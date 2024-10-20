McDonald J. Trump: He Did It! President Trump Makes McDonald's Fries (WATCH)

Musk's Million Dollar Patriotic Pledge Has Democrats Pledging Legal Action
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  3:40 PM on October 20, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (generated by Grok)

He did it! The doggone son of a gun did it, and it couldn't be more hilarious.

The greatest troller to ever assume the office of the President of the United States headed to Philadelphia to play the role of fry cook to poke fun at VP Kamala Harris's unverified claims that she worked at McDonald's during her 'middle-class' upbringing.

Watch President Trump arrive, ready for duty.

This is all just too funny. Camp Kamala has to be utterly beside themselves trying to gain a foothold in the waning days of this campaign.

It's funny because it's true.

From Oval Office to fry cook.

One of Trump's greatest strengths is that he's a showman. He knows how to put on a production.

Contrast this to the Harris campaign's recent utter PR failure with the Al Smith dinner. Trump knows how to appeal to normal people, which is a remarkable feat for a New York billionaire.

We don't see how Kamala Harris and her fidgety weirdo sidekick can possible overcome the momentum that appears to be on Trump's side currently.

Wow! That was a lot of fries.

'Quite frankly, the fries were yuge. Probably the yugest fries ever served in the history of our country.'

Right? As Twitchy readers know, an ex-executive McDonald's chef (we don't know either, just go with it) tried to tell us Trump probably wouldn't be very good at serving up the fried delights.

He seems to be doing a pretty good job to us, and there's now more evidence that Donald Trump has worked at McDonald's than there is that Kamala Harris ever did.

That's a drive-through visit of a lifetime right there.

Better yet, imagine the poor lib who accidentally found themselves in that line and pulled up to the window to be met by the man who terrorizes their dreams.

We'd pay money to see that video!

LOL. Priceless.

There's a cultural groundswell occurring in the waning days of this election, spurred on by the willingness of people like Elon Musk to make it publicly acceptable to be okay with Trump.

The left-wing Trump narrative is failing, and it couldn't be happening at a better time.

Now to go get some McDonald's fries …

