confused about what the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency was created to do. Crockett thinks ICE is just a glorified tax service.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Yes, nothing but perpetual cringe.

Posters want to make sure Crockett knows what ICE is and does.

That doesn’t sound like a taxi company at all.

Commenters say Crockett and California Governor Gavin Newsom should join 'SWAT.' They always look like they’re swatting flies with their exaggerated hand motions.

We wish whoever fished Crockett out of the political pond had thrown her back.

Some posters say they saw the future looking at Crockett and Newsom together.

Please.

Posters wonder how Newsom has so much free time on his hands. Others want Crockett to keep talking.

That’s true, and the Democrat Party will suffer for it. Maybe they’ll wise up and call a taxi to drive Crockett as far from the party as possible.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JASMINE CROCKETT

