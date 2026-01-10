'Disgusting': Video Proves Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Flat-Out Lying About the Minneapolis ICE Shooting

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman of New York is a serial liar who is nearly, if not all the way, on a level with Sen. Adam Schiff.

When it comes to the Left's attempts to demonize ICE after the shooting in Minneapolis this week, Goldman has been among Democrats claiming the officer who was defending himself is instead guilty of "outright murder."

Goldman was spotted doing his thing again, this time on MS NOW where we assume he got zero pushback after saying that the woman who was shot "was following the orders of the ICE agent to leave."

As you can see, via the side-by-side from @WesternLensman, Goldman's being incredibly dishonest again:

Dan Goldman: "It was very clear that [Good] was following the orders of the ICE agent to leave."



The orders of the ICE agent: "Get out of the car. Get out of the f*cking car. Get out of the car."



The lies are absolutely endless. pic.twitter.com/wtn4betNNW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 10, 2026

Another day brings with it another massive lie from the congressman who has been demonizing ICE for a long time.

We’ve gone from gaslighting to full-on blowtorch at this point. The ICE agent told Good get out of the car, not leave. An outright lie MS Now is helping to push. https://t.co/tlnbUZlmfv — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 10, 2026

You can literally hear the officer telling the woman to "get out of the vehicle." Dan Goldman is disgusting. — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) January 10, 2026

Disgusting, gross and despicable.

