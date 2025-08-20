Hillary Clinton Asks What We'd Call What's Happening to Texas Dems in Another...
Cracker Barrel Trends on X After Revealing New Logo

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on August 20, 2025
Twitchy

"Cracker Barrel" is currently trending on X (along with "Texas Democrats" and "Newscum") with a reported 25,000 posts. The last time we checked in on Cracker Barrel was April of 2024, when its new CEO said the brand wasn't as "relevant" as it used to be and that the brand had to be "revitalized."

We've made fun of brand revitalizations before, such as the barely perceptible update to Walmart's logo to Jaguaur's radical and widely panned "woke" rebrand that tanked its sales. Cracker Barrel on Wednesday unveiled its revitalized logo, and people aren't thrilled with it.

Here's Cracker Barrel's CEO telling "Good Morning America" that people love the new rebrand.

All of the people I can fire on a whim say they love it.

