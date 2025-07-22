South Park’s $1.5B Mega-Deal Laughs in Colbert’s Face as His Unfunny Show Gets Axed

The Left and the Media (but we repeat ourselves) have spent days in abject mourning over the cancellation of Colbert, but one television show is experiencing quite the opposite.

Paramount has struck a 5-year deal worth $1.5B with 'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone 💰



They’ll produce 10 new episodes per year



(via @latimes) pic.twitter.com/N9h9kEJTHL — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 22, 2025

Yes, that's a b for billion.

The creators of Comedy Central’s “South Park” reached a breakthrough Monday in the tense negotiations over the streaming rights of the long-running satirical cartoon. Paramount agreed to buy the global streaming rights for “South Park” to bring the show to the company’s digital service, Paramount+, for the first time in the U.S., according to three people close to the negotiations who were not authorized to comment. The deal with Trey Parker and Matt Stone, through their Park County production company, values the global streaming rights at $300 million a year, according to two of the people close to the agreement, who could not discuss the matter publicly because the deal is not final.

Thrilled Colbert was fired to fund South Park. The world is healing — Ollie (@Olliezt31) July 22, 2025

Colbert should have tried being funny!

South Park, unlike Colbert, actually makes people laugh.



Turns out that’s what people want when they choose to watch comedy. pic.twitter.com/zurZzXn9nM — Based Capytalist (@BasedCapytalist) July 22, 2025

People actually watch television to be entertained. What a concept!

They really fired Colbert and gave South Park the money instead. Beautiful lmao. What a world. pic.twitter.com/Mio1BmnA1e — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) July 22, 2025

Media Landscape in 2025:



NPR and PBS officially defunded.



Stephen Colbert fired, show canceled after humiliating $50M in losses per year.



ABC, CNN, CBS, WSJ, Pulitzer sued.



South Park lands $1.5 BILLION deal, the largest in history.



We are culturally ascendant.

Woke is dead. pic.twitter.com/X9naLA14KB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 22, 2025

Perhaps this is a start of a new American golden age.

This is proof that CBS didn't end the late show over Colbert's politics. South Park has made fun of Trump endlessly for years, and they're getting $1.5 billion cause their show is actually funny and generates consistent revenue while Colbert had been a money pit for years. https://t.co/LulJbm8A5l — Thomas Schumacher (@SchumacherTommy) July 22, 2025

Colbert and his few supporters are just blaming his ouster on Trump because it's easier to do that rather than admit people were no longer entertained by your nonsense.

So they cancelled The Late Night Show due to "financial reasons" yet their able to make a 5-year deal with the creators of South Park for 1.5 BILLION DOLLARS. LMFAO! God I knew I loved South Park for a good reason. See ya later Stephen Colbert don't let the door slam ya out.😂 https://t.co/NLfrV9ceUs pic.twitter.com/tu7pWK7Izg — James⭕️ (@LivinForGiulia) July 22, 2025

The real reason is 'South Park' is popular and people want to watch it.

Because South Park attracts ppl and increase viewership? While Stephen Colbert did nothing but burning moneys Advertising Revenue is based on viewership. Garbage show gets no revenue https://t.co/tiVoGfcHlZ — Heidi (@WaaaaatHappened) July 22, 2025

What a concept!

