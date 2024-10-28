GO SPORTSBALL! 'Coach' Tim Walz Gets DRAGGED For Not Knowing the First Thing About Football

You almost -- almost -- have to feel bad for the campaign staff who are trying to make Tim Walz look relatable to men. They have tried so many times and it has always resulted in a massive failure. They tried to make him look like he could hunt and then he couldn't even load his shotgun. They tried to dress him up in red flannel and he ended up looking more effeminate than Michael Palin in Monty Python's 'Lumberjack' song.

Yesterday, Democrats tried one last Hail Mary with a week to go in the election. Walz joined AOC (sports expert that she is) for a Twitch stream on Sunday afternoon where the two allegedly played the Madden football video game and talked about ... ending the filibuster.

Read that again. They staged their cringe Twitch stream on Sunday afternoon. During the NFL season.

Young men must have been lining up by the ones to tune into that one.

But it got even worse for Walz. He (or whoever writes his tweets for him) tried to promote the stream afterward by tweeting out how good AOC was at the game.

There was only one problem (other than the fact that no one believes AOC is actually good at that game). The language Walz used in his tweet showed that he knows nothing about football.

Hang it in the Louvre



I’m shocked, shocked that they’re struggling with male voters pic.twitter.com/M8FBZWBl0w — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 28, 2024

'Run a mean pick 6'?

Did he really just say that? And this man is an alleged former defensive coordinator for his high school? Not a chance.

(We think most of our readers know this, but just in case, a 'pick 6' is not a defensive scheme, play call, or formation. It is a term used when the defense returns an interception for a touchdown. Clearly, Walz does not have this basic knowledge.)

For those who aren’t familiar with basic football lingo, the phrase “run a mean pick 6” is roughly equivalent to saying that a basketball player scored a home run at the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/5idmIbPQl4 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 28, 2024

Someone on Walz's team must have known how bad it was because they deleted the tweet.

But it was too late. The internet is forever and the dragging had already begun.

That's a real coach talking right there. A former National College Football Coach of the Year and a nominee for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Tim Walz was NOT a football coach.. He has no idea what a pick 6 is. pic.twitter.com/WRrLnWPs5V — aka (@akafacehots) October 28, 2024

Maybe he just washed the team's towels and uniforms after practice.

Even J.D. Vance got in on the mockery at a campaign stop today:

.@JDVance reacts:



"You don't run a pick 6. You run the west coast offense or the spread offense -- I think I know more about football than Tim Walz." https://t.co/Q7wCr0X67f pic.twitter.com/qUwhvalx1u — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2024

Yes, you do know more about football than Walz does. But don't pat yourself on the back too much for that. We're pretty sure Dylan Mulvaney does too.

This guy coached football? Also, there were a grand total of zero points scored in their video game hang, during which they discussed abolishing the filibuster & making AOC a House committee chairwoman. https://t.co/VPMKongWhl — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 28, 2024

You know ... to appeal to men.

Also, a 'pick 6,' by definition, means someone scored. Their game ended in a scoreless tie.

Oops.

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

Perfection. Everything they do is fake and staged. And usually ends up betraying their ignorance about whatever it is they're staging.

Libs try to be masculine challenge: impossible https://t.co/EMgBwSh1eA — normal guy (@gunsandplanes) October 28, 2024

That achievement will never be unlocked.

Tim Walz has his "40-Year Old Virgin" moment while trying to pretend he's a football fan. https://t.co/spP3NO9ICD pic.twitter.com/bCEwPdc50l — Diversity & Dragons (@WeeWheaton) October 28, 2024

OOF.

“AOC swings a mean football bat that allows her to score many goals in a single period of play” — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 28, 2024

'Yay, sportsball,' Walz allegedly also said.

(OK, we made that part up, but you have to admit it's pretty believable.)

JUST RUN A MEAN PICK 6! pic.twitter.com/dTgxnSvmbL — Post Millone (@PostMillone) October 28, 2024

I always play with my controller off 😭

Thanks for the meme Gunther pic.twitter.com/BkXXtz7UlJ — Ygg Odinson 🍊✝️⚔️🇺🇲MAGA/MMA🇺🇲⚔️✝️🍊 (@FlGrownPatriot) October 28, 2024

LOL. We have not been able to confirm that the controller was off, but it sure looks like it is. There is no bright light in the logo at the top of it which an Xbox controller would show if it was turned on and connected.

“I’m man enough to admit that AOC runs a mean pick-6 offense.” https://t.co/g35BXNClMf pic.twitter.com/NzACDt64Dz — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) October 28, 2024

LOL. And now we're dead.

We're sure that Walz's livestream with AOC drew in a lot of White Dudes for Harris ... while their wives were watching actual football with their boyfriends.

Twitchy readers will know that this is not the first time Walz has displayed his football ignorance (at least for an alleged former 'coach'). Earlier in October, Walz recorded an ad about 'Project 2025,' in which he tried to draw up a defensive play as a metaphor.

Except he drew up a 4-4 defense, which most teams rarely use. And they absolutely never use it when the offense is in a shotgun formation with three wide receivers as the offense was on Walz's whiteboard.

With one week left to go to the election, we're going to chalk 'Coach' Tim Walz and AOC pretending to play video games as yet another failed stunt in a long line of them over the past two months.

Maybe next weekend, Walz can pretend that he knows what hockey is.

And tell us about his favorite player ... Mario Gretzky.