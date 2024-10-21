They Are AWFUL at This: 'Coach' Tim Walz Records CRINGE Ad Asking Voters to 'Play Defense'

While Donald Trump broke the Internet yesterday by cooking up some McDonald's french fries and serving drive-thru customers in Pennsylvania, Democrats were thrown into a full-on panic (again), realizing that neither Kamala Harris nor Tim Walz is remotely capable of connecting with the American people the way that Trump effortlessly does.

What is a floundering campaign to do?

Apparently, the solution Democrats came up with was to run with some more fearmongering about the left's favorite boogeyman, 'Project 2025.' Oh, but that wasn't good enough. The brain trust at the Harris-Walz campaign decided the best way to do that was to trot out Walz with a marker and a dry-erase board to draw up the 'play' for voters.

Get it? He was an assistant coach once for a high school team. He's TOTALLY a normal, straight man who is relatable and is not completely cringe whenever he steps in front of a camera.

...Or something. Watch:

Before I was governor, I was a high school teacher and football coach.



Trust me. You take the time to draw up a playbook like Project 2025, you’re gonna use it. pic.twitter.com/kZTYI7KQb6 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 21, 2024

OK, before we get into how badly Walz was dragged across Twitter for this video, let's set the record straight on two things. First, as every rational person already knows, Trump has nothing to do with 'Project 2025,' which is just a conservative position paper from The Heritage Foundation. And not even a new one.

Secondly, and more importantly, everything Walz drew up on his chalkboard here and everything he said is a lie.

Every. Word.

(OK, with the possible exception of shuttering the Department of Education. We kind of hope Trump follows through on that one.)

Good. With that cleared up, let the mocking begin ...

"Quick! We've got to respond to that McDonald's thing! Send the walking white seizure to a locker room with a dry-erase board!" https://t.co/bcbSSrurRG — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 21, 2024

'Walking white seizure.' LOL. That's our Chimp.

Tom, you were a DC. I am a head coach. We are not the same



This is stolen valor — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 21, 2024

You just knew that Three Year Letterman was not about to let Walz get away with this.

Jesus tap dancing Christ https://t.co/8NYaGXDZAk — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 21, 2024

Someone should also tell 'Coach' Walz that nobody uses a 4-4 defense anymore. Maybe he needs to brush up.

Literally the first time this guy has ever been on a whiteboard talking Xs & Os. The 4-4 Double A Gap alignment by the defense is the first sign against that formation. Second, diagramming the reverse off of an Outside Zone play without blocking the playside LB. @BaldyNFL https://t.co/nnlSAwmN64 — Chris Jones (@ChrisJo10992287) October 21, 2024

And Walz was supposed to be a 'defensive coordinator'? We might need some verification of him ever drawing up a play in his life.

But even without a detailed knowledge of defensive schemes, it was still a weak, desperate ad.

Tim Walz going with the Hail Mary. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 21, 2024

Tell me you’re losing without telling me. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 21, 2024

They are flailing and they couldn't be showing it any more clearly.

And NONE of it is sticking based on all of the recent polls and Polymarket odds.

You did the meme pic.twitter.com/2N32znX3hD — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) October 21, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. The left always does the meme.

You were a wanna be assistant coach that got fired for driving drunk at 100 mph.



Don’t leave out the details next time. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) October 21, 2024

OUCH. And let's not forget how he lied to the police during his DUI, claiming to be 'deaf.'

TIMMY THIS WAS PROBABLY A BAD IDEA https://t.co/z1tCo5T4So pic.twitter.com/VyfEtnlyfH — President Dr RollerGator MVIP PhD (@drrollergator) October 21, 2024

Ya think?

“All right, boys, now grab your tampons, and go win one for Coach Walz!” https://t.co/NhySFoMEwe — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 21, 2024

Yep. We just spit out our drink again. Thanks, Knowles. LOL.

The left has no idea how to reach the male audience and it’s hilarious https://t.co/9hKQ3W7R8B — Chandler (@_chandlerhudson) October 21, 2024

This is starting to feel like drag, but instead they’re mimicking a man. https://t.co/K1QKZpcvVA — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) October 21, 2024

Walz has been cosplaying as a 'man's man' for a while now and no one is buying it.

This is so deeply unserious https://t.co/BaDLeVbicB — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 21, 2024

That tracks. Harris and Walz are deeply unserious people ... and candidates.

I cannot wait for @JimGaffigan’s skit making fun of this mess. 😂 https://t.co/3CuxEmhIoP — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) October 21, 2024

Oh, yes! Please, please, please, please, please!

Gawd they're awful at this https://t.co/pUrPyWZPXc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

It breathtaking how bad they are. But not surprising.

When your favorite part of the football game is the showers afterward, you’re not a coach. You’re a creep. https://t.co/KPTHP7ifIe — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) October 21, 2024

Eep.

Hey, she said it, we didn't. (Though we did laugh at it.)

Want to make sure I understand what this former volunteer HS defensive coordinator masquerading as a football coach is saying:



So Trump is the guard who is pulling left, and that's a tell that America, as the linebacker, is supposed to notice and adjust to? @janecoaston help... https://t.co/BS08iezrLJ — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 21, 2024

Advertisement

That's a good catch too. Depicting Trump as the offensive guard in his 'playbook'? That makes zero sense at all.

Project 2025 will require Tim to change his profile pic to Elmer Fudd pic.twitter.com/pdxYWK9pV3 — souparmon (@souparmonTN) October 21, 2024

BAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA.

And now, we are dead.

Maybe the best (i.e., 'cringiest') part of the video though was how Walz chose to close his message:

'Let's play defense, folks.'

Umm ... wut?

We are less than three weeks out from the election and that is your marching order? Playing defense?

Someone should really tell Tim Walz that he already is. Badly.