Dem Explains Why Abundant Oil and Lower Energy Prices Are Bad for America (Get This in a GOP Midterm Ad!)

Doug P. | 11:44 AM on January 10, 2026
Yesterday President Trump, JD Vance and Marco Rubio had a meeting and later a press conference with the heads of some oil companies to discuss what comes next now that Nicolas Maduro has been arrested and is in the U.S. awaiting trial:

President Donald Trump met Friday afternoon with more than a dozen oil companies at the White House to discuss plans for investment in Venezuela, less than a week after the U.S. ousted President Nicolás Maduro.

 Exxon CEO Darren Woods, ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance and Chevron Vice Chairman Mark Nelson attended. Executives from Halliburton , Valero and Marathon were also present among others. 

Trump said oil companies will spend at least $100 billion to rebuild Venezuela’s energy sector. The U.S. will provide security and protection so “they get their money back and make a very nice return,” he said. 

The U.S. will decide which oil companies enter Venezuela, the president said.

There's about to be an abundance of oil on the market, which, according to Democrat Rep. Jimmy Panetta, is a bad thing for American security: 

Definitely get that in an ad later this summer.

When Biden and the Democrats were trying to get rid of fossil fuels and making efforts that only made energy prices skyrocket, the Left considered that a good thing. 

We have a feeling this Dem's comments will, like many claims from his colleagues, age badly.

TDS has made the Dems say amazing things and defend the indefensible for quite a while now.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

