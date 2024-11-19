CRINGE Overdrive: Woke Jaguar Car Ad Campaign Crashes and Burns Right Off the Lot

It's a woke rebranding nightmare. Luxury car brand, Jaguar, unleashed a new ad campaign that has car enthusiasts cringing and asking, 'WTF, did I just watch?' There's no car in the ad, just a collection of bored colorful Cirque Du Soleil castoffs. Maybe Jaguar is selling clown cars now, who knows?

Advertisement

Here's the agitating ad. (WATCH)

Today, @Jaguar unveils its new brand identity, recapturing its ethos to Copy Nothing. This has been a complete reset, to re-enter the world of aspirational luxury, with Jaguar’s spirit of originality and JLR’s #Reimagine vision at its heart.https://t.co/Xd7I8mL4yJ#JLR #Jaguar pic.twitter.com/PihQJobItz — JLR (@JLR_News) November 19, 2024

The ad seems designed to drive away present and potential Jaguar owners, not have them drive a new one off the dealership lot. Jaguar's sales have been plummeting in America, down 70% over the last five years. It seems no one is happy with the disastrous ad except Jaguar itself.

Disgraceful trashing of a heritage brand with unwanted, forced diversity, that is by now so ubiquitous as to just be pathetic and generic.



Enjoy going broke. — Hyperboreality (@hyperboreality) November 19, 2024

Tell me you haven't read the room without telling me you haven't read the room.



This is cringe AF. — The Gay Republican 🇺🇲✝️🇮🇱 (@GayRepublicSwag) November 19, 2024

So.....effeminate looking men in dresses.



That's your new brand identity? Really? — Steve S (@DangrMous) November 19, 2024

If it's important to "copy nothing" why did you copy the style of every terrible DEI ad for the last ten years?



Fire your marketing department by 5pm today. — Hector Drummond (@hector_drummond) November 19, 2024

Proving that a new brand identity doesn't necessarily mean better brand identity. I can't understand who are they targeting with this. Are they trying to kill the brand? — Vishal Kansagra (@vkansagra) November 19, 2024

If you're feeling a sense of déjà vu you're not alone. This sudden gear shift into queerness, transgenderism and androgyny wrecked Bud Light when the beer maker featured transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in an ad.

What on earth have you done??

Did you take a look at bud light sales and think "hmmm... that's a good idea", I'm astonished!

And what on earth is this?? 👇👇👇

RIP Jaguar! Or shall I say jagUar 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lIpUhZLq8n — Iain 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@spacexracing) November 19, 2024

Well…we know where the advertising team for Bud Light went. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) November 19, 2024

This insane desire to push cringey and trendy cultural messages without a focus on the actual product has been the stuff of memes. Yes, Jaguar did the woke sales pitch meme.

Take a look.

why are you doing a stonetoss? pic.twitter.com/H40wsaWIBO — Sintho (@S1ntho) November 19, 2024

It's an ad for Queer Marxism. — Zachary Tisdale 🇨🇦 (@ztisdale) November 19, 2024

Whatever message Jaguar is sending with the ad, it is not resonating with current car owners. In fact, it's pushing them away.

Advertisement

As a Jaguar owner I'm no longer sure I wish to be connected to your brand. — D5RSS 🇬🇧 (@d5_rss) November 19, 2024

As a Jaguar owner... I'm now embarrassed. — Ramon Agusta (@ramonagusta) November 19, 2024

I presume that you do not want loyal Jaguar owners to buy one! — Bruce J Beaton 🇬🇧🇺🇦🇮🇱⚓ (@beaton_bruce) November 19, 2024

Woke nonsense



After 30+ years of buying Jags, I have no intention of buying an EV



Lyons must be turning in his grave — REC (@rec777777) November 19, 2024

Consumers are tired of woke nonsense in the products they buy. Hollywood is feeling this right now and appears to be trying to shift towards what the public wants. President-Elect Donald Trump's election win also signals this cultural movement. Most likely this Jaguar ad was already in the can weeks or months ago. After Trump's victory it should have stayed there. Forever.