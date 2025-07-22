Sour D’Oh: Eric Swalwell Takes Shift at Sandwich Shop to Cut the Mustard...
South Park’s $1.5B Mega-Deal Laughs in Colbert’s Face as His Unfunny Show Gets Axed

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on July 22, 2025
South Park

The Left and the Media (but we repeat ourselves) have spent days in abject mourning over the cancellation of Colbert, but one television show is experiencing quite the opposite. 

Yes, that's a b for billion. 

The creators of Comedy Central’s “South Park” reached a breakthrough Monday in the tense negotiations over the streaming rights of the long-running satirical cartoon. 

Paramount agreed to buy the global streaming rights for “South Park” to bring the show to the company’s digital service, Paramount+, for the first time in the U.S., according to three people close to the negotiations who were not authorized to comment. 

The deal with Trey Parker and Matt Stone, through their Park County production company, values the global streaming rights at $300 million a year, according to two of the people close to the agreement, who could not discuss the matter publicly because the deal is not final. 

Colbert should have tried being funny!

People actually watch television to be entertained. What a concept!

Perhaps this is a start of a new American golden age. 

Colbert and his few supporters are just blaming his ouster on Trump because it's easier to do that rather than admit people were no longer entertained by your nonsense.

The real reason is 'South Park' is popular and people want to watch it. 

What a concept!

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD MEDIA BIAS

