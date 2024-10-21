Laurence Tribe's Terminal Case of TDS Leads Him to Accuse TRUMP of Leaking...
Harvard-Trained Law Professor Has the Sads That Sinwar Will Never Stand Trial
On the Ground in Ohio: Knocking 1,000,000 Doors (Sponsored)
FLIP FLOP Again! Campaign Staffer Walks Back Kamala's Fracking Support (What DOES She...
NY Times Goes Full 'Journalism' to Rescue Harris From Trump Mocking Her McDonald's...
Kamala's Campaign Cash No Match For Trump's Simple Service and a Smile
LOL! How About No? SJSU Demands Boise State Cover Cost of Game Forfeited...
Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We...
Randi Weingarten's Having a Normal One! As Election (and Trump Win) Nears, She's...
FAIL! Lying Liz Cheney Proves She's NOT Putting Country Over Party Pushing DEBUNKED...
'The View' Gave Tim Walz a Gift to Help His Male Voter Outreach...
When He's Right, He's RIGHT! LOL! James Woods TORCHES White Dudes for Harris...
Trump's October Sup-Fries! Polling Surge Leaves Kamala in the Dust!
VIP
It's Almost Like Mich. and Pa. SecStates Are TRYING to Sow Doubt in...

They Are AWFUL at This: 'Coach' Tim Walz Records CRINGE Ad Asking Voters to 'Play Defense'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:00 PM on October 21, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

While Donald Trump broke the Internet yesterday by cooking up some McDonald's french fries and serving drive-thru customers in Pennsylvania, Democrats were thrown into a full-on panic (again), realizing that neither Kamala Harris nor Tim Walz is remotely capable of connecting with the American people the way that Trump effortlessly does.

Advertisement

What is a floundering campaign to do?

Apparently, the solution Democrats came up with was to run with some more fearmongering about the left's favorite boogeyman, 'Project 2025.' Oh, but that wasn't good enough. The brain trust at the Harris-Walz campaign decided the best way to do that was to trot out Walz with a marker and a dry-erase board to draw up the 'play' for voters. 

Get it? He was an assistant coach once for a high school team. He's TOTALLY a normal, straight man who is relatable and is not completely cringe whenever he steps in front of a camera. 

...Or something. Watch: 

OK, before we get into how badly Walz was dragged across Twitter for this video, let's set the record straight on two things. First, as every rational person already knows, Trump has nothing to do with 'Project 2025,' which is just a conservative position paper from The Heritage Foundation. And not even a new one. 

Secondly, and more importantly, everything Walz drew up on his chalkboard here and everything he said is a lie. 

Every. Word. 

Recommended

Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We Don't Even Know What to Say
Sam J.
Advertisement

(OK, with the possible exception of shuttering the Department of Education. We kind of hope Trump follows through on that one.)

Good. With that cleared up, let the mocking begin ...

'Walking white seizure.' LOL. That's our Chimp. 

You just knew that Three Year Letterman was not about to let Walz get away with this. 

Someone should also tell 'Coach' Walz that nobody uses a 4-4 defense anymore. Maybe he needs to brush up. 

And Walz was supposed to be a 'defensive coordinator'? We might need some verification of him ever drawing up a play in his life. 

Advertisement

But even without a detailed knowledge of defensive schemes, it was still a weak, desperate ad. 

They are flailing and they couldn't be showing it any more clearly. 

And NONE of it is sticking based on all of the recent polls and Polymarket odds. 

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. The left always does the meme. 

OUCH. And let's not forget how he lied to the police during his DUI, claiming to be 'deaf.' 

Ya think? 

Yep. We just spit out our drink again. Thanks, Knowles. LOL. 

Advertisement

Walz has been cosplaying as a 'man's man' for a while now and no one is buying it. 

That tracks. Harris and Walz are deeply unserious people ... and candidates.

Oh, yes! Please, please, please, please, please!

It breathtaking how bad they are. But not surprising. 

Eep. 

Hey, she said it, we didn't. (Though we did laugh at it.)

Advertisement

That's a good catch too. Depicting Trump as the offensive guard in his 'playbook'? That makes zero sense at all. 

BAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

And now, we are dead. 

Maybe the best (i.e., 'cringiest') part of the video though was how Walz chose to close his message: 

'Let's play defense, folks.'

Umm ... wut? 

We are less than three weeks out from the election and that is your marching order? Playing defense? 

Someone should really tell Tim Walz that he already is. Badly. 

Tags: CAMPAIGN AD FAIL FOOTBALL 2024 ELECTION PROJECT 2025 TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We Don't Even Know What to Say
Sam J.
Harvard-Trained Law Professor Has the Sads That Sinwar Will Never Stand Trial
Aaron Walker
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
FLIP FLOP Again! Campaign Staffer Walks Back Kamala's Fracking Support (What DOES She Actually Believe?!)
Amy Curtis
LOL! How About No? SJSU Demands Boise State Cover Cost of Game Forfeited Over 'Trans' Player
Amy Curtis
When He's Right, He's RIGHT! LOL! James Woods TORCHES White Dudes for Harris with Painfully PERFECT Meme
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We Don't Even Know What to Say Sam J.
Advertisement