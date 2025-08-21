‘Sprucing Up’ Cracker Barrel's Brand Tanks Stock, Spawns Epic Memes

This editor wasn't sure on Wednesday if this story was worth covering: Cracker Barrel revealed its new logo. CEO Julie Felss Masino appeared on "Good Morning America" to assure viewers that everyone loved the new logo, which eliminated both the "cracker" and the barrel. "Honestly, the feedback's been overwhelmingly positive that people like what we're doing," Masino said of the rebranding effort.

You wouldn't have known that by the responses on X, which referred to the new logo as a "war crime." It turns out that Wall Street wasn't a big fan of the rebranding either.

GO WOKE, GO BROKE: Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino's decision to 'decolonize' the company starting by removing the old-fashioned country gentleman meant to evoke nostalgia and Americana from the logo is hammering the stock wiping out $250 million in value. Since Felss… pic.twitter.com/CX7YHFCwAS — @amuse (@amuse) August 21, 2025

Since Felss became CEO the stock is down 34% erasing $587 million in value.

Ouch … that's almost as devastating as Jaguar's super-woke rebrand, or Bud Light's decision to congratulate Dylan Mulvaney on his reaching "100 days of girlhood" with a commemorative beer can.

Here's a look at the "new" Cracker Barrel:

What's your honest opinion of the new look, Cracker Barrel? pic.twitter.com/q8K0QSJMuL — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 21, 2025

Prison cafeteria. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) August 21, 2025

Sterile.



Lifeless. — John Dennis (@RealJohnDennis) August 21, 2025

I have been in warmer hospital cafeterias. — crzydoglady (@crzydoglad9594) August 21, 2025

Looks like a Planned Parenthood waiting room. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) August 21, 2025

Ouch.

If there's one good thing about the rebrand, it's that it has inspired some great memes.

First they came for the barrel and I did not speak out because I’m not a barrel. Then they came for the cracker…. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) August 21, 2025

Here's the man erased from the logo speaking for himself via AI (mild language warning):

It's the glasses; they're always a giveaway, like a septum piercing:

GO WOKE, GO BROKE: The glasses are the giveaway. How low do you think Cracker Barrel's stock will fall before the board decides to bring back the classic logo and fire its DEI CEO Julie Felss? pic.twitter.com/hoXZuyeCOr — @amuse (@amuse) August 21, 2025

There’s only one person on the planet that can save Cracker Barrel pic.twitter.com/IXSRlOCtdl — greg (@greg16676935420) August 21, 2025





***

Editor's Note: Liberals still don't get the message: go woke, go broke.

