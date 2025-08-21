VIP
Adam Kinzinger Joins Bulwark to Ridicule Pete Hegseth’s ‘Girls’ Pull-Ups’

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on August 21, 2025
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Yesterday, there was a video going around of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doing pull-ups. 

Remember when President Trump signed an order bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools, and the New York Times wrote about how it could bring back painful memories?

Will didn't make much of the video, but Adam "Tears of a Clown" Kinzinger did, going on The Bulkwark podcast to ridicule Hegseth for doing his pull-ups underhanded and not overhanded. That's how girls do pull-ups.

Kinzinger's been looking a little puffy in his X videos lately. He either needs more exercise or less to drink. He certainly has the time.

That's a good question for the trans rights activist crowd that wants boys in girls' sports.

Bring back Lloyd Austin to do some pull-ups with him.

Kinzinger's been out of office so long he forgot he was Adam Kinzinger.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make America great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

PETE HEGSETH ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. THE BULWARK

