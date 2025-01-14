Retailing Retelling: Walmart’s Logo ‘Rebrand’ Skews Change for More of the Same

You know the old adage: change is good. That goes for American businesses as well. Sometimes a creaky brand needs to put a fresh face forward and shake things up to appeal to a new generation of customers. Well, Walmart’s latest change seems to be less about change and more about staying the same. That’s why the superstore’s logo rebrand is generating more laughter and confusion than excitement.

See for yourself.

Walmart has rebranded their logo pic.twitter.com/4OMSid7zcv — Dexerto (@Dexerto) January 13, 2025

Walmart's new logo.



The epitomy of lazy rebranding. pic.twitter.com/c58bN5MtQ6 — KING JAMESON 🤴🏾 VIRGO GANG 🤘🏾 (@TheJamesonShow) January 13, 2025

Can a logo put on weight? Well, commenters think so!

Like America, it got just a little bit fatter — Ozarky (@patrickparish) January 13, 2025

They made the yellow lines fatter to be more inclusive. — Danny Able (@DK_Able) January 13, 2025

Could be just an accurate reflection of the increase in their clientele's body mass index? — License To Breathe (@License2Breathe) January 13, 2025

Even the logos are fat now. — GemiGirl (@Gemi6211) January 13, 2025

Yeah but, the new one makes me feel included somehow. — Duke Goodman (@thegoodmandate) January 13, 2025

It’s like the designer highlighted the old logo and clicked ‘bold’ on their keyboard. ‘Ok, where’s our check, we’re done here!’ Posters are amazed some advertising firm got paid for what amounts to little or no real work.

and you know some NYC ad agency was paid millions to think up this dramatic change LOL — Brett Cooper (@imbrettcooper) January 13, 2025

adults met in rooms and labored over this — Kevin Sonderegger (@ETColor) January 13, 2025

And it worked.



Everyone is talking about it, and they won't need to spend millions to change physical branding because the old logo looks like the sun damaged version of the new one.



Genius — Stephen Ruhe (@StephenRuhe) January 13, 2025

Ok, that’s a little too much spin.

Other posters are saying we lucked out. They still remember Jaguar’s disastrous rebranding. (WATCH)

Could be worst. Look at jaguar and their whole debacle. — Robby Wobby (@rpcotan) January 13, 2025

They saw jaguar and said NOPE — Jake Steele (@Steele_Jake) January 13, 2025

Oh God don't even get me started on Jaguar, that's a nightmare I still have — ThatUkrainianRaccoon (@Bonkers782) January 13, 2025

We guess we should count our blessings that Walmart didn’t go full woke and decided on something more subtle, instead. Walmart might be onto something by choosing a fattish logo over a completely faddish makeover.