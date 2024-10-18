McWow: The NY Post Attempts to Cook Donald Trump With Ex-McDonald's Fry 'Chef' and Gets Burned

Rusty Anchors and Sinking Viewership: Can Shrinking Cable Cash Keep CNN Afloat?
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:30 PM on October 18, 2024
Grok (AI)

If you think you've now seen every possible approach the media has to take a swipe at Donald Trump, check out this headline from the NY Post.

That's right, they found a former McDonald's 'chef' (yeah … we know) to explain just how difficult it is to perform the job McDonald's hires high school kids to do.

'Unless the scenario is fabricated in his favor, he will not do a good job', claimed the former fry flinger, Mike Haracz.

I don’t believe he has ever worked in a restaurant in any capacity. … He’s probably going to have a fully staffed, if not overly-staffed, kitchen with all of the best crew members surrounding him. It’s likely that there will also be things in place to make sure that no disgruntled customers are yelling at him over the counter for their fries. … But I don’t think he’d be very great in that position on a normal day.

Okay, Gordon McRamsay.

People were not impressed with the former Mickey D's claims of formidable French frying.

Maybe the chef would be happier if the former president manned the fry station with Jennifer Rubin screeching 'FASCIST!!!' at him while unhinged leftists squeeze off shots at him from elevated positions in the PlayPlace™.

WI Woman Attends Trump Rally AND a Kamala Rally and What She Found Was So DAMNING - for Kamala (Watch)
Sam J.
Yeah, we think they're being awfully kind with the word 'chef' here.

LOL.

Seriously, more power to them. It's a great job for a young person. Let's just not pretend they're landing rockets.

That's one way to put it.

Right?

The Venn diagram of satire and real life is nearly a perfect circle at this point.

We may have ordered fries while writing this article … not gonna lie.

Thank you! it's about time someone stood up for the … umm … friengineers?

It's only going to get dumber, folks.

Rest assured, your favorite word surgeons at Twitchy will be here to tell you about it.

