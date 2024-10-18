McWow: The NY Post Attempts to Cook Donald Trump With Ex-McDonald's Fry 'Chef' and Gets Burned

If you think you've now seen every possible approach the media has to take a swipe at Donald Trump, check out this headline from the NY Post.

I’m a McDonald’s chef — Trump has no idea how difficult it is to be a french fry cook https://t.co/wuDNDJvOig pic.twitter.com/vrkQcocWjo — New York Post (@nypost) October 18, 2024

That's right, they found a former McDonald's 'chef' (yeah … we know) to explain just how difficult it is to perform the job McDonald's hires high school kids to do.

'Unless the scenario is fabricated in his favor, he will not do a good job', claimed the former fry flinger, Mike Haracz.

I don’t believe he has ever worked in a restaurant in any capacity. … He’s probably going to have a fully staffed, if not overly-staffed, kitchen with all of the best crew members surrounding him. It’s likely that there will also be things in place to make sure that no disgruntled customers are yelling at him over the counter for their fries. … But I don’t think he’d be very great in that position on a normal day.

Okay, Gordon McRamsay.

You dump fries in a basket then push a button. Super difficult stuff here — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 18, 2024

People were not impressed with the former Mickey D's claims of formidable French frying.

The majority of what this "chef" points out is fast food workers often working in an understaffed store with rude customers.

It's not that manning the fry-station is hard, it's that working fast food can be.

These originally were PT jobs for teens, remember? — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) October 18, 2024

Maybe the chef would be happier if the former president manned the fry station with Jennifer Rubin screeching 'FASCIST!!!' at him while unhinged leftists squeeze off shots at him from elevated positions in the PlayPlace™.

Yeah, we think they're being awfully kind with the word 'chef' here.

I was a McDonalds sous-chef and it took me nearly two years to master pickle placement. https://t.co/Y2PB610qDI — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 18, 2024

LOL.

It's so hard 16 year old dope smokers do it. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 18, 2024

Seriously, more power to them. It's a great job for a young person. Let's just not pretend they're landing rockets.

If a horse had hands, it could do that job. — Possum Reviews (@ReviewsPossum) October 18, 2024

That's one way to put it.

There is no way this is real. I refuse to believe that this is real — Cable Beard (@llcthecableguy) October 18, 2024

Right?

I started in food service as a dishwasher. Didn't take long before I was also doing prep work and minor cooking duties. Guess what one of those duties was?



How difficult it is to be a french fry cook? This should be in the Babylon Bee, not hte NY Post. https://t.co/1tuLiSqEOC — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 18, 2024

The Venn diagram of satire and real life is nearly a perfect circle at this point.

All this talk of McDonalds makes me want McDonalds, @GaltsGirl https://t.co/w10ieKMsdz — Mary 🎃 Spooky Ginger 👻 (@mchastain81) October 18, 2024

We may have ordered fries while writing this article … not gonna lie.

Cooking fries takes the same engineering skill as firing a rocket up in space and then having it land back on a docking station https://t.co/OE8i0XSkRc — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 18, 2024

Thank you! it's about time someone stood up for the … umm … friengineers?

A "McDonald's chef." 😂😂😂



Yes, every person who works the fry station at Mickey D's has to be a culinary school graduate. 🤪 — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) October 18, 2024

It's only going to get dumber, folks.

Rest assured, your favorite word surgeons at Twitchy will be here to tell you about it.