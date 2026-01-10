'Disgusting': Video Proves Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Flat-Out Lying About the Minneapolis ICE Shooting

Greg Gutfeld Roasts 'Affordability' Dems Now Claiming Cheaper Oil Will Be Bad for...
Doug P. | 12:56 PM on January 10, 2026
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman of New York is a serial liar who is nearly, if not all the way, on a level with Sen. Adam Schiff. 

When it comes to the Left's attempts to demonize ICE after the shooting in Minneapolis this week, Goldman has been among Democrats claiming the officer who was defending himself is instead guilty of "outright murder."

Advertisement

Goldman was spotted doing his thing again, this time on MS NOW where we assume he got zero pushback after saying that the woman who was shot "was following the orders of the ICE agent to leave."

As you can see, via the side-by-side from @WesternLensman, Goldman's being incredibly dishonest again:

Another day brings with it another massive lie from the congressman who has been demonizing ICE for a long time.

Disgusting, gross and despicable.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and shameless lies.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

