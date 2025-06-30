Charles Payne Points Out Just How Massively Jaguar's Woke Rebranding Effort Backfired

Several weeks ago Warren wrote about Jaguar's woke rebranding effort and how it backfired quickly. But that was just the beginning. Apparently some companies refused to take away any lessons from the Bud Light debacle a few years earlier. The result was predictable to apparently everybody with the exception of select marketing firms and the execs who approved the ads they put together:

After Jaguar launched a disastrous complete rebranding campaign last year, it has finally dumped the ad agency behind it. We’re honestly surprised this didn’t happen sooner after the storied British luxury brand was mercilessly mocked for what many found to be a bizarre, “woke” ad campaign.

Yeah, so that was a big time fail.

Now Fox Business' Charles Payne has shared an update that shows how "go woke go broke" can be a real thing:

Remember that Jaguar rebranding (the creepy one)? pic.twitter.com/DsoteDBZru — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) June 30, 2025

As it turns out, trying to appease a group of people that obviously isn't even your customer base can have nasty results. Also companies shouldn't confuse social media for real life.

"Bud Lite level implosion" detected:

Holy moley! That's a Bud Lite level implosion. Jaguar destroyed their brand. https://t.co/lMSGUhJezK — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 30, 2025

It's amazing that lessons continue to NOT be learned.

Wait....are you trying to tell me that this group of people doesn't appeal to Jaguar's target audience? pic.twitter.com/Wy5GDZodIq — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 30, 2025

Turns out the consumers who buy Jaguars like them because they’re classic and give James Bond vibes not because of gender androgynous branding! https://t.co/Q6VJnfXKKt — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) June 30, 2025

Go figure!