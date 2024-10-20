McDonald J. Trump: He Did It! President Trump Makes McDonald's Fries (WATCH)

He did it! The doggone son of a gun did it, and it couldn't be more hilarious.

The greatest troller to ever assume the office of the President of the United States headed to Philadelphia to play the role of fry cook to poke fun at VP Kamala Harris's unverified claims that she worked at McDonald's during her 'middle-class' upbringing.

Advertisement

Watch President Trump arrive, ready for duty.

President Trump SUITS UP for his shift at McDonald's.



Kamala could never! pic.twitter.com/YgAf27eeBV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

This is all just too funny. Camp Kamala has to be utterly beside themselves trying to gain a foothold in the waning days of this campaign.

President Trump has now worked longer at McDonald’s than Kamala has! — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) October 20, 2024

It's funny because it's true.

President Trump becomes the first and only 2024 presidential nominee to work at McDonald's pic.twitter.com/hySlBqQLhi — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

From Oval Office to fry cook.

One of Trump's greatest strengths is that he's a showman. He knows how to put on a production.

Contrast this to the Harris campaign's recent utter PR failure with the Al Smith dinner. Trump knows how to appeal to normal people, which is a remarkable feat for a New York billionaire.

This is so funny, he is trolling Kamala so hard and he’s doing it on her birthday 😂 absolutely hilarious — Yoda Trades (@MarketMovers10) October 20, 2024

We don't see how Kamala Harris and her fidgety weirdo sidekick can possible overcome the momentum that appears to be on Trump's side currently.

Wow! That was a lot of fries.

'Quite frankly, the fries were yuge. Probably the yugest fries ever served in the history of our country.'

I hope the McDonald's "Chef" who claimed Trump would struggle with this is doing okay. — Constance Underfoot (@ConstanceProse) October 20, 2024

Right? As Twitchy readers know, an ex-executive McDonald's chef (we don't know either, just go with it) tried to tell us Trump probably wouldn't be very good at serving up the fried delights.

He seems to be doing a pretty good job to us, and there's now more evidence that Donald Trump has worked at McDonald's than there is that Kamala Harris ever did.

That's a drive-through visit of a lifetime right there.

Imagine pulling up to McDonald’s and the Donald himself hands you your food. That’s awesome. — Conservazoomer (@Conservazoomer) October 20, 2024

Better yet, imagine the poor lib who accidentally found themselves in that line and pulled up to the window to be met by the man who terrorizes their dreams.

We'd pay money to see that video!

Advertisement

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala" at McDonald's 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RMeivIPPd0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

LOL. Priceless.

This is deep blue Philadelphia. These people are gathered to catch a glimpse of Donald Trump trolling Kamala from inside McDonald’s. 😂😂



This movement is unlike any other. pic.twitter.com/r5RsB2h3Zx — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 20, 2024

There's a cultural groundswell occurring in the waning days of this election, spurred on by the willingness of people like Elon Musk to make it publicly acceptable to be okay with Trump.

The left-wing Trump narrative is failing, and it couldn't be happening at a better time.

Now to go get some McDonald's fries …