Cracker Barrel Trends on X After Revealing New Logo

"Cracker Barrel" is currently trending on X (along with "Texas Democrats" and "Newscum") with a reported 25,000 posts. The last time we checked in on Cracker Barrel was April of 2024, when its new CEO said the brand wasn't as "relevant" as it used to be and that the brand had to be "revitalized."

We've made fun of brand revitalizations before, such as the barely perceptible update to Walmart's logo to Jaguaur's radical and widely panned "woke" rebrand that tanked its sales. Cracker Barrel on Wednesday unveiled its revitalized logo, and people aren't thrilled with it.

Cracker Barrel has updated their logo for the first time in 47 years pic.twitter.com/H4pRyDz7Aa — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 20, 2025

This is a war crime — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 20, 2025

Horrible, change it back — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 20, 2025

The removed both the cracker and the barrel? — Cheesed Hammer (@CheesedHammer) August 20, 2025

A consulting firm was paid 7 or 8 figures to come up with this change after conducting a couple focus group tests. — Donald Ward (@WardoftheStates) August 20, 2025

I see that old logo and have fond memories of meals with grandparents no longer with us... It was iconic.



This modern minimalism over everything is killing the soul of so many brands. I hate it. — Isaac (@IceManIsaac) August 20, 2025

The beginning of the end — TactiGamer (@tactigray) August 20, 2025

biggest downgrade of the half century pic.twitter.com/2uuFAv3JWV — Debayo 🌱 (@debayo_xx) August 20, 2025

Giving @Jaguar a run for their money in the race for worst rebrand. — Jeff Brown (@OldToolMan) August 20, 2025

Here's Cracker Barrel's CEO telling "Good Morning America" that people love the new rebrand.

NEW: Cracker Barrel reveals new logo, CEO Julie Felss Masino says people love their new rebrand.



"Honestly, the feedback's been overwhelmingly positive that people like what we're doing," Masino told GMA while discussing the overall rebrand.



This logo is depressing. pic.twitter.com/EZVpWLv4Bg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 20, 2025

"Guys, trust me. Everyone loves this new look."



I'm still trying to find one person who likes the rebrand. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 20, 2025

I have literally not heard a single person say they like this.



Not one. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 20, 2025

The Kathleen Kennedy of restaurants. — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) August 20, 2025

“Feedbacks been overwhelming positive…”



Who did they ask? 🤣 — Zachary Heron (@zachheron) August 20, 2025

All of the people I can fire on a whim say they love it.

***