VIP
This Is How Much Gavin Newsom Respects Democracy
She's NO FUN: Sen. Klobuchar Calls for More Legislation After Her Sydney Sweeney...
Politico Reporter Is Very Upset That Our 'New Normal' Involves Arresting Illegal Immigrant...
Report: Trump Admin Reviewing All 55 Million People With US Visas for Violations
Tuck and Run: NFL's First Trans Cheerleader Quits on the Carolina Panthers
Michael Shellenberger: Mark Zuckerberg Owns Those He Censored Over Climate Change Stories...
Understanding The Yearslong Witch Hunt Against President Trump
Runaway Texas Dem Compares Ordeal to Blacks Fleeing Slavery or Jews Fleeing Nazis
WATCH: Wait Until You See What Trump’s Takeover of D.C. Has Done to...
HOO BOY: MN DFL Seeks to Rescind Endorsement of Socialist Omar Fateh Citing...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Attacks Kroger for Closing WA Stores, Proves She Has NO...
'You Didn't Earn That:' British Journo Insists on 100% Inheritance Tax Because It'll...
Donald Trump Jr. Updates Letitia James' 18-Month-Old Attempted Brag (She WON'T Find It...
After Years of Girl-Boss Garbage, Disney Wonders How It Can Win Back Young...

‘Sprucing Up’ Cracker Barrel's Brand Tanks Stock, Spawns Epic Memes

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on August 21, 2025
Twitter

This editor wasn't sure on Wednesday if this story was worth covering: Cracker Barrel revealed its new logo. CEO Julie Felss Masino appeared on "Good Morning America" to assure viewers that everyone loved the new logo, which eliminated both the "cracker" and the barrel. "Honestly, the feedback's been overwhelmingly positive that people like what we're doing," Masino said of the rebranding effort.

Advertisement

You wouldn't have known that by the responses on X, which referred to the new logo as a "war crime." It turns out that Wall Street wasn't a big fan of the rebranding either.

Since Felss became CEO the stock is down 34% erasing $587 million in value.

Ouch … that's almost as devastating as Jaguar's super-woke rebrand, or Bud Light's decision to congratulate Dylan Mulvaney on his reaching "100 days of girlhood" with a commemorative beer can.

Here's a look at the "new" Cracker Barrel:

Ouch.

If there's one good thing about the rebrand, it's that it has inspired some great memes.

Recommended

She's NO FUN: Sen. Klobuchar Calls for More Legislation After Her Sydney Sweeney Deep Fake Goes Viral
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Here's the man erased from the logo speaking for himself via AI (mild language warning):

It's the glasses; they're always a giveaway, like a septum piercing:


***

Editor's Note: Liberals still don't get the message: go woke, go broke.

Enjoy the view with us. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She's NO FUN: Sen. Klobuchar Calls for More Legislation After Her Sydney Sweeney Deep Fake Goes Viral
Amy Curtis
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Attacks Kroger for Closing WA Stores, Proves She Has NO CLUE What Fiduciary Duty Is
Amy Curtis
Tuck and Run: NFL's First Trans Cheerleader Quits on the Carolina Panthers
Eric V.
Scott Jennings Asks Dems What They Thought Would Happen After Picking Losing Side of Every Issue (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Politico Reporter Is Very Upset That Our 'New Normal' Involves Arresting Illegal Immigrant Criminals
Amy Curtis
New Sheriff In Town! Guess Who's Going to Join the DC Patrol Tonight (the Memes Are Already Great)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

She's NO FUN: Sen. Klobuchar Calls for More Legislation After Her Sydney Sweeney Deep Fake Goes Viral Amy Curtis
Advertisement