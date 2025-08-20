Cracker Barrel Trends on X After Revealing New Logo

"Cracker Barrel" is currently trending on X (along with "Texas Democrats" and "Newscum") with a reported 25,000 posts. The last time we checked in on Cracker Barrel was April of 2024, when its new CEO said the brand wasn't as "relevant" as it used to be and that the brand had to be "revitalized."
We've made fun of brand revitalizations before, such as the barely perceptible update to Walmart's logo to Jaguaur's radical and widely panned "woke" rebrand that tanked its sales. Cracker Barrel on Wednesday unveiled its revitalized logo, and people aren't thrilled with it.
Cracker Barrel has updated their logo for the first time in 47 years pic.twitter.com/H4pRyDz7Aa— Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 20, 2025
This is a war crime— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 20, 2025
Horrible, change it back— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 20, 2025
The removed both the cracker and the barrel?— Cheesed Hammer (@CheesedHammer) August 20, 2025
A consulting firm was paid 7 or 8 figures to come up with this change after conducting a couple focus group tests.— Donald Ward (@WardoftheStates) August 20, 2025
I see that old logo and have fond memories of meals with grandparents no longer with us... It was iconic.— Isaac (@IceManIsaac) August 20, 2025
This modern minimalism over everything is killing the soul of so many brands. I hate it.
The beginning of the end— TactiGamer (@tactigray) August 20, 2025
biggest downgrade of the half century pic.twitter.com/2uuFAv3JWV— Debayo 🌱 (@debayo_xx) August 20, 2025
Giving @Jaguar a run for their money in the race for worst rebrand.— Jeff Brown (@OldToolMan) August 20, 2025
Here's Cracker Barrel's CEO telling "Good Morning America" that people love the new rebrand.
NEW: Cracker Barrel reveals new logo, CEO Julie Felss Masino says people love their new rebrand.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 20, 2025
"Honestly, the feedback's been overwhelmingly positive that people like what we're doing," Masino told GMA while discussing the overall rebrand.
This logo is depressing. pic.twitter.com/EZVpWLv4Bg
"Guys, trust me. Everyone loves this new look."— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 20, 2025
I'm still trying to find one person who likes the rebrand.
I have literally not heard a single person say they like this.— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 20, 2025
Not one.
The Kathleen Kennedy of restaurants.— Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) August 20, 2025
“Feedbacks been overwhelming positive…”— Zachary Heron (@zachheron) August 20, 2025
Who did they ask? 🤣
All of the people I can fire on a whim say they love it.
