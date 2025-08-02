BULLSEYE: NBC News Reports a Man Is Upset World Dart Federation Rules Bar...
NY Times Reports Trump Reviving the Presidential Fitness Test Is Going to Bring Back Painful Memories

Doug P. | 3:50 PM on August 02, 2025
Twitchy

The general rule when it comes to the legacy media these days is that if it's something Trump does, they will find a way to spin it as bad no matter what. 

A recent example came from CNN after the Dem fearmongering about tariffs failed to materialize and cause car prices to spike, and of course "that's not necessarily a good thing": 

That leads us to this story about President Trump bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test: 

We're sure CNN will also have a doozy of a spin on that, but for now enjoy how the New York Times has framed the story: 

Trump's bad again because he *checks notes* wants kids to again be encouraged to be physically fit. 

We would bet that if Trump were to start a program designed to help people quit smoking the Times and other media outlets would publish stories about how cigarettes are actually good for you. 

The Times couldn't be more predictable. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives. And now we know some of them probably couldn't do a pull-up. 

