NY Times Reports Trump Reviving the Presidential Fitness Test Is Going to Bring Back Painful Memories

The general rule when it comes to the legacy media these days is that if it's something Trump does, they will find a way to spin it as bad no matter what.

A recent example came from CNN after the Dem fearmongering about tariffs failed to materialize and cause car prices to spike, and of course "that's not necessarily a good thing":

That leads us to this story about President Trump bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test:

BREAKING: President Trump officially signs executive order bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools nationwide, which previously included a one-mile run, pull-ups or push-ups, sit-ups, shuttle runs and more. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) July 31, 2025

We're sure CNN will also have a doozy of a spin on that, but for now enjoy how the New York Times has framed the story:

The New York Times is so soft. pic.twitter.com/FGUohZzi3g — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 2, 2025

Trump's bad again because he *checks notes* wants kids to again be encouraged to be physically fit.

JFK and LBJ started the Presidential Fitness Test because they saw that American children were becoming out of shape and “too soft”.



JFK considered it a risk to the nation.



The feeling of decline in America is because we replaced men like JFK with men like this: pic.twitter.com/1DGTUcPeeL — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 2, 2025

We would bet that if Trump were to start a program designed to help people quit smoking the Times and other media outlets would publish stories about how cigarettes are actually good for you.

Painful memories for NYT desk jockeys — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) August 2, 2025

when did it become a bad thing to ask people to challenge themselves? pic.twitter.com/DkUPwWyTPG — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) August 2, 2025

The Times couldn't be more predictable.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives. And now we know some of them probably couldn't do a pull-up.

