Deportations Hurt the Economy? Border Czar Tom Homan Says There’s No Price on...
Pull the Liar Alarm! Brian Stelter’s ‘Fact-Checker’ Firefighter Analogy Gets Hosed by Trut...
VIP
There's Still Someone Out There Defending Kamala Harris' Pick of Tim Walz
WATCH: Trump Reveals What Obama ‘Really’ Said to Him at Carter's Funeral (LOL)
Former State Dept. Official Thinks Israel Should Have Done Nothing in Response to...
Receipt King Drew Holden Savagely Toasts Jen Rubin in Epic Exit Roast
Daily Mail Slams Billionaire Tycoon Who Just Donated $5 Million to the LA...
VIP
Yellowstone's Finale Fell Flat, but They Steered Clear of Wokeness
Sunny Hostin Is Disgusted by the Politicization of the Wildfires, Blames Trump's Wall
Remembering a 2024 Doozy: Hillary Clinton Made an Argument for Why She Should...
Jennifer Rubin’s New Venture Promises Humor and Pro-Democracy Cooking Columns
Did ‘Climate Change’ Just Get a Name and Face? Man Charged with Arson...
VIP
We Need to Get Down to the Business of Electing Leaders
Yamiche, in a Display of Valor, Declares a Return to the WH ......

Retailing Retelling: Walmart’s Logo ‘Rebrand’ Skews Change for More of the Same

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File

You know the old adage: change is good. That goes for American businesses as well. Sometimes a creaky brand needs to put a fresh face forward and shake things up to appeal to a new generation of customers. Well, Walmart’s latest change seems to be less about change and more about staying the same. That’s why the superstore’s logo rebrand is generating more laughter and confusion than excitement.

Advertisement

See for yourself.

Can a logo put on weight? Well, commenters think so!

It’s like the designer highlighted the old logo and clicked ‘bold’ on their keyboard. ‘Ok, where’s our check, we’re done here!’ Posters are amazed some advertising firm got paid for what amounts to little or no real work.

Recommended

WATCH: Trump Reveals What Obama ‘Really’ Said to Him at Carter's Funeral (LOL)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Ok, that’s a little too much spin.

Other posters are saying we lucked out. They still remember Jaguar’s disastrous rebranding. (WATCH)

We guess we should count our blessings that Walmart didn’t go full woke and decided on something more subtle, instead. Walmart might be onto something by choosing a fattish logo over a completely faddish makeover.

Tags: AD BUSINESS FAIL FUNNY LOGO MONEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Trump Reveals What Obama ‘Really’ Said to Him at Carter's Funeral (LOL)
Aaron Walker
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Receipt King Drew Holden Savagely Toasts Jen Rubin in Epic Exit Roast
justmindy
Pull the Liar Alarm! Brian Stelter’s ‘Fact-Checker’ Firefighter Analogy Gets Hosed by Truth-Tellers on X
Warren Squire
Daily Mail Slams Billionaire Tycoon Who Just Donated $5 Million to the LA Fire Department
Brett T.
Deportations Hurt the Economy? Border Czar Tom Homan Says There’s No Price on National Security
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Trump Reveals What Obama ‘Really’ Said to Him at Carter's Funeral (LOL) Aaron Walker
Advertisement