Dem Explains Why Abundant Oil and Lower Energy Prices Are Bad for America (Get This in a GOP Midterm Ad!)

Yesterday President Trump, JD Vance and Marco Rubio had a meeting and later a press conference with the heads of some oil companies to discuss what comes next now that Nicolas Maduro has been arrested and is in the U.S. awaiting trial:

Advertisement

President Donald Trump met Friday afternoon with more than a dozen oil companies at the White House to discuss plans for investment in Venezuela, less than a week after the U.S. ousted President Nicolás Maduro. Exxon CEO Darren Woods, ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance and Chevron Vice Chairman Mark Nelson attended. Executives from Halliburton , Valero and Marathon were also present among others. Trump said oil companies will spend at least $100 billion to rebuild Venezuela’s energy sector. The U.S. will provide security and protection so “they get their money back and make a very nice return,” he said. The U.S. will decide which oil companies enter Venezuela, the president said.

There's about to be an abundance of oil on the market, which, according to Democrat Rep. Jimmy Panetta, is a bad thing for American security:

Democrats now making the case that too much oil and lower energy prices are bad for Americans.



How do you turn that into a bumper sticker for the midterm elections? pic.twitter.com/jPIZxyx7os — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) January 9, 2026

Definitely get that in an ad later this summer.

When Biden and the Democrats were trying to get rid of fossil fuels and making efforts that only made energy prices skyrocket, the Left considered that a good thing.

Hilarious. Usually the reason for getting ripped off at the pump is there isn't ENOUGH Oil. Now there's too much?

Then why are we still paying $3/gal upstate for regular unleaded? — clarence darrow (@ClarencDarrow) January 9, 2026

And it's not just good for the consumer, less money for oil means less leverage for Russia and Iran to spend money trying to destabilize the world. — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) January 9, 2026

We have a feeling this Dem's comments will, like many claims from his colleagues, age badly.

Are we sure this isn’t an SNL clip?💀😂 — Ktrap (@ktrap) January 9, 2026

So he would rather leave a dictator to drain the entire country and its inhabitants, just to be against Trump. It doesn't matter what it is, as long as it's against Trump — ovoono (@OvoOnoETH) January 9, 2026

TDS has made the Dems say amazing things and defend the indefensible for quite a while now.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!