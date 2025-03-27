YAY, SPORTSBALL! Tim Walz Gets BURIED Trying to Celebrate Opening Day on Twitter

For baseball fans, there is no day quite as special as Opening Day in Major League Baseball. Regardless of whether your favorite team went to the World Series the previous year or they finished the season in the basement, Opening Day is a time of renewal and boundless hope for the season to come. Many even consider it a national holiday (and play hooky from school or work to prove it) because of all of the festivities that accompany Opening Day at ballparks around the country. Military flyovers, special guests for the national anthem and first pitch, and red, white, and blue bunting in each park always mark the beginning of a new season.

Even non-baseball fans enjoy Opening Day as the definitive sign that the long, gray winter is over and spring is finally here.

But maybe, you know, Opening Day isn't for everyone.

Yes, we are looking at you, Tim Walz.

Twitchy has documented many of the sports fails from the former vice presidential candidate and alleged football coach, including his failed campaign ad in where he wanted to 'play defense' in the election, and crediting AOC with 'running a mean pick six' while playing a game of Madden with her (on a Sunday afternoon during football season, no less, ensuring that no one at all watched it).

Yeah, there is no way this jazz-hands guy was EVER a football coach, let alone a sports fan in general.

But, like any Democrat, Walz lacks ANY sense of self-awareness. Earlier today, he tried to get in on the Opening Day hype by posting a photo on Twitter for the Minnesota Twins' first game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Happy Opening Day, Minnesota! 162-0. pic.twitter.com/ILYXRMiOVe — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 27, 2025

There's only one problem with this picture: the Twins were playing the Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis today, not at the Twins' home of Target Field in Minneapolis, where the picture was taken.

Oopsies! We're not sure what year Walz had this photo taken, but it was not this year, that's for sure.

Walz also posted the photo of a full stadium at about 1:30 pm, and the game wasn't scheduled to start until 4:15.

Needless to say, this tweet did NOT go over well on Twitter.

I bet the Twins run a mean Pick Six — Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆🇺🇸 (@ING2Firebrand) March 27, 2025

LOL. Yep, this is how it started for him, and it only got worse from there.

I always thought he was a catcher... https://t.co/WsqnV8oVHA — Ask America With Edgar (@PuppetEdgar) March 27, 2025

OOF. We might have to ask DNC Vice Chair David Hogg about that one.

Happy Tim Walz is Not Vice President Day!!



Coincides with Tim Walz Sucks Day!!



You get a 2-for-1 @GovTimWalz https://t.co/9zOEBx2o8r — Gladys Castle 🍀 (@cacandgreco) March 27, 2025

We enjoy celebrating that EVERY day.

Why is he tweeting out the electoral votes four months later? https://t.co/KMauZSXSqv — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbert___) March 27, 2025

Hoo, boy. Tough crowd, huh?

POV: you’re hoping they punt the tennis puck over the basket diamond and into your sport ball mitten. https://t.co/5rk6JPG0uv — Meara (@MillennialOther) March 27, 2025

Ha.

Ha-ha.

HAHAHAHAHAHA!

Perfect.

We feel sorry for any Twins fans out there who have to endure this entire season with that pale, chubby albatross around their necks.

He’s overseeing the installation of tampon dispensers in locker rooms and men’s restrooms https://t.co/bBnPqED7DR — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 JEP🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@1MNJEP) March 27, 2025

OUCH!

Do they have tampons in the locker room? — Putin on the Ritz (@RealPootie) March 27, 2025

Did you throw a tampon for the first pitch ? — Joshua Aune (@aune_15_) March 27, 2025

First 20,000 fans receive a free box of tampons — Trump World (@Louaye1980) March 27, 2025

LOL. We're sensing a theme developing here.

The baseball would be the round, white object that goes into the glove. — Debbie Paige (@deb1boston) March 27, 2025

Tim Walz is a bit of a round, white object himself, you know?

Something tells me your input will have the same effect as Jim Cramer hyping up stock. — Kaleb (@_FuturePresidnt) March 27, 2025

Even Cramer has a better prediction record than Walz.

And what's with predicting '162-0,' anyway? OK, fine. Hope springs eternal and all that. But 162-0 is just silly, given that the most games ANY team has ever won in a single MLB season is 116.

Did they score any touchdowns? — Brian B (@BrianRBnwIN) March 27, 2025

Walz is waiting for the Twins to get a power play.

Grown man bringing a glove to a game. https://t.co/bP91xxiJCY pic.twitter.com/oC4BXBmSXg — Eric Moyski (@gwmoyski95) March 27, 2025

Yeah, bringing your glove to the ballpark is mostly for kids. Grown men doing that doesn't exactly scream 'masculinity.'

But at least he didn't bring a shotgun and try to load it, putting everyone else's life in danger.

Remember that time you tried to change an air filter on a truck and it was clear you didn't know how? Let's see you catch a ball, chubs — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) March 27, 2025

Yep, we remember that.

We'd also love to see Walz try to catch a ball with that mitt. He might actually pull a hamstring.

I don’t think social media is a good look for you. https://t.co/o0Sq1XlCNE — Mr. O (@Justplainmro) March 27, 2025

No. No, it is not. And it never has been.

At least in this tweet, Walz wasn't celebrating the stock price fall of a company that his state's pension fund is heavily invested in and relies on.

But he really needs to abandon his sports cosplay attempts on social media.

You're not fooling anyone, Tampon Tim.