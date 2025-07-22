Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy

We spend so much time singing the praises of Scott Jennings owning all of the leftists at CNN, sometimes we forget that he's not the only one on that awful network who is pretty good at what he does.

Last night, Shark Tank's Mr. Wonderful himself, Kevin O'Leary, was engaged in a debate with Ahmed Baba (who?) about the economy and the United States' standing in the world. We can't quite figure out if O'Leary is just that good, or if Baba is just that bad.

We're going to embrace the power of 'AND' here, but you can judge for yourself. Watch:

AHMED BABA: I think Trump has eroded global trust in the American economy and American dealmaking



KEVIN O'LEARY: The all time high market ever in history in America. ALL TIME HIGH. Never been worth more. Never been more successful. What are you talking about?! pic.twitter.com/gch6Ny1sdJ — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 22, 2025

This gets even funnier when we dig into who Baba is. He likes to fashion himself as an 'entrepreneur' because he founded something called Rantt Media, which we've also never heard of, and has a Substack. In truth, Baba is just another activist journalist who works for The Independent, which is as far-left as Sky News or the BBC. 'Ahmed Baba' isn't even his real name (or, at least, not the name he was born with).

Going up against an actual entrepreneur like O'Leary, it didn't take long for Baba to realize he was totally out of his league (just look at his eyes as O'Leary is blasting him). It also didn't help that he was just spouting talking points that could have been written by the DNC instead of looking at the reality of the stock market.

These people are absolutely deluded. They live about three steps away from reality.



This whole interaction is insane. The most valuable stock market ever, and this dude is saying trust in the American economy is gone. — Tim (@Dragonboy155) July 22, 2025

LOL. These people just can't stand Trump — to the point where they shred their integrity and honesty on national television daily.



These people are incapable of shame. Therefore, they are incapable of being trusted. https://t.co/vxSQcgJyRM — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 22, 2025

We loved how Baba tried to interject that the only reason the stock market is at a record high is that the world believes that President Trump will 'chicken out.'

How's that talking point been going for the left lately? LOL.

Abby Phillip & @CNN are dipping into the sump drain for this "guest". Ahmed Baba is a fraudster. He co-opted the name of a 16th-century Malian writer to make himself appear erudite instead of a failed computer hardware salesman. https://t.co/u7pkIWevms — Milo™ (@chasbottom) July 22, 2025

Maybe some of Phillips' regular guests are starting to decline appearing on her show because they know how woefully outclassed they are by the likes of Jennings and O'Leary.

Again, ALL dems have is gaslighting and lying.



That's it! https://t.co/LDp33cgXmk — Vascular de Gama (@cloverfund) July 22, 2025

What's even worse is that they think this still works.

Ahmed Baba has absolutely no idea what he’s talking about. — Deplorable MAGA Cultist (@MurphysFlawPC) July 22, 2025

People like Baba don't "think", they simply hate and lie. https://t.co/41J2JU2u7h — Stephen Tenhet (@STenhet) July 22, 2025

What BABA is saying is Liberal Dogma. It's utterly devoid of factual foundation and based solely on the collective TDS of the liberal media. https://t.co/sb6851L4bQ — Benjamin Dover (@Benjami28009328) July 22, 2025

It's tempting to want them to shut up, but it's actually better that they keep talking.

It just continues to show everyone how completely detached they are from the real world in which the rest of us live.

Mr. Wonderful strikes again. If I remember correct he is no real fan of Trump, but he's not blind to the reality that these people need us to deny. https://t.co/Ipk9D2gVPj — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 22, 2025

O'Leary doesn't overly dislike Trump, nor is he a Trump apologist. He just calls it like it is.

THAT is the kind of person who CNN should be trying to put on the air, not people like Baba, who only know how to lie and -- as he showed everyone -- aren't even very good at it.

These fools on cnn just can’t stop getting dragged by the right wing guests lol it’s embarrassing. https://t.co/vCiykOAtMN — paydeezy12 (@paydeezy12) July 22, 2025

We're tempted to give CNN some credit for putting these talented conservatives on their panels, but we know the only reason they do it is because, without them, fewer people would watch their network than watched the cancelled Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Ahmed is talking about his own feelings meanwhile the stock market and Mr. Wonderful spitting facts. — davidanthonytylerIV (@davetylerdat4) July 22, 2025

Kevin O'Leary crushed it. The numbers do not lie. Markets are booming, confidence is strong, and America is winning again. Global trust is measured in results, not bitter partisan spin. — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@PatriotVigil) July 22, 2025

Exactly. On both of those posts.

When all you do is say Trump is bad without realizing how stupid you look; and then double down, you are a problem. — Dennis Rutherford (@dercpa) July 22, 2025

It would be one thing if Baba were making a prediction. Leftists love them some doomsaying about how Trump will destroy us all at some undefined point in the future.

But this goes way beyond that into the world of (in the words of Mythbusters' Adam Savage), 'I reject your reality and substitute my own.'

😂😂😂 these people are delusional https://t.co/AE951m6JiE — Cmills (@thecmills) July 22, 2025

And Phillip is right there with them.

Every time someone on the left gets roasted for saying something ridiculous, the host immediately jumps in and adds absolutely zero to the conversation. https://t.co/JLApPHcDMN — B-Boy (@BillyBoy60504) July 22, 2025

We're used to that from her. We suppose she should at least be credited for being able to recognize when her 'team' is getting demolished on her show.

But she always jumps in to help them, and she just can't do it.

Presenting facts to far left lunatics is like holding a cross to a Vampire. You win instantly when you do it. https://t.co/OpZtuArr7V — Kenneth (@Kenneth60165716) July 22, 2025

We love that analogy. Mostly because it paints the left as the bloodsucking parasites that they are.

CNN and MSNBC panels are filled with D students that just barely passed….. https://t.co/RNL1lXyETs — EyesWideOpen (@BeHonestorLeave) July 22, 2025

That's probably giving most of them way too much credit.

Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro talks regularly about how the midterms in 2026 will not depend on anything as much as how well the economy is doing leading up to those elections.

He's not wrong about that. Regardless of everything else, it's still the economy, stupid. And right now, the economy is doing far better than many objective analysts expected.

Democrats know they are sunk if it keeps going this way, so they will try anything to deny the reality that inflation and consumer prices are down while the stock market is up.

Fortunately, we have folks like Kevin O'Leary (not to mention our own wallets and 401k accounts), who will not let them get away with it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.