CRINGE Overdrive: Woke Jaguar Car Ad Campaign Crashes and Burns Right Off the Lot

Warren Squire  |  2:00 PM on November 19, 2024
Meme

It's a woke rebranding nightmare. Luxury car brand, Jaguar, unleashed a new ad campaign that has car enthusiasts cringing and asking, 'WTF, did I just watch?' There's no car in the ad, just a collection of bored colorful Cirque Du Soleil castoffs. Maybe Jaguar is selling clown cars now, who knows?

Here's the agitating ad. (WATCH)

The ad seems designed to drive away present and potential Jaguar owners, not have them drive a new one off the dealership lot. Jaguar's sales have been plummeting in America, down 70% over the last five years. It seems no one is happy with the disastrous ad except Jaguar itself.

If you're feeling a sense of déjà vu you're not alone. This sudden gear shift into queerness, transgenderism and androgyny wrecked Bud Light when the beer maker featured transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in an ad.

This insane desire to push cringey and trendy cultural messages without a focus on the actual product has been the stuff of memes. Yes, Jaguar did the woke sales pitch meme.

Take a look.

Whatever message Jaguar is sending with the ad, it is not resonating with current car owners. In fact, it's pushing them away.

Consumers are tired of woke nonsense in the products they buy. Hollywood is feeling this right now and appears to be trying to shift towards what the public wants. President-Elect Donald Trump's election win also signals this cultural movement. Most likely this Jaguar ad was already in the can weeks or months ago. After Trump's victory it should have stayed there. Forever.

