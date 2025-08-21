Adam Kinzinger Joins Bulwark to Ridicule Pete Hegseth’s ‘Girls’ Pull-Ups’

Yesterday, there was a video going around of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doing pull-ups.

I teamed up with @SecDef Hegseth for the "Pete & Bobby Challenge" — 50 pull-ups, 100 push-ups. This is the start of a nationwide push to get Americans fit again. We’re calling on our friend @SecDuffy to take the challenge. pic.twitter.com/TTlv9VvkCe — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) August 19, 2025

Remember when President Trump signed an order bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools, and the New York Times wrote about how it could bring back painful memories?

Will didn't make much of the video, but Adam "Tears of a Clown" Kinzinger did, going on The Bulkwark podcast to ridicule Hegseth for doing his pull-ups underhanded and not overhanded. That's how girls do pull-ups.

"In the military, underhand pull-ups, that's what the girls are allowed to do. The guys do overhand. Pete is doing underhand. In an environment where alpha males rule and your image is everything, that was a pretty big violation." @AdamKinzinger joins @Timodc: pic.twitter.com/TDjAstZAP3 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) August 20, 2025

Kinzinger's been looking a little puffy in his X videos lately. He either needs more exercise or less to drink. He certainly has the time.

None of that is true. — Boomer-Tiro (@BoomerTiro) August 21, 2025

How petty is Adam? — Sarah Jane (@SJ4MAGA) August 21, 2025

Why do they have one form of pull-up for girls and another for boys? — Tyson (@1LocoLocal) August 21, 2025

That's a good question for the trans rights activist crowd that wants boys in girls' sports.

Well that's not true at all. Women don't do pull ups in the military they hang from the bar for a time period. Both underhand and over hand pull ups are acceptable for a PFT. — Fletcher Longdraw (@FletchLongdraw) August 21, 2025

2 beta males... how sad you chose to make this post. — Harvey mustang (@harvey_mustang) August 21, 2025

This seems like an odd thing to focus on. Almost as if you'll attack anything just because they are part of the Trump admin. — Eric Vogan (@the_bald_ninja) August 21, 2025

Adam needs to nut up, do the challenge and publish the results — Hobbsing (@hobbs_joe34741) August 21, 2025

Bring back Lloyd Austin to do some pull-ups with him.

I thought women had petty discussions…



Yikes. — Romans 12:2 (@2_romans28845) August 21, 2025

Based on the way you two look, I suggest sitting this one out. — T Money (@TMoney231703) August 21, 2025

This pathetic crying loser @AdamKinzinger doesn’t know the difference between pull ups and chin ups — Andy (@ChasingGnosis) August 21, 2025

Says the ultimate beta male. pic.twitter.com/H6Mdvfil7Q — Smokehouse Casey (@smokehousecasey) August 21, 2025

Kinzinger's been out of office so long he forgot he was Adam Kinzinger.

